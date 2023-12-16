64°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Community Christmas Dinner set for Dec. 23

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
December 15, 2023 - 5:24 pm
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo, Disabled American Veteran member Cathy G ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo, Disabled American Veteran member Cathy Girard is shown grabbing a plate and piling it with ham and all the trimmings before delivering it to a veteran at the Community Christmas Dinner.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The tables were packed at the 2022 Community Christmas Dinne ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The tables were packed at the 2022 Community Christmas Dinner. This year's dinner is set for Dec. 23.

Christmas is just around the corner and it’s all hands on deck for the Pahrump Holiday Task Force as the nonprofit prepares to celebrate the season with the entire community.

Next Saturday, Dec. 23, the Pahrump Holiday Task Force will host its annual Community Christmas Dinner, an event that has become a cornerstone of holiday tradition in the valley.

Each year sees hundreds of residents and visitors stopping in to partake of the free meal amid an atmosphere of jolly camaraderie but it’s no small feat to bring this event together. It takes an army of volunteers and as of this week, the task force was still in need of additional hands to make it happen.

“We do still need volunteers,” Pahrump Holiday Task Force chair Linda Wright reported, noting that there are a variety of jobs to be handled, ranging from greeting attendees to serving food to cleaning up and more. “Anyone can volunteer, we welcome everyone who wants to help out! Our volunteer orientation will take place the day before the event, on Friday, Dec. 22 at 5:30 p.m.”

Another major part of the Community Christmas Dinner every year is the Coat Room and this year, the task force has partnered with the Salvation Army on the effort. Anyone in need will be able to browse around the Coat Room during the event, helping ensure the valley’s population stays warm this winter.

Residents can help out with this effort as well, by donating winter-weather items such as coats, jackets and hats. Donation boxes have been placed around town at the Valley Electric Association office, Optimum Therapy, American First National Bank, the Salvation Army and Saddle West Hotel and Casino and donations can be dropped off until Tuesday, Dec. 19.

As for Community Christmas Dinner attendees, they can expect the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center to be decked out with holiday decorations and a buffet table laden with a hot and delicious feast, to include heaps of ham and piles of sweet potatoes, along with veggies, cranberries, rolls and, as always, dessert. Local Elvis impersonator Johnny V will be at the event, providing some musical entertainment for everyone’s enjoyment and the task force is excited to announce that Santa Claus will be visiting to spend some time chatting with the kiddos.

“This is a sit-down dinner that’s meant to bring people together,” Wright remarked. “We do it out of love for our community, this is why we do what we do. It’s about bringing the community of Pahrump together to celebrate these special holidays with each other so please join us for a fabulous Christmas dinner. Merry Christmas and we’ll see everyone there!”

The Community Christmas Dinner is set for Saturday, Dec. 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To volunteer for the event or donate to the cause email PahrumpHolidayTaskForce@gmail.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
pvt default image
NCSO deputy extolled for community services
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy was recently lauded for her community efforts going above and beyond her typical call of duty.

Sondra Cosgrove, president of Fair Maps Nevada, said the PAC will be challenging the complaints ...
Lawsuits filed to block Nevada redistricting ballot initiatives
By Jessica Hill Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Lawsuits were filed Thursday in District Court to block ballot initiatives that would create an independent redistricting commission and redraw the maps.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A local family surrounds Santa Claus for a festive family photo.
A night of cookies with Santa
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

This past Saturday, the valley was invited to enjoy some cookies with Santa and dozens of families turned out for an evening filled with festive fun.

National Park Service Places like Striped Butte in Death Valley are able to be reached now as ...
Death Valley roads reopen months after storms
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Park officials at Death Valley this week announced that 60 additional miles of backcountry roads in the southern end of the national park are now open.

pvt default image
Community Briefs
Pahrump Valley Times

What is going on in the Valley.

President Joe Biden points to a member of the Nevada Legislature as he speaks during a gatherin ...
Biden campaign announces Nevada state team hires
By Jessica Hill Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The campaign says the new staff members will focus on electing President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Democrats down the ballot in 2024.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers' 32nd Annual Christmas Benefit Sho ...
See photos from the sold-out Silver Tappers Christmas show
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years kicked off the holiday season in true Christmas style this past Sunday, hosting the 32nd Annual Christmas Benefit Show inside the Saddle West Showroom.