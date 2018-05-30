Community Development Grants available in Nevada

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development recently announced the agency is accepting applications for the Rural Community Development Initiative program.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The goal is providing financial and technical assistance in rural communities to help develop community capacity to develop housing, community facilities or community and economic development, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development annpunced.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development recently announced the agency is accepting applications for the Rural Community Development Initiative program.

The goal is providing financial and technical assistance in rural communities to help develop community capacity to develop housing, community facilities or community and economic development.

Nationwide, up to $4 million is available; individual projects are limited to $50,000 to $250,000.

Grants are not provided directly to businesses or individuals. Qualified private, nonprofit and public agencies, including tribal intermediary organizations proposing to carry out financial and technical assistance programs, will be eligible to receive the funding.

Eligible recipients are nonprofit organizations, low-income rural communities or federally recognized tribes.

The intermediary must provide a program of financial and technical assistance to recipients to develop their capacity and ability to undertake projects related to housing, community facilities, or community and economic development that will support the community, the government said.

Applications, due June 25, are available at www.grants.gov