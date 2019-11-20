Community mourns Pahrump teen killed in dirt bike crash

The community is mourning the death of a Pahrump teen who was riding a dirt bike that collided with a vehicle over the weekend.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times A roadside memorial for Ethan Osterman, a 15-year-old Pahrump resident, was set up near Dollar Street and Pahrump Valley Boulevard. Osterman died Sunday morning from injuries he sustained during a crash the previous night.

Photo courtesy of Julie Carlo Ethan Osterman, 15, of Pahrump is shown on the left in this photo. He is with friend Jordan Carlo, (right). In a Facebook post on KPVM-TV,Julie Carlo said that her son Jordan Carlo "was there holding his (Ethan's) hand when he took his last breath."

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times A 15-year-old Pahrump boy, Ethan Osterman, died of his injuries on Sunday at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas he sustained during a crash on Saturday in Pahrump, between Dollar Street and Cash Avenue, along Pahrump Valley Boulevard. Osterman was taken by flight following the crash between the dirt bike he was riding and a car, according to the sheriff's office.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times file The Nye County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash Saturday night in Pahrump.

He was identified Sunday night by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office as Ethan Osterman, 15.

The crash occurred about 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of Pahrump Valley Boulevard and Cash Avenue, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post providing initial information.

Upon arrival, deputies found the bike rider in critical condition.

“He was not wearing a helmet,” the sheriff’s office said in its statement. “Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue responded and provided life-saving measures to the boy.”

Ethan was taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas, where he died Sunday morning.

Circumstances leading to the crash were not immediately known.

“Sheriff Sharon Wehrly and staff express gratitude to the off-duty EMT who stopped and provided emergency medical care until Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue arrived,” the sheriff’s office said.

Ethan was a ninth-grade student at Pahrump Valley High School, the Nye County School District said Monday.

A roadside memorial to Ethan was put up over the weekend in the area of Pahrump Valley Boulevard and Dollar Street.

His death prompted an outpouring of grief on social media throughout the community.

“He was one of my son’s best friends,” Brian Everett wrote in a post on the sheriff’s Facebook page. “He was a great kid R.I.P. Ethan you will be missed by a lot of people.”

Emily McFarland wrote: “Rest In Peace Ethan. You were a great person and will be greatly missed.”

Julia Rojas wrote, “My deepest condolences to his family and friends. I drove by and called 911. Sincerest appreciation for the numerous police officers, fireman and paramedics that came out.

“We noticed numerous emergency vehicles, Nye County Sheriff’s Office rushing to the scene. He was surrounded by numerous good people rendering assistance. It was one of the most heartbreaking events I have ever witnessed.”

In a message to the Pahrump Valley Times, family friend Julie Carlo reported that Ethan’s parents are Kristen and Richard Osterman and that his brother is 19-year-old Corey Osterman. Carlo that she is planning a candlelight vigil for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Ian Deutch Memorial Park in Pahrump.

A date for services had not been determined as of Tuesday.

In a separate post on the KPMV-TV Facebook page, Carlo wrote that “the family is beyond devastated.”

“On behalf of the family, I want to thank every one of you for your condolences,” Carlo also wrote. “The loss of your baby is something no one can even begin to fathom … Just know that all the thoughts and prayers are appreciated and that’s why I love this community so much …”

In her KPMV post, she said that the memorial marker – a cross – had been placed at Pahrump Valley Boulevard and Dollar Street. She invited “all to write something if you want to.”

“Once it’s full we’ll be taking it down,” Carlo added.

By Tuesday, the memorial had been taken down in anticipation of storms approaching the area.

“I have removed the cross and other items from the crash site due to the upcoming rain,” Carlo said in her message to the Pahrump Valley Times. “I’m trying to spread the word so people don’t panic about it being gone.

“I’m currently working on a permanent fixture that’s going to be placed,” Carlo continued. “It’s a flat stone that I’m placing Ethan’s name, DOB (date of birth) and DOD (date of death). I’m going to have it water-sealed and permanently placed at the crash site. Once it’s there people are welcome to visit it and (rewrite) little something. All of the items that have been removed will be placed at the vigil this Saturday.”

