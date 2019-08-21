Community news briefs from Pahrump region

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The American flag in Pahrump

Spaghetti fundraiser

A fundraising dinner will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, Friday, Aug. 23. Dinner will include spaghetti, garlic bread and salad.

A baked goods auction with a live auctioneer will take place during the dinner. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the coalition. The event raises funds for the Remote Area Medical event set for Oct. 4, 5 and 6.

‘Be Informed’ meets

The “Be Informed” group will meet at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, at 3370 S. Highway 160, Suite 7.

They will watch a video of Heather MacDonald and her book “The Diversity Delusion,” about what is happening on university campuses.

Painting class at senior center

A painting class will be held at the Pahrump Senior Center from 2-5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24. Participants will be painting a blue Hawaiian drink on the beach.

The cost is $35 per person, paid by cash or check. Snacks, painting supplies and expert instruction are included but bring your own beverage.

Call Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot or for more information.

Driving class at library

The Pahrump Community Library will host an AARP driving course Monday, Aug. 26 at 12:30 p.m.

Call 775-537-4366 to register or for more information call 877-846-3299 or go to www.aarp.org/drive

New community pool hours

The Pahrump Community Pool hours changed with the start of school.

Starting Monday, Aug. 12, hours of operation changed to Monday- Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., adult swim 18 and older;

3 p.m.-6 p.m., open swim; Saturday – Sunday, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., adult swim 18 and o

‘Hunk of Pahrump’ contest

The Nevada Silver Tappers are sponsoring a “Hunk of Pahrump” contest, a fun community event to be held on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Sanders Family Winery, 3780 E. Kellogg Road. Tickets to the event are $10 and include pizza, salad and the show. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 and the show to follow.

Male contestants must be the golden age of 50-plus and be a resident of Pahrump. The deadline for registration as a contestant is Friday, Aug. 30.

To register as a contestant contact Ione DeSantis at 775-910-1408. To purchase tickets contact Jackie Greco at 775-751-3468.

Friends Day Out

RSVP is offering “Friends Day Out/Java Music Club at the Pahrump Senior Center on the first, third and fourth Friday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for lunch, music, conversation and fun.

For more information call Jan Lindsay at 775-253-5791 or Kristie Hanson at 760-220-9876.

Farmers Market

The Farmers Market, which is held in at the Tractor Supply Store along Highway 372, has changed to its summer hours, from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Saturdays.

They have local honey, eggs, jams, jellies, lots of fresh locally-grown produce, cottage food products and handmade crafts by local artists and craftsmen.

TOPS programs

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter #117 meets on Wednesdays at 8 a.m. at the Trinity Assembly of God Church, 750 S. Big Five Road. For information call 775-513-1581.

Chapter #116 meets on Wednesdays at 5 p.m., at Desert Greens, 350 Wilson Road. For information on this TOPS chapter call 775-537-1091.

Chapter #151 meets on Fridays at the Pahrump Senior Center, 1370 W. Basin Ave. Weigh-in is from 7-8 a.m. and the meeting is directly after, from 8-9 a.m. For more information or questions call Debbie at 775-910-9970.

Come have fun with a great group of people while losing weight, the group said in its announcement.

Pahrump Gunfighters

The Pahrump Gunfighters meet the first Saturday of the month at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

The local organization performs western skits and gunfights for the public’s enjoyment throughout the year.

They are looking for new members. Anyone interested in joining the group is welcome to attend. For more information call “Gambler Dan” at 775-751-3458.

Arts and crafts for seniors

RSVP hosts a twice-monthly arts and crafts class for seniors.

Classes are held from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., on the first and third Thursday of the month at the NyE Community Coalition campus, room 32, located at 1020 E. Wilson Road.

The cost of the class is a $10 donation to RSVP. For more information or to register, call Cheryl at 775-751-8532 or email at ctocco@juno.com

Pahrump Trikers

The Pahrump Trikers, a chapter of Brothers of the Third Wheel, meets on the first Thursday of each month at the Holiday Inn Express. The meetings start at 6 p.m. All trikers are welcome to come and talk trikes.

For information call Tim Mattoon at 907-229-3227.

DAV van drivers needed

Chapter 15 of the Disabled American Veterans currently needs volunteer drivers to drive veterans to medical appointments in Pahrump and Las Vegas.

To volunteer or for more information contact Steven Chase, DAV transportation coordinator, at 702-283-6073 or online at wagonmaster61@yahoo.com.

At the library

Free computer instruction is available at the library. Computer Classes for beginning-level computer users are offered Wednesdays at 1 p.m. Sign-ups are available at the library (no sign-ups by phone).

The Genealogy Class meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. Genealogy guidance and help using Ancestry.com and HeritageQuest.com are provided. No sign-up is necessary. Please call library prior to attending to confirm class time.

All library events are alcohol, tobacco and drug-free.

Yoga class at the library

The Pahrump Community Library, in conjunction with Nye Communities Coalition, is offering “Qigong with Tamalyn” on Thursdays, from 1-2 p.m. The class is free.

This class focuses on creating a strong body-mind connection through gentle movements, emphasizing the whole body, as well as meditation and visualization techniques. Qigong may be helpful in managing stress dealing with chronic pain. Wear loose, comfortable clothing.

Grief support

A faith-based grief support group, to help those who have lost loved ones will meet on Saturdays from 1-3 p.m., at Central Valley Baptist Church, located at 3170 S. Blagg Road.

For more information call the church at 775-209-2535.

Elk Foundation

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is an organization seeking to ensure the future of elk and other wildlife, their habitat and the hunting heritage.

A group of devoted members is revitalizing the Pahrump Chapter. They meet on the second Saturday of the month at 2 p.m. at the China Wok Buffet.

They also will be having their annual banquet in November.

For more information contact Bill Austin at 775-910-9848.

American Legion meets

American Legion Post 22 meets on the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the VFW Post, located at 4651 S. Homestead Road.

All veterans are invited to attend the meeting.

For more information call 702-485-9487.

Chorale needs singers

If you love to sing, the High Desert Chorale, under the direction of Ginger Forbes, has issued a call for singers to join the Chorale.

Sponsored by the Pahrump Arts Council, the Chorale performs two concerts annually, in the winter and the spring, with rehearsals conducted throughout the year. Rehearsals will be conducted weekly at 6:30 p.m. in the LDS church meeting rooms at the corner of Wilson Road and West Street.

Flea Market

The VFW Post at 4651 S. Homestead Road holds a flea market most Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is a good selection of vendors. For more information contact the VFW at 727-6072.

Be a Silver Tapper

The Nevada Silver Tappers are looking for some new members.

If you have reached the age of 50, and are looking for a place to dance, meet others and get involved with your community, the Tappers may be for you.

It is great exercise, no experience is required, and there are many opportunities to assist those in need and nonprofit organizations.

For more information call 775-910-1468, 775-727-7011 or via email at slvrtpr@gmail.com.

Toastmasters Club

The Toastmasters is a group dedicated to improving speaking and leadership skills and can help overcome the fear of public speaking, and overcoming nervousness.

They are seeking new members and guests are always welcome at the meetings. They meet at 7 p.m., on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the Comstock Park Clubhouse.

For more information call Leo Blundo at 702-595-2269 or Jim McMurray at 775-751-1480.

Alzheimer’s support group

Alzheimer’s Support Group for caregivers meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at the NyE Communities Coalition campus. Meetings are from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

For more information contact Barbara Payne at 775-537-2082 or Vince Hedges at 775-727-7944.

Free Italian classes

The Pahrump Community Library is sponsoring free beginning classes to learn to read, speak and write in Italian, and about the Italian culture.

The classes will be held every Wednesday, from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Contact the instructor, Mr. Marchetti at leom702@gmail.com for information or questions.

Shadow Mountain Quilters

The Shadow Mountain Quilters, who are 21-years strong, meet every Thursday at the Bob Ruud Community Center, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information call Sally at 425-359-5512.

Outreach needs volunteers

Nevada Outreach Training is looking for volunteers to work at their office, the shelter, clothing shields, housekeeping, front desk, with victims and during events. They are also looking for people who are interested in helping pick up and deliver donations.

For more information or to volunteer contact Program Manager DJ Mills at 775-751-1118.

Weight Watchers meet

Join Weight Watchers in Pahrump.

They meet at the NyE Communities Coalition, in room 32, on Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m., and on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.

Fiber artists, quilters meet

Pahrump Valley Fiber Artist and Quilters meets every Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

All fiber artists are welcome to join.

For additional information call Susan at 751-4707.

DAV meeting

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 15 meet on the third Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m., at the NyECC activities building on the corner of Wilson and West streets.

For additional information contact them at 537-5051 or at www.dav15nv.org

VFW breakfast

VFW Post 10054 at 4651 Homestead Road, would like to invite you to join them for breakfast on Sunday morning from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m., and then come down to join the Ladies Auxiliary on Friday nights for dinner from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

They also have great karaoke every Wednesday starting at 5:00 p.m.

For additional information call 727-6072.

Foster parents needed

In Nevada’s rural communities, many children, including teens and sibling groups are in need of a safe and nurturing home. Foster parents provide a temporary home so these children can heal and feel supported.

Foster parents can be single or married, male or female. They can be working or stay-at-home parents, or retired with grown children.

To learn more on how you can become a licensed foster parent with the state of Nevada call 888-423-2659 or go to www.dcfs.state.nv.us.

RSVP needs drivers

RSVP in Pahrump is in need of drivers and is able to offer mileage reimbursement to volunteer drivers 25 years old and older.

All volunteers must pass a background check.

If you are interested, call Jan Lindsay at 751-5282 and forms will be sent to you, after which a follow-up interview will be scheduled.

West Star Ranch in need of donations

West Star Ranch Animal Rescue and Thrift Store is in need of donations to sell. If you need your donations picked up, please call 727-9273.

They also have many dogs and cats ready to go home with you.

They are a 501C3 no-kill shelter. Boarding is also available.

The thrift store is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is at 780 Manse Road.