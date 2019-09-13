Community news briefs from Pahrump region

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The American flag in Pahrump

USDA food distribution

There will be an “appointment only” USDA food distribution from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., today, Sept. 13, at New Hope Fellowship Church, 781 West St.

Call the church at 775-751-1867 to schedule an appointment. Bring your appointment slip, Nevada driver’s license or ID card, and proof of address (current rent receipt, utility or telephone bill).

Please bring your own boxes.

Forget-me-not campaign

Chapter 15 of the Disabled American Veterans in Pahrump is holding its summer forget-me-not campaign from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., today, Friday, Sept. 13 and Saturday, Sept. 14, at Tractor Supply, Walgreens, Smith’s, Albertsons and Walmart.

They urge all veterans and residents to stop by and show support for our vets by picking up a forget-me-not flower at no charge. For more information call Richard at 775-419-8594.

Mammovan to visit Pahrump

The mammovan is stopping in Pahrump later this month.

The stops are scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 at HealthCare Partners, 1397 S. Loop Road and from 8 a.m to 3:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Pahrump Nugget hotel-casino, 681 Nevada Highway 160, organizers announced.

Call 1-877-581-6266 to make an appointment.

The mammovan now has the capability to do 3D screening. Women are encouraged to check with their insurance company to see if a 3D scan is covered. If it is not covered by insurance, $50 is charged for a 3D scan.

Nevada Health Centers operates the mammovan, a mobile mammography van.

Screenings are provided to all women regardless of economic status. Most insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare are accepted, organizers said.

For more, go to nevadahealthcenters.org/mammography

RAM medical event returning to Pahrump

Remote Area Medical – RAM — a major non-profit provider of mobile clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision, and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals — will return to Pahrump on Oct. 4-6, organizers said.

Services available at the RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams.

All RAM services are free and no ID is required, organizers said in their news release.

Organizers said: In collaboration with Nye Communities Coalition, the RAM clinic will be located at Pathways Innovative Education, at 2000 S. Mount Charleston West, Pahrump, Nevada 89048. Parking is expected to be available in the school parking lot no later than 12:01 a.m. on the first night of the event. Ticket distribution is currently scheduled to begin at 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Organizers also said: Doors usually open at 6 a.m., and patients are served in numerical order, according to their ticket number. This process will repeat throughout the clinic days. In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, ticketing may occur earlier than 3 a.m. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible.

According to U.S. census data cited by RAM organizers, the poverty rate in Pahrump is 17.8%, exceeding the national average of 12.3%. “Just like many communities around the country, there are hundreds of people in Pahrump who are struggling,” RAM CEO Jeff Eastman said in a statement. “We are looking forward to returning to the community to provide care again for a third year.”

In 2018, RAM provided nearly 500 individuals with $222,685 worth of free care in Pahrump. This couldn’t have been possible without the help of 300 volunteers. RAM is still in search of dental and vision practitioners to volunteer for this year’s clinic.

For more information about RAM’s mobile clinics or to volunteer, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

Nye looking toward Nevada Day

Nye County is seeking help in representing the county in the Nevada Day Parade in Carson City on Oct. 26, the county said in a Facebook post.

“Please consider becoming part of this great Nevada only tradition down Main Street of our state capital. We are looking for suggestions on submissions for the parade to salute our state’s past and look ahead to its future,” the Sept. 6 post read.

Those with suggestions are asked to send them to Nye County Public Information Officer Arnold Knightly at aknightly@co.nye.nv.us by Sept. 13.

Affiliated Therapy phone number

The telephone number for Affiliated Therapy is 775-727-3838. An incorrect number appeared on Page 28, under the physical therapy category, of the 2019-2020 Medical Directory.

Nevada Hemp Association meeting

The Nevada Hemp Association is hosting a meeting on the topic of buffer zones for hemp growers in Nevada at 3 p.m. today, Sept. 13 at the Pahrump Valley Museum, 401 E. Basin Ave.

The topic for the meeting is organic soil solutions. Local hemp farmer, Tom Maher will speak at the session.

Michael Whalen, founder and president of Nevada Hemp Association, is scheduled be at the meeting, which includes a question-and-answer session.

The free event is open to the public. For more, call Whalen at 775-513-7593 or visit nevadahempassociation.com

Garden Club meets

The Pahrump Valley Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Pahrump Valley Museum, 401 E. Basin Ave.

There will be a presentation on Nevada’s native thistles. Anyone interested in gardening is welcome to attend.

Shadow Mountain Community Players

Tickets are now on sale at the Pahrump Community Library for the award-winning play, “Sex Please, We’re Sixty,” being performed by the Shadow Mountain Community Players at Nevada Treasure RV Resort. Performances are set for today, Sept. 13, Saturday, Sept. 14 and Sept. 20-21.

The cost for dinner and the show is $25 per person. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner is at 6 p.m., and the play begins at 6:30 p.m. Groups of six or more must reserve a table.

For more information or to reserve a table call 775-727-6145.

See preview story in the Sept. 11 Pahrump Valley Times or on pvtimes.com

‘Hunk of Pahrump’ contest

The Nevada Silver Tappers are sponsoring a “Hunk of Pahrump” contest, a fun community event to be held on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Sanders Family Winery, 3780 E. Kellogg Road. Tickets to the event are $10 and include pizza, salad and the show. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 and the show to follow.

Male contestants must be the golden age of 50-plus and be a resident of Pahrump.

To purchase tickets contact Jackie Greco at 775-751-3468.

Fall Festival pre-sale tickets

Advance tickets for the Fall Festival rodeo and carnival are on sale at the Valley Electric office, Shadow Mountain Feed, 2031 W. Bell Vista Road, and at the Chamber of Commerce office, in the Nevada State Bank building.

Carnival tickets are $25 for the whole day; they will be $30 at the gate. Rodeo tickets are 12 in advance and will be $15 at the gate.

The Fall Festival will be held at Petrack Park Sept. 26-29.

Favorite Author Book Club

The Pahrump Community Library’s Favorite Author Book Club will meet at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17.

This month’s author is C.J. Box. Read anything by this author then attend the meeting for discussion and critique at a free, informal gathering of readers. For more information call the library at 727-5930.

Pahrump Aglow

All women in the community are invited to attend the September Pahrump Aglow Community Lighthouse at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 20, at Valley Electric Conference Center, 800 E. Highway 372.

Guest speaker will be Barbara Ferguson. For information call Jacquie at 775-537-9128.

Adult craft class

The Pahrump Community Library will offer an adult craft class at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18. They will be making resin art. There is a $5 fee at signup and all supplies will be provided.

Class is limited to 20 participants. No signups by phone.

E-waste recycling event

The Pahrump Community Library will host an e-waste recycling event in conjunction with Nevada State Recycle from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21.

They will be accepting old computers, cellphones, printers and other electronic items only.

Masonic Breakfast

The Pahrump Masons will be serving their monthly $5 breakfast and open house between 8 and 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21 at their lodge, 281 Gemini St.

All are welcome.

Awareness month designated

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

A Prostate Cancer Support Group meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Desert View Hospital “lower-level” training room.

More information can be obtained at www.pcf.org/blue or call 702-379-3449.

Healing service at New Hope

A healing service will be held on the first Sunday of each month at 6 p.m., at New Hope Fellowship, 781 West St.

If you are sick or in pain, attend and receive your healing. You can also stop by on Wednesday from 9-11 a.m., at the healing rooms.

If a special appointment is needed call Richard at 775-253-5757.

Pahrump Obedience Club

The Pahrump Valley Obedience Club meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Bob Ruud Community Center. They are dedicated to strengthening the bond between owners and their dogs.

The meetings are short informational lectures by members or local professionals. They also have informal weekend training and participate in annual competitions.

For more information visit pvobedienceclub.com or call 702-466-3013 or 775-990-3860.

Friends Day Out

RSVP is offering “Friends Day Out/Java Music Club at the Pahrump Senior Center on the first, third and fourth Friday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for lunch, music, conversation and fun.

For more information call Jan Lindsay at 775-253-5791 or Kristie Hanson at 760-220-9876.

Yoga class at the library

The Pahrump Community Library, in conjunction with Nye Communities Coalition, is offering “Qigong with Tamalyn” on Thursdays, from 11 a.m.-noon. The class is free.

This class focuses on creating a strong body-mind connection through gentle movements, emphasizing the whole body, as well as meditation and visualization techniques. Qigong may be helpful in managing stress dealing with chronic pain. Wear loose, comfortable clothing.

Farmers Market

The Farmers Market, which is held in at the Tractor Supply Store along Highway 372, has changed to its summer hours, from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Saturdays.

They have local honey, eggs, jams, jellies, lots of fresh locally-grown produce, cottage food products and handmade crafts by local artists and craftsmen.

TOPS programs

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter #117 meets on Wednesdays at 8 a.m. at the Trinity Assembly of God Church, 750 S. Big Five Road. For information call 775-513-1581.

Chapter #116 meets on Wednesdays at 5 p.m., at Desert Greens, 350 Wilson Road. For information on this TOPS chapter call 775-537-1091.

Chapter #151 meets on Fridays at the Pahrump Senior Center, 1370 W. Basin Ave. Weigh-in is from 7-8 a.m. and the meeting is directly after, from 8-9 a.m. For more information or questions call Debbie at 775-910-9970.

Come have fun with a great group of people while losing weight, the group said in its announcement.

Arts and crafts for seniors

RSVP hosts a twice-monthly arts and crafts class for seniors.

Classes are held from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., on the first and third Thursday of the month at the NyE Community Coalition campus, room 32, at 1020 E. Wilson Road.

The cost of the class is a $10 donation to RSVP. For more information or to register, call Cheryl at 775-751-8532 or email at ctocco@juno.com

Pahrump Trikers

The Pahrump Trikers, a chapter of Brothers of the Third Wheel, meets on the first Thursday of each month at the Holiday Inn Express. The meetings start at 6 p.m. All trikers are welcome to come and talk trikes.

For information call Tim Mattoon at 907-229-3227.

Pahrump Gunfighters

The Pahrump Gunfighters meet the first Saturday of the month at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

The local organization performs western skits and gunfights for the public’s enjoyment throughout the year.

They are looking for new members. Anyone interested in joining the group is welcome to attend. For more information call “Gambler Dan” at 775-751-3458.

DAV van drivers needed

Chapter 15 of the Disabled American Veterans currently needs volunteer drivers to drive veterans to medical appointments in Pahrump and Las Vegas.

To volunteer or for more information contact Steven Chase, DAV transportation coordinator, at 702-283-6073 or online at wagonmaster61@yahoo.com.

At the library

Free computer instruction is available at the library. Computer Classes for beginning-level computer users are offered Wednesdays at 1 p.m. Sign-ups are available at the library (no sign-ups by phone).

The Genealogy Class meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. Genealogy guidance and help using Ancestry.com and HeritageQuest.com are provided. No sign-up is necessary. Please call library prior to attending to confirm class time.

All library events are alcohol, tobacco and drug-free.

Grief support

A faith-based grief support group, to help those who have lost loved ones will meet on Saturdays from 1-3 p.m., at Central Valley Baptist Church, located at 3170 S. Blagg Road.

For more information call the church at 775-209-2535.

Elk Foundation

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is an organization seeking to ensure the future of elk and other wildlife, their habitat and the hunting heritage.

A group of devoted members is revitalizing the Pahrump Chapter. They meet on the second Saturday of the month at 2 p.m. at the China Wok Buffet.

They also will be having their annual banquet in November.

For more information contact Bill Austin at 775-910-9848.

American Legion meets

American Legion Post 22 meets on the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the VFW Post, located at 4651 S. Homestead Road.

All veterans are invited to attend the meeting.

For more information call 702-485-9487.

Chorale needs singers

If you love to sing, the High Desert Chorale, under the direction of Ginger Forbes, has issued a call for singers to join the Chorale.

Sponsored by the Pahrump Arts Council, the Chorale performs two concerts annually, in the winter and the spring, with rehearsals conducted throughout the year. Rehearsals will be conducted weekly at 6:30 p.m. in the LDS church meeting rooms at the corner of Wilson Road and West Street.

Flea Market

The VFW Post at 4651 S. Homestead Road holds a flea market most Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is a good selection of vendors. For more information contact the VFW at 727-6072.

Be a Silver Tapper

The Nevada Silver Tappers will open tap class to all beginners over the age of 50. Classes will be held on Monday and Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m.

It is great exercise, no experience is required, and there are many opportunities to assist those in need and nonprofit organizations.

For more information call Ione DeSantis at 775-910-1408.

Toastmasters Club

The Toastmasters is a group dedicated to improving speaking and leadership skills and can help overcome the fear of public speaking, and overcoming nervousness.

They are seeking new members and guests are always welcome at the meetings. They meet at 7 p.m., on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the Comstock Park Clubhouse.

For more information call Leo Blundo at 702-595-2269 or Jim McMurray at 775-751-1480.

Alzheimer’s support group

Alzheimer’s Support Group for caregivers meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at the NyE Communities Coalition campus. Meetings are from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

For more information contact Barbara Payne at 775-537-2082 or Vince Hedges at 775-727-7944.

Free Italian classes

The Pahrump Community Library is sponsoring free beginning classes to learn to read, speak and write in Italian, and about the Italian culture.

The classes will be held every Wednesday, from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Contact the instructor, Mr. Marchetti at leom702@gmail.com for information or questions.

Shadow Mountain Quilters

The Shadow Mountain Quilters, who are 21-years strong, meet every Thursday at the Bob Ruud Community Center, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information call Sally at 425-359-5512.

Outreach needs volunteers

Nevada Outreach Training is looking for volunteers to work at their office, the shelter, clothing shields, housekeeping, front desk, with victims and during events. They are also looking for people who are interested in helping pick up and deliver donations.

For more information or to volunteer contact Program Manager DJ Mills at 775-751-1118.

Weight Watchers meet

Join Weight Watchers in Pahrump.

They meet at the NyE Communities Coalition, in room 32, on Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m., and on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.

Fiber artists, quilters meet

Pahrump Valley Fiber Artist and Quilters meets every Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

All fiber artists are welcome to join.

For additional information call Susan at 751-4707.

DAV meeting

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 15 meet on the third Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m., at the NyECC activities building on the corner of Wilson and West streets.

For additional information contact them at 537-5051 or at www.dav15nv.org

VFW breakfast

VFW Post 10054 at 4651 Homestead Road, would like to invite you to join them for breakfast on Sunday morning from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m., and then come down to join the Ladies Auxiliary on Friday nights for dinner from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

They also have great karaoke every Wednesday starting at 5:00 p.m.

For additional information call 727-6072.

Foster parents needed

In Nevada’s rural communities, many children, including teens and sibling groups are in need of a safe and nurturing home. Foster parents provide a temporary home so these children can heal and feel supported.

Foster parents can be single or married, male or female. They can be working or stay-at-home parents, or retired with grown children.

To learn more on how you can become a licensed foster parent with the state of Nevada call 888-423-2659 or go to www.dcfs.state.nv.us.

RSVP needs drivers

RSVP in Pahrump is in need of drivers and is able to offer mileage reimbursement to volunteer drivers 25 years old and older.

All volunteers must pass a background check.

If you are interested, call Jan Lindsay at 751-5282 and forms will be sent to you, after which a follow-up interview will be scheduled.

West Star Ranch in need of donations

West Star Ranch Animal Rescue and Thrift Store is in need of donations to sell. If you need your donations picked up, please call 727-9273.

They also have many dogs and cats ready to go home with you.

They are a 501C3 no-kill shelter. Boarding is also available.

The thrift store is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is at 780 Manse Road.