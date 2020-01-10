Community news briefs from Pahrump region

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The American flag in Pahrump

Artist’s reception

An Artist’s Reception will be held at the Pahrump Community Library, Saturday, Jan. 11, from 1-3 p.m., to showcase visual art pieces being exhibited at the library’s Reader’s Nook and meet the artists. The Pahrump Arts Council will present the exhibit, entitled “Artist Favorites” through Feb. 28.

The public is invited to attend.

Cocktails and Canvas

On Saturday, Jan. 11 from 2-5 p.m., at Nevada Treasure RV Resort, they will be painting a snowman and the northern lights. All supplies and first drink are included. The cost is $35.00.

Call or message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot or for more info.

NSSAB public meeting

A public meeting will be hosted by the Nevada Site Specific Advisory Board at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Valley Conference Center, 800 E. Highway 372.

The NSSAB, who provides recommendations to the Department of Energy regarding cleanup resulting from historic nuclear testing and waste management activities at the Nevada National Security Site, encourages public attendance. For more information call the NSSAB office at 702-523-0894 or go to www.nnss.gov/nssab

Nye County Commission meeting

The next regularly scheduled Nye Cuny Board of County Commission meeting is planned for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, Nye County government announced in a Facebook post.

This does not impact the special teleconference meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 14, the post providing details read.

The second regular meeting in February is planned for Wednesday, Feb. 19th due to the Presidents Day holiday that Monday. Commission meetings are usually held the first and third Tuesday of the month, except when a holiday falls on the Monday of that week such as this week’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, which is Jan. 20.

Social Services Fair

Nye County has announced the 5th Annual Social Services Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, 1020 E. Wilson Road in Pahrump.

Hosted by Nye County Health and Human Services, the Social Services Fair will include approximately 50 vendors that will provide service or resource information regarding subjects such as senior services, veterans services, legal aid, Nevada WIC, dental, homeless outreach, Nevada Welfare, Social Security, HIV/AIDS care services, child support and transportation.

There will also be free HIV/STD testing, no-cost dental cleanings and a DUI simulator.

For more information call Irene Dunlap at 775-751-7095 or email idunlap@co.nye.nv.us

Pahrump Aglow

All women in the community are invited to attend the January Pahrump Aglow Community Lighthouse meeting at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 17, at Valley Electric Conference Center, 800 E. Highway 372.

A video presentation of Graham Cooke will be shown. For information call Jacquie at 775-537-9128.

Homeless outreach

You Matter Ministries, 921 S. Highway 160, Suite 401, will be hosting its first monthly breakfast and lunch for Pahrump’s homeless, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18. Showers will be available as well as clothing and various toiletries.

Community donations of blankets, sleeping bags, tents, clothing, canned or packaged food or monetary donations are also requested. For more information call Nancy at 775-513-5761.

Martin Luther King Jr. event

Pahrump’s Martin Luther King Scholarship Foundation will be hosting their 17th Annual All People’s Luncheon on Jan. 20 at 11 a.m. at Pahrump Community Church, 1061 Wilson Road, the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce announced in a Facebook post.

Tickets are available for purchase at Fresh Image Salon, 1141 S. Highway 160 or at the chamber offices at 1301 S. Highway 160 on the second floor of the Nevada State Bank building, the post stated.

Expanded transportation hours

Pahrump Valley Public Transportation has expanded service hours to 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with last pick-up at 5:30 p.m.

Weekend hours remain the same, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Rides must be scheduled at least 4 to 5 days in advance. Standard fare is $3 one way. For seniors 60 years and over, a $3 donation for one way is suggested. Call 775-751-6860 to schedule ride or for more information.

WIC program in Pahrump

The WIC Program serves infants, children under 5 years of age, and pregnant or new mothers, the town of Pahrump announced in a Facebook post.

“We provide healthy foods, nutrition education, and referrals to many other valuable community resources.” the post read. “We’d love the opportunity to show you the many ways that we can help you accomplish your goal of ensuring good health through good nutrition for everyone in your family.”

Contact Paula at the Pahrump Clinic at 775-727-4884 ext. 1

WIC stands for Women, Infants and Children.

Arts and crafts for seniors

RSVP hosts a once-a-month arts and crafts class for seniors.

Classes are held from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., on the first Thursday of the month at the NyE Community Coalition campus, room 32, at 1020 E. Wilson Road.

The cost of the class is a $10 donation to RSVP. For more information or to register, call Tonya Brum at 702-845-4748.

Coin club meets

The Nye County Invitational Coin Club meets on the third Tuesday of the month, (Jan. 21 this month), at the Wine Ridge RV Park, at 1 p.m.

Fun for the family, the meetings have raffles, show-and-tell, and auctions. For more information call Doug Daniels at 702-347-2617.

Public safety hiring events

The Nevada Department of Public Safety is planning a hiring event in Pahrump, an effort scheduled for Jan. 25.

The site is Pahrump Valley High School, 500 E. Calvada Blvd. with check-in at 7 a.m. The hiring event includes a physical fitness test, written test and interviews.

For questions and to reserve a spot, email careers@dps.state.nv.us

Another event is planned at 7 a.m. April 25 at Tonopah High School.

Details were announced via Twitter by the Nevada Highway Patrol’s Southern Command.

Other hiring events are planned for Feb. 29 at Laughlin High School and March 28 at the Nevada Department of Public Safety’s Training Facility.

The department of public safety includes the Highway Patrol, Parole and Probation, Capitol Police, Investigations and the state Fire Marshal.

More information is available at NevadaDPScareers.com

Latest voter registration numbers

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske reports an increase of 11,007 active registered voters statewide during the month of December 2019 as compared to November 2019.

The total number of active registered voters in Nevada is 1,574,740, an increase of 0.70%.

Democratic Party active registered voters statewide increased by 4,356 (0.73%), while Republican Party active registered voters statewide increased by 2,836 (0.54%).

Nonpartisan active registered voters increased by 2,878 (0.83%), Independent American Party active registered voters increased by 770 (1.11%), and Libertarian Party of Nevada active registered voters increased by 148 (0.93%). Active registered voters from a compilation of “other” minor political parties increased by 19 (0.15%).

Of the 1,574,740 active registered voters in Nevada:

• 602,999 are Democrats (38.29%);

• 523,669 are Republicans (33.25%);

• 348,859 are Nonpartisan (22.15%);

• 70,315 are members of the Independent American Party (4.47%);

• 16,021 are members of the Libertarian Party of Nevada (1.02%); and

• 12,877 are members of other minor political parties (0.82%).

Details were announced in a Jan. 2 news release.

The latest voter registration breakdown by county, party, age, and district can be found under the Election Center on the internet at bit.ly/2NKkfAM

Social Security in Pahrump

The Social Security Administration comes to Pahrump on the last Tuesday of every month, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Bob Ruud Community Center, 150 N. Highway 160.

The line starts forming at 7 a.m., and it is on a first-come-first-serve basis. No one is admitted after 11 a.m. so that they can leave by noon.

Beading Hearts

Join local beaders at 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., Mondays at the Pahrump Senior Center.

This fun group has been meeting for more than 10 years. They do projects selected and taught by other beaders or you can work on your own project. all levels of experience are welcome.

Friends Day Out

RSVP is offering “Friends Day Out/Java Music Club at the Pahrump Senior Center on the first, third and fourth Friday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for lunch, music, conversation and fun.

For more information call Jan Lindsay at 775-253-5791 or Kristie Hanson at 760-220-9876.

Qigong class at the library

The Pahrump Community Library, in conjunction with Nye Communities Coalition, is offering “Qigong with Tamalyn” on Thursdays, from 11 a.m.-noon. The class is free.

This class focuses on creating a strong body-mind connection through gentle movements, emphasizing the whole body, as well as meditation and visualization techniques. Qigong may be helpful in managing stress dealing with chronic pain. Wear loose, comfortable clothing.

Farmers Market

The Farmers Market is held in at the Tractor Supply Store along Highway 372, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Saturdays.

They have local honey, eggs, jams, jellies, lots of fresh locally-grown produce, cottage food products and handmade crafts by local artists and craftsmen.

TOPS programs

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter #117 meets on Wednesdays at 8 a.m. at the Trinity Assembly of God Church, 750 S. Big Five Road. For information call 775-513-1581.

Chapter #116 meets on Wednesdays at 5 p.m., at Desert Greens, 350 Wilson Road. For information on this TOPS chapter call 775-537-1091.

Chapter #151 meets on Fridays at the Pahrump Senior Center, 1370 W. Basin Ave. Weigh-in is from 7-8 a.m. and the meeting is directly after, from 8-9 a.m. For more information or questions call Debbie at 775-910-9970.

Come have fun with a great group of people while losing weight, the group said in its announcement.

Ministry starting in Pahrump

Eagles Landing Ministries is set to meet in Pahrump at 921 S. Nevada Highway 160, Suite 401, organizers announced.

This is a nondenominational ministry.

The co-pastors are Scott and Linda Mitre.

Bible studies are planned during the week at times to be announced.

For questions and times for the services, call 702-595-9125.

Beatty Library District

The Beatty Library District has applied for and received a Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) grant through the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) in the amount of $5,250 for fiscal year 2020.

This grant will greatly assist the library in providing beneficial programs to Beatty.

Gold Star families

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada, joined Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, in cosponsoring a resolution to create a 12-month fellowship for Gold Star Families to serve in U.S. Senate offices.

This resolution establishes the Congressional Gold Star Family Fellowship Program for the placement in U.S. Senate offices of children, spouses and siblings of members of the armed forces who died in the line of duty or who have died from a training-related injury.

Official named to post

The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced that Zachary Ormsby has been hired as the new program manager for the Nevada Conservation Districts Program.

Ormsby will work with Nevada’s 28 conservation districts to help advance natural resource conservation and management throughout the state’s diverse rural and urban landscapes, the department said in an announcement.

Ormsby is a native Nevadan with over 15 years of experience in project management and natural resource conservation.

New program announced

The Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, Rural Clinics announced a new program for adults in rural Nevada entitled, Immediate Mental Health CARE Team.

The program offers a toll-free number (877-283-2437), answered by Crisis Support Services of Nevada (CSSN), for adults in rural Nevada to call and receive immediate therapeutic support and necessary mental health care from wherever they are located, the division reported.

For more information about the Division of Public and Behavioral Health, go to http://dpbh.nv.gov

Cactus permit season opens

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is selling Joshua tree and cactus permits, at the BLM’s Tonopah Field Office, which is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Permits are for personal use only. Plants collected under these permits cannot be sold, resold, bartered, traded, or utilized in any way for monetary gain. Joshua Trees can only be collected in one location in the Battle Mountain District, near Tonopah. the season runs from Oct. 15 to March 15, 2020.

Remember to have your permit on you, make sure that you are following all recommended procedures/stipulations to prevent wildfires. “Also please stay on existing roads, and consult your maps to make sure you are on BLM land. Please report any permit violations with as much information as possible (e.g. date, license plate number, detailed location, and directions to area) to the Battle Mountain District Office or to the Tonopah Field Office,” the BLM said in a statement.

For questions or comments, call the Battle Mountain District Office at 775-635-4000 or the Tonopah Field Office at 775-482-7800.

NDOT makes announcement

The Nevada Department of Transportation has promoted Mario Gomez District 1 engineer, a position that includes serving Nye and Esmeralda counties.

Gomez is a 19-year department veteran, most recently serving as assistant district engineer for construction.

The department’s District 1 coverage area consists of Esmeralda, Lincoln, Nye, Clark and Mineral counties.

Winter operations begin

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Spring Mountains National Recreation Area has transitioned its developed recreation sites to winter operations.

In Kyle Canyon, Cathedral Rock Picnic Area and Cathedral Rock, Mary Jane Falls, and Trail Canyon Trailheads are now closed for the winter season. Fletcher View Campground and Kyle Picnic Area will remain open and operational through the winter months, the U.S. Forest Service said in a Nov. 21 announcement.

In Lee Canyon, the upper 61 campsites in the McWilliams Campground are closed, with sites 1-14 remaining open. All trailheads not already listed will remain open until snow depths make them inaccessible.

Operations of McWilliams Campground, Foxtail Snowplay Area, and Old Mill Picnic Area have transitioned to the Lee Canyon Ski Area, which operates these sites under a snow-play permit for the winter season. For more information, see their website at www.leecanyonlv.com or call 702-385-2754.

Rural areas focus of effort

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the launch of the Centers of Community Prosperity, designed to increase the capacity of rural and underserved communities across the country.

The program is administered by the USDA Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement, the USDA announced.

The Centers of Community Prosperity will convene stakeholders including local, state, federal and tribal partners, land-grant universities, Hispanic-serving institutions, tribal colleges and universities, historically black colleges and universities, national development organizations, non-proﬁt organizations, faith leaders, veterans, and youth organizations.

“USDA is committed to customer-focused outreach,” Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement Director Mike Beatty said. “That means developing quality mechanisms for rural and underserved communities to address and offer solutions to their communal challenges, while USDA connects them to resources and tools.”

For more, go to usda.gov

Pahrump Obedience Club

The Pahrump Valley Obedience Club meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Bob Ruud Community Center. They are dedicated to strengthening the bond between owners and their dogs.

The meetings are short informational lectures by members or local professionals. They also have informal weekend training and participate in annual competitions.

For more information visit pvobedienceclub.com or call 702-469-3013 or 775-990-3860.

Healing service at New Hope

A healing service will be held on the first Sunday of each month at 6 p.m., at New Hope Fellowship, 781 West St.

If you are sick or in pain, attend and receive your healing. You can also stop by on Wednesday from 9-11 a.m., at the healing rooms.

Pahrump Trikers

The Pahrump Trikers, a chapter of Brothers of the Third Wheel, meets on the first Thursday of each month at the Holiday Inn Express. The meetings start at 6 p.m. All trikers are welcome to come and talk trikes.

For information call Tim Mattoon at 907-229-3227.

Pahrump Gunfighters

The Pahrump Gunfighters meet the first Saturday of the month at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

The local organization performs western skits and gunfights for the public’s enjoyment throughout the year.

They are looking for new members. Anyone interested in joining the group is welcome to attend. For more information call “Gambler Dan” at 775-751-3458.

DAV van drivers needed

Chapter 15 of the Disabled American Veterans currently needs volunteer drivers to drive veterans to medical appointments in Pahrump and Las Vegas.

To volunteer or for more information contact Steven Chase, DAV transportation coordinator, at 702-283-6073 or online at wagonmaster61@yahoo.com.

At the library

Free computer instruction is available at the library. Computer Classes for beginning-level computer users are offered Wednesdays at 1 p.m. Sign-ups are available at the library (no sign-ups by phone).

The Genealogy Class meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. Genealogy guidance and help using Ancestry.com and HeritageQuest.com are provided. No sign-up is necessary. Please call library prior to attending to confirm class time.

All library events are alcohol, tobacco and drug-free.

Elk Foundation

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is an organization seeking to ensure the future of elk and other wildlife, their habitat and the hunting heritage.

A group of devoted members is revitalizing the Pahrump Chapter. They meet on the second Saturday of the month at 2 p.m. at the China Wok Buffet.

For more information contact Bill Austin at 775-910-9848.

Chorale needs singers

If you love to sing, the High Desert Chorale, under the direction of Ginger Forbes, has issued a call for singers to join the Chorale.

Sponsored by the Pahrump Arts Council, the Chorale performs two concerts annually, in the winter and the spring, with rehearsals conducted throughout the year. Rehearsals will be conducted weekly at 6:30 p.m. in the LDS church meeting rooms at the corner of Wilson Road and West Street.

Flea Market

The VFW Post at 4651 S. Homestead Road holds a flea market most Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is a good selection of vendors. For more information contact the VFW at 727-6072.

Toastmasters Club

The Toastmasters is a group dedicated to improving speaking and leadership skills and can help overcome the fear of public speaking, and overcoming nervousness.

They are seeking new members and guests are always welcome at the meetings. They meet at 7 p.m., on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the Comstock Park Clubhouse.

For more information call Leo Blundo at 702-595-2269 or Jim McMurray at 775-751-1480.

Alzheimer’s support group

Alzheimer’s Support Group for caregivers meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at the NyE Communities Coalition campus. Meetings are from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

For more information contact Barbara Payne at 775-537-2082 or Vince Hedges at 775-727-7944.

Free Italian classes

The Pahrump Community Library is sponsoring free beginning classes to learn to read, speak and write in Italian, and about the Italian culture.

The classes will be held every Wednesday, from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Contact the instructor, Mr. Marchetti at leom702@gmail.com for information or questions.

Grief support

A non-demoninational, faith-based grief support group, to help those who have lost loved ones, will meet on Saturdays from 1-3 p.m. at Central Valley Baptist Church, located at 3170 S. Blagg Road.

For more information call Pete Giordano at 775-209-2535.

Shadow Mountain Quilters

The Shadow Mountain Quilters, who are 21-years strong, meet every Thursday at the Bob Ruud Community Center, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information call Sally at 425-359-5512.

Outreach needs volunteers

Nevada Outreach Training is looking for volunteers to work at their office, the shelter, clothing shields, housekeeping, front desk, with victims and during events. They are also looking for people who are interested in helping pick up and deliver donations.

For more information or to volunteer contact Program Manager DJ Mills at 775-751-1118.

Weight Watchers meet

Join Weight Watchers in Pahrump.

They meet at the NyE Communities Coalition, in room 32, on Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m., and on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.

Fiber artists, quilters meet

Pahrump Valley Fiber Artist and Quilters meets every Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

All fiber artists are welcome to join.

For additional information call Susan at 751-4707.

DAV meeting

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 15 meet on the third Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m., at the NyECC activities building on the corner of Wilson and West streets.

For additional information contact them at 537-5051 or at www.dav15nv.org

VFW breakfast

VFW Post 10054 at 4651 Homestead Road, would like to invite you to join them for breakfast on Sunday morning from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m., and then come down to join the Ladies Auxiliary on Friday nights for dinner from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

They also have great karaoke every Wednesday starting at 5 p.m.

For additional information call 727-6072.

Foster parents needed

In Nevada’s rural communities, many children, including teens and sibling groups are in need of a safe and nurturing home. Foster parents provide a temporary home so these children can heal and feel supported.

Foster parents can be single or married, male or female. They can be working or stay-at-home parents, or retired with grown children.

To learn more on how you can become a licensed foster parent with the state of Nevada call 888-423-2659 or go to www.dcfs.state.nv.us.

RSVP needs drivers

RSVP in Pahrump is in need of drivers and is able to offer mileage reimbursement to volunteer drivers 25 years old and older.

All volunteers must pass a background check.

If you are interested, call Jan Lindsay at 751-5282 and forms will be sent to you, after which a follow-up interview will be scheduled.

West Star Ranch in need of donations

West Star Ranch Animal Rescue and Thrift Store is in need of donations to sell. If you need your donations picked up, please call 727-9273.

They also have many dogs and cats ready to go home with you.

They are a 501C3 no-kill shelter. Boarding is also available.

The thrift store is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is at 780 Manse Road.