News

Community-wide birthday party coming Saturday

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
March 19, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Nature Health Farms Alex De Jong tends to his petting zoo animals at Nature Health Farms. De Jo ...
Nature Health Farms Alex De Jong tends to his petting zoo animals at Nature Health Farms. De Jong is inviting the community out to his 351 Bunarch Road location for a birthday celebration for his friend Tatiana Malyarov on Saturday, March 20 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Nature Heath Farms Alpacas are one of the many petting zoo animals to roam the grounds at Natur ...
Nature Heath Farms Alpacas are one of the many petting zoo animals to roam the grounds at Nature Health Farms. Saturday's event will also feature comedy, fire stunts, face painting, balloon animals and skits, courtesy of the Pahrump Gunfighters. Admission is $15 for adults, and $10 for kids while children 2 years of age and under are free.

Great music, magic acts, along with a petting zoo and a bounce house, are just a small part of a community event at Nature Health Farms, located at 351 Bunarch Road on Saturday, March 20.

The event, according to owner Alex De Jong, is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is a birthday celebration for his close friend Tatiana Malyarov.

“Her birthday was on the 17th, but we’re celebrating it on the 20th,” De Jong said. “We will have a fire juggler, a face painting and a balloon animal artist for the kids and we will also have a comedy and magic performance by Las Vegas performer Mike Hammer, so it’s going to be a very family-friendly event and we’re inviting the community to join us in celebrating Tatiana’s birthday.”

Driving ambitions

Saturday’s celebration, De Jong noted, will also serve as a fundraiser for Raylan Atencio, a young man who has dreams of becoming a race car driver.

“We had a mutual friend who asked if we could help sponsor Raylan and we said of course we’ll try to help,” De Jong said. “They’re going to have a nice booth with a race car there, so we will let people know what he’s trying to do, and raise some money for him.”

Looking forward

Additionally, De Jong spoke about his future plans for Nature Health Farms, which includes a hemp farm at the site.

“In the future, after we start growing, we’re going to start doing hemp tours, where people can learn about CBDs and we can educate them on marijuana,” he said. “I would say that we will probably start in about two months. Right now we’re just doing little trial test runs. We are open on Fridays and Sundays from 11 a.m., to 5 p.m. We offer private tours, so they can call in and we can schedule a one-on-one private tour with all the animals, or they can just come in. It’s $15 for adults and $10 for kids. Children 2 years old and under are free.”

Founded in 2019 as a hobby farm, De Jong noted Nature Health Farms has quickly become known as the new Bonnie Springs family fun attraction center.

More to come

De Jong also said he’s testing the waters for other upcoming events after Saturday’s celebration.

“We’ll see how it does in the end, and if it does well, then we plan to do more,” he said. “If it doesn’t do well, then we’ll probably take a break, and possibly have the next event in two months. When we are ready to introduce the hemp tours, or when we have a new product out, then we’ll have another event.”

Back in January, De Jong himself, who previously owned a concierge company in Las Vegas, hosted a celebration for his 41st birthday.

He noted that it didn’t quite go as he expected.

“We let a lot of people in for free because it was my birthday and more than half of that crowd who came were from California and Vegas,” he said. “This one’s a little bit different because it’s more local, so that’s why I was hoping that we can get support from the community. I want to keep doing it for them because this is for them, but we can’t afford to keep it going if we’re losing.”

For additional information, or to schedule a tour, call Nature Health Farms at (775) 764-9880

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Environmental job training opportunities, funded through a ...
Nye County awarded environmental workforce development grant
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In a post-COVID-19 world in which millions of jobs have been lost, unemployment has become a point of major concern, with communities across the United States struggling to adjust to the drastic changes that have taken place over the last year. Many of the jobs that have been lost will not return, leaving the people who once held them with no choice but to turn their sights to another career path. While this, too, may prove difficult, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is aiming to make the effort of a career shift a just bit easier, awarding millions in Environmental Workforce Development and Job Training grant funding to communities all around the country.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Inspirations Senior Living facility in Pahrump will be ...
COVID Prayer Service set for Inspirations in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The one-year anniversary of the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nevada has come and gone, leaving many to reflect on the turbulence, horror and shock of all that has happened over the past 12 months. The pandemic has left no corner of daily life untouched, causing disruption and chaos for many, but perhaps one of the hardest hit segments of society has been those who reside in nursing and assisted living communities.

Getty Images Small business owners and individual members of the public who have felt the strai ...
Nye County launches COVID Relief Program
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On Wednesday, March 17, Nye County officially opened its new COVID Relief Program and area residents and businesses still feeling the pinch from the pandemic can now apply to receive a portion of the available funding.

Getty Images Basin and Range Watch held a rally on Saturday against several proposed solar pro ...
Nonprofit holds second rally against large-scale solar projects
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Basin and Range Watch, a nonprofit that advocates for the conservation of deserts across California and Nevada, is returning to the site of a major solar project that was approved near Pahrump.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner Bruce Jabbour.
Beatty board praises BLM
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The BLM Tonopah Field Office is being praised by the Beatty Town Advisory Board for its help and cooperation with the town in efforts to reclaim off-highway roads used in last August’s “Vegas to Reno” off-road race.

Landon Ingersoll/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump robotics team Awkward Silence tak ...
Nye County 4-H robotics team takes state, world canceled
By Landon Ingersoll Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Awkward Silence, Southern Nye County 4-H’s competitive robotics team, progressed to the FIRST Tech Challenge’s World Championship by winning the state championship for robot performance earlier this month with a record-breaking score of 202 points; only to learn that the event, scheduled to be held in Houston, Texas in July, has been canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in ...
Democratic bill would make mail voting permanent
By Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Democratic leaders in the Nevada Assembly unveiled legislation Wednesday that would make universal mail-in-voting permanent in Nevada, except for people who decide to vote in person.

James Lipman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The 1,750-horsepower SSC Tuatara rocketed off ...
Production car reruns for top speed
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The record run announced in the fall of 2020 for Washington-based SSC North America’s 1750-horsepower Tuatara well outpaced the record set on the main drag into Las Vegas from Pahrump just a few years prior.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada National Guard Pfc. Kimberly Hernandez prepares Pfi ...
Sisolak says vaccine availability to expand
Staff Report

Nev. Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the expansion of age categories for COVID-19 vaccines during a press conference on Wednesday.

Bureau of Land Management The Nye County Sheriff's Office, along with Pahrump Buildings and Gro ...
BLM comments on Calvada Eye horse removal
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Additional information has emerged regarding the relocation of at least three wild horses who graze the Calvada Eye.