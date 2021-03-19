Community-wide birthday party coming Saturday

Great music, magic acts, along with a petting zoo and a bounce house, are just a small part of a community event at Nature Health Farms, located at 351 Bunarch Road on Saturday, March 20.

Nature Health Farms Alex De Jong tends to his petting zoo animals at Nature Health Farms. De Jong is inviting the community out to his 351 Bunarch Road location for a birthday celebration for his friend Tatiana Malyarov on Saturday, March 20 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nature Heath Farms Alpacas are one of the many petting zoo animals to roam the grounds at Nature Health Farms. Saturday's event will also feature comedy, fire stunts, face painting, balloon animals and skits, courtesy of the Pahrump Gunfighters. Admission is $15 for adults, and $10 for kids while children 2 years of age and under are free.

Great music, magic acts, along with a petting zoo and a bounce house, are just a small part of a community event at Nature Health Farms, located at 351 Bunarch Road on Saturday, March 20.

The event, according to owner Alex De Jong, is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is a birthday celebration for his close friend Tatiana Malyarov.

“Her birthday was on the 17th, but we’re celebrating it on the 20th,” De Jong said. “We will have a fire juggler, a face painting and a balloon animal artist for the kids and we will also have a comedy and magic performance by Las Vegas performer Mike Hammer, so it’s going to be a very family-friendly event and we’re inviting the community to join us in celebrating Tatiana’s birthday.”

Driving ambitions

Saturday’s celebration, De Jong noted, will also serve as a fundraiser for Raylan Atencio, a young man who has dreams of becoming a race car driver.

“We had a mutual friend who asked if we could help sponsor Raylan and we said of course we’ll try to help,” De Jong said. “They’re going to have a nice booth with a race car there, so we will let people know what he’s trying to do, and raise some money for him.”

Looking forward

Additionally, De Jong spoke about his future plans for Nature Health Farms, which includes a hemp farm at the site.

“In the future, after we start growing, we’re going to start doing hemp tours, where people can learn about CBDs and we can educate them on marijuana,” he said. “I would say that we will probably start in about two months. Right now we’re just doing little trial test runs. We are open on Fridays and Sundays from 11 a.m., to 5 p.m. We offer private tours, so they can call in and we can schedule a one-on-one private tour with all the animals, or they can just come in. It’s $15 for adults and $10 for kids. Children 2 years old and under are free.”

Founded in 2019 as a hobby farm, De Jong noted Nature Health Farms has quickly become known as the new Bonnie Springs family fun attraction center.

More to come

De Jong also said he’s testing the waters for other upcoming events after Saturday’s celebration.

“We’ll see how it does in the end, and if it does well, then we plan to do more,” he said. “If it doesn’t do well, then we’ll probably take a break, and possibly have the next event in two months. When we are ready to introduce the hemp tours, or when we have a new product out, then we’ll have another event.”

Back in January, De Jong himself, who previously owned a concierge company in Las Vegas, hosted a celebration for his 41st birthday.

He noted that it didn’t quite go as he expected.

“We let a lot of people in for free because it was my birthday and more than half of that crowd who came were from California and Vegas,” he said. “This one’s a little bit different because it’s more local, so that’s why I was hoping that we can get support from the community. I want to keep doing it for them because this is for them, but we can’t afford to keep it going if we’re losing.”

For additional information, or to schedule a tour, call Nature Health Farms at (775) 764-9880

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes