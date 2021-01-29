49°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Community-wide birthday party planned

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
January 29, 2021 - 10:45 am
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The owner of Pahrump's Nature Health Farms, located at 351 B ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The owner of Pahrump's Nature Health Farms, located at 351 Bunarch Road, is hosting his 41st birthday party, complete with a petting zoo, top-notch entertainment and more, coming up on Saturday, Jan. 30th from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is $20.
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Alex De Jong moved to Pahrump to become a farmer after ownin ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Alex De Jong moved to Pahrump to become a farmer after owning a concierge company called "Vegas Guy VIP" in Las Vegas. De Jong also said he has plans to expand Nature Health Farms in the not-too-distant future.

Pahrump resident Alex De Jong is planning somewhat of a “wild” event on Saturday, as well as celebrating his 41st birthday.

De Jong is the owner of Nature Health Farms, located at 351 Bunarch Road, where families and individuals can literally get back to nature as the farm has a petting zoo replete with alpacas, chickens, geese, turkeys, a bison and many more farm animals.

De Jong has an interesting background, as he moved to Pahrump after owning a concierge company called “Vegas Guy VIP” in Las Vegas.

“We did a lot of celebrity events in all of the biggest nightclubs and I left all of that to become a farmer here in Pahrump,” he said in a 2020 interview. “I was in Las Vegas for 11 years, and I just wanted to leave. There’s a whole bunch of different stuff to do around here. It’s like a getaway for people to come and just relax and enjoy the animals, so I guess I’m a farmer now.”

Along with the animals on Saturday, Nature Health Farms will have a bounce house, a hot-air balloon and of course food, including hand-dipped corn dogs, caramel apples, cotton candy and more.

De Jong’s birthday party festivities will run from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Face masks are required as well as proper social distancing.

Admission for the all-ages event is $20.

For additional information on Nature Health Farms, visit www.facebook.com/naturehealthfarms or to https://bit.ly/3cxUxO3

COVID-19 restrictions will be adhered to at the event.

Contact Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Sorensen family of Las Vegas escaped the heat of the city to enjoy a picnic at Spring Mount ...
Spring Mountains expect influx of weekend visitors
Staff Report

Spring Mountains National Recreation Area is expected to be busy this weekend because of snow received this past week, and visitors are reminded to go early, be patient and abide by traffic laws.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The garbage collection rate increase approved by the Nye Cou ...
Pahrump garbage rate increase rescinded
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As one of its final acts before the changeover in board members that came with the new year, the Nye County Commission had approved a rate increase request from Pahrump Valley Disposal and garbage collection rates were set to rise just over 19% as a result. That rate increase is now on hold, as commissioners were required to rescind the action taken at the board’s Dec. 30 meeting due to a procedural error.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The bare land adjacent to the Nye County Sheriff's Office's ...
Zone change paves way for public shooting range in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For more than two decades, Nye County has been tossing around the idea of establishing what would be the very first county-owned public shooting range and though it has taken many years to get to this point, the county now appears to be finally gaining some momentum on the long-sought project.

Thinkstock To read more letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times, go to pvtimes.com
Letters to the Editor

‘Military industrial complex’ has grown in power in the US

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump youth Isabella Simpson was crowned as Nevada State ...
Locals set to shine at Nye County Cinderella Pageant
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Cinderella Girl Youth Development Scholarship Program and Pageant is just one week away and organization officials are encouraging the local community to get involved.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 phot ...
Senior menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Heather Korbulic is the interim director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabili ...
Special enrollment period opened to buy insurance
Staff Report

Heather Korbulic, executive director of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, on Thursday issued a statement in support of President Joe Biden’s special enrollment period to encourage Americans to purchase health insurance plans from their respective exchange marketplaces.

Getty Images ACT results provide educators, students and families with personalized informatio ...
State’s ACT scores show slight increase over 2019
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s 2020 public high school graduating seniors marked a slight increase over 2019 in ACT composite scores, with the average composite score increasing from 17.7 to 17.8, bucking the national trend where composite scores fell for the third year in a row.

Getty Images This past open enrollment, Nov. 1, 2020-Jan. 15, 2021, was the exchange’s secon ...
Silver State exchange enrolls 81,903 in health insurance
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange enrolled 81,903 Nevadans during the 2020 health insurance open enrollment period, connecting tens of thousands of Nevadans statewide to Affordable Care Act-compliant health plans. These enrollment figures exceed 2019’s enrollment figures by 4,493, a 5.8% increase.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times/file The Nevada Real Estate Division, a division of the Dep ...
Safety regulations approved for convention services workers
Staff Report

The Division of Industrial Relations on Tuesday announced updates to Section 618 of the Nevada Administrative Code related to occupational safety and health training requirements for workers in the convention services industry. The updated regulations provide guidance and details on the statutory requirements found in Nevada Revised Statute Sections 618.9920 – 618.9931.