Community-wide birthday party planned

Pahrump resident Alex De Jong is planning somewhat of a “wild” event on Saturday, as well as celebrating his 41st birthday.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times

De Jong is the owner of Nature Health Farms, located at 351 Bunarch Road, where families and individuals can literally get back to nature as the farm has a petting zoo replete with alpacas, chickens, geese, turkeys, a bison and many more farm animals.

De Jong has an interesting background, as he moved to Pahrump after owning a concierge company called “Vegas Guy VIP” in Las Vegas.

“We did a lot of celebrity events in all of the biggest nightclubs and I left all of that to become a farmer here in Pahrump,” he said in a 2020 interview. “I was in Las Vegas for 11 years, and I just wanted to leave. There’s a whole bunch of different stuff to do around here. It’s like a getaway for people to come and just relax and enjoy the animals, so I guess I’m a farmer now.”

Along with the animals on Saturday, Nature Health Farms will have a bounce house, a hot-air balloon and of course food, including hand-dipped corn dogs, caramel apples, cotton candy and more.

De Jong’s birthday party festivities will run from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Face masks are required as well as proper social distancing.

Admission for the all-ages event is $20.

For additional information on Nature Health Farms, visit www.facebook.com/naturehealthfarms or to https://bit.ly/3cxUxO3

COVID-19 restrictions will be adhered to at the event.

