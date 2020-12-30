42°F
Congressman-elect from Louisiana dies of COVID

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
December 29, 2020 - 11:07 pm
 
Getty Images
The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the life of an incoming member of Congress from Louisiana.

Luke Letlow, 41, who was elected to represent the state’s 5th congressional district in December, died Tuesday evening at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport Academic Medical Center “due to complications from COVID-19,” Letlow spokesman Andrew Bautsch wrote on the congressman-elect’s Facebook page.

Letlow had announced his diagnosis Dec. 18, writing on Facebook that he was “at home resting, following all CDC guidelines, quarantine protocols, and the recommendations of my doctors.”

Days later, he posted he was undergoing treatment at St. Francis Hospital in Monroe, then Dec. 23 he posted he had been transferred to Ochsner-LSU Health. At the time, Dr. G.E. Ghali, chancellor of the hospital, said Letlow was in “stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit” and was receiving the drug Remdesivir and steroids as part of his treatment.

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, tweeted that he was heartbroken by the news.

“For years, Luke has served (Louisiana) tirelessly. More than that, Luke was a loving husband and father,” Kennedy said. “Please join us in praying for the Letlow family during this time of incredible loss.”

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, a Democrat, echoed those thoughts.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Congressman-elect Luke Letlow,” she tweeted. “He was a promising young leader who loved Louisiana deeply. Our prayers go out to his family and loved ones.”

Louisiana’s Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered that flags in the state be flown at half-staff on the day of Letlow’s funeral.

A special election will now take place to elect someone to represent the state’s 5th district, which Letlow carried in a runoff election with 62% of the vote.

December is the country’s deadliest month during the pandemic, and on the day Letlow died there were 124,686 coronavirus patients in hospitals, the most reported on any day, according to the Covid Tracking Report. The proportion of ICU patients who have coronavirus has increased from 16% in September to 40% last week, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times After 12 years on the board representing District 1, Nye Co ...
Outgoing Nye County Commissioners bid the board farewell
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The year 2020 is only a day from becoming a thing of the past and with just a few days remaining in their terms as representatives of the people of Nye County, commissioners John Koenig and Lorinda Wichman are both preparing to officially step down from their positions and bid the board a fond farewell.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
DETR awaits rules for implementing benefits
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on Monday issued a statement regarding the Continued Assistance Act’s unemployment provisions.

Courtesy Pahrump Valley Times founder Milton (Milt) Bozanic, on right, at the September 1974 o ...
Times roars into its ‘golden era’
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Times reached a ‘golden’ milestone in December; ringing in the month, and soon a new year, though the countdown to 2021 won’t bring an end to the beginning of the publication’s notable 50-year anniversary.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty Seniors Inc. holds an open house i ...
Senior thank donors, volunteers
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Beatty Seniors, Inc., the new nonprofit that has taken over operation of the Beatty Senior Center, held an open house and dinner Dec. 17 to thank the volunteers and donors who have helped them get their start.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal In Death Valley National Park, the park received 1,740,9 ...
Study: Park service units bring $316 million to state
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The four National Park Service units in or partly in Nevada generate $316 million for the state’s economy, according to a report by Outdoorsy.

Getty Images Over the years, the Walker Lane Gold belt has seen exploration activity from majo ...
Canadian-based company enters agreement on Nevada mine
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Navy Resources Corp., a Canada-based exploration company, entered into an agreement with Nevada Select Royalty Inc., a subsidiary of Ely Gold Royalties Inc., that will allow it to purchase the Weepah Project, along the Walker Lane Gold belt in the major Nevada mining district.

Getty Images Friday Health Plans partners with the Hometown Health medical provider network acr ...
Employers can fund accounts that let individuals pick plans
Staff Report

Friday Health Plans, a health insurance carrier based in Denver that has joined the Nevada Health Link online marketplace, presents options for businesses of any size, including Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement plans.

Getty Images It is important to note that under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, taxpayers cannot cl ...
IRS lowers standard mileage rate to 56 cents
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service on Dec. 22 issued the 2021 optional standard mileage rates used to calculate the deductible costs of operating an automobile for business, charitable, medical or moving purposes.

Phyllis Bilicic
Alleged ‘squatter’ tussles with deputy
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was dispatched to check on the welfare of a local woman ended up arresting her late last month.

David Guzmán / Las Vegas Review-Journal
State says no systems were compromised in cyberattack
Staff Report

The state of Nevada on Tuesday issued a statement on the widely reported compromise of SolarWinds Orion software along with advice and information for consumers.