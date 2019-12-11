45°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Construction finally getting underway at Pahrump intersection

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
December 11, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

For two long years, the intersection of Highway 160 and Homestead Road in Pahrump had been languishing in a cone zone limbo as it awaited a return to normal following a water main break that occurred within the Great Basin Water Company system in Nov. 2017.

Now, after months upon months of delay and much frustration from local residents as well as county officials, construction is finally underway to fix the intersection.

On Friday, Dec. 6 electronic notification boards went up on Homestead Road to warn drivers to expect construction ahead and directing them to use alternate routes when possible.

The signs prompted the Pahrump Valley Times to reach out the Nye County to learn the exact nature of the looming construction project and Nye County Public Works Director Tim Dahl confirmed that it would, in fact, be the long-awaited repair job at Highway 160.

“We will be starting the Homestead waterline repair this evening,” Dahl said in an email sent Sunday, Dec. 8, noting that the work is being funded by Great Basin Water Company with the support of public works.

Dahl assured that the inconvenience will not last too long, with a project duration estimate of just seven to 10 days.

In addition, the construction will be primarily conducted during hours of darkness, with Dahl stating, “The contractor will be working at night whenever possible to lessen the burden on the public.”

However, not all aspects of the project can be completed at night so there will be times when construction takes place in daylight hours, including when crews undertake paving and pouring of concrete.

As of Dec. 9, excavation on the two lanes on the west side of the road had already begun. Traffic traveling north on Homestead Road must stick to one lane with drivers desiring to travel across the highway and those making both left and right-hand turns funneled into a single lane, a situation that is creating some obvious delays in the area. Motorists traveling on Highway 160 who wish to turn south onto Homestead Road also have just one lane in which to navigate their turn, with construction cones and signs guiding drivers to the proper lane.

Dahl asked the public to please exercise patience and understanding as the project commences and reiterated that it should not take long to reach completion.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sentencing in Nye animal cruelty case
Sentencing in Nye animal cruelty case
Staff Report

The Nye County District Attorney’s Office announced this fall that a Pahrump citizen convicted of animal cruelty was sentenced to prison by District Judge Robert Lane.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews perform a swi ...
Pahrump fire crews perform swift-water rescue
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Flash flood waters trapped an elderly Pahrump couple inside their vehicle as they were arriving home on Sunday evening, Dec. 8.

U.S. Department of Energy file photo A mixed low-level disposal cell at the Nevada National Sec ...
Nevada National Security Site employees recognized
Staff Report

Twenty-eight Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) employees have been selected as recipients of the prestigious Secretary’s Honor Awards, the U.S. Department of Energy’s highest form of internal employee recognition.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County School Superintendent Dale Norton
Nye Superintendent Norton approved for board seat
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County School District Superintendent Dale Norton was recently appointed to the board of directors of WestEd, a nonprofit that focuses on improving education and other outcomes, from children to adults.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Dec. 7 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $9 million.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times A couple visits the traveling Donald Trump merchandise store ...
Photos: Trump merchandise store stops in Pahrump
Staff Report

A “traveling Trump” merchandise store, promoting President Donald Trump gear, stopped in Pahrump last week along Nevada Highway 160 at Acoma Avenue.