Construction finally getting underway at Pahrump intersection

For two long years, the intersection of Highway 160 and Homestead Road in Pahrump had been languishing in a cone zone limbo as it awaited a return to normal following a water main break that occurred within the Great Basin Water Company system in Nov. 2017.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Construction on the intersection of Highway 160 and Homestead Road is finally underway, more than two years after the water main break that damaged the area.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Vehicles are shown traveling on Homestead Road at Highway 160 where construction has restricted the number of lanes, causing delays. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes while the project is completed.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Motorists are pictured waiting on Homestead Road for the light to turn green so they can proceed across Highway 160 or execute their left or right hand turns.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A large section of Homestead Road at Highway 160 is currently being excavated as part of the repair work being paid for by Great Basin Water Company and supported by Nye County Public Works.

Now, after months upon months of delay and much frustration from local residents as well as county officials, construction is finally underway to fix the intersection.

On Friday, Dec. 6 electronic notification boards went up on Homestead Road to warn drivers to expect construction ahead and directing them to use alternate routes when possible.

The signs prompted the Pahrump Valley Times to reach out the Nye County to learn the exact nature of the looming construction project and Nye County Public Works Director Tim Dahl confirmed that it would, in fact, be the long-awaited repair job at Highway 160.

“We will be starting the Homestead waterline repair this evening,” Dahl said in an email sent Sunday, Dec. 8, noting that the work is being funded by Great Basin Water Company with the support of public works.

Dahl assured that the inconvenience will not last too long, with a project duration estimate of just seven to 10 days.

In addition, the construction will be primarily conducted during hours of darkness, with Dahl stating, “The contractor will be working at night whenever possible to lessen the burden on the public.”

However, not all aspects of the project can be completed at night so there will be times when construction takes place in daylight hours, including when crews undertake paving and pouring of concrete.

As of Dec. 9, excavation on the two lanes on the west side of the road had already begun. Traffic traveling north on Homestead Road must stick to one lane with drivers desiring to travel across the highway and those making both left and right-hand turns funneled into a single lane, a situation that is creating some obvious delays in the area. Motorists traveling on Highway 160 who wish to turn south onto Homestead Road also have just one lane in which to navigate their turn, with construction cones and signs guiding drivers to the proper lane.

Dahl asked the public to please exercise patience and understanding as the project commences and reiterated that it should not take long to reach completion.

