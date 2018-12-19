Construction progresses at Pahrump’s newest Starbucks

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times A new Starbucks coffee shop is being constructed at 460 S. Highway 160. Construction crews were at the site working at the end of November; the future structure is starting to take shape on Dec. 18, 2018.

Construction crewmen are progressing on Pahrump’s newest Starbucks coffee shop.

The future drive-thru Starbucks location at 460 S. Highway 160 is pegged to be roughly 2,200 square feet, according to documents filed with the Nye County Recorder’s Office.

According to deed records at the county recorder’s office, Mary W. Zell, trustee of the Zell Family Trust, sold her vacant land at 440 and 460 S. Highway 160, to Highway 160-Pure LLC, a company held by Austin, Texas-based Pure Partners, for $610,000. Other documents in the recorder’s office show a memorandum of lease to Starbucks Corp. with Highway 160-Pure as the landlord.

According to Pure’s website, the group has done multiple build-to-suit projects for Seattle coffee maker Starbucks Corp. and other national tenants in Las Vegas and in several states across the country.

The general contractor on the project is listed as Las Vegas-based KC Maintenance Inc., signage at the project site states.

This is the first corporate-owned location Starbucks has put in the Pahrump and southern Nye County area. Albertsons contains a licensed Starbucks location.

The Pahrump location is one of several hundred Starbucks is planning to open in the U.S. through the end of 2019.

“We expect to add over 600 net new stores in the Americas, a 4 percent increase, with the U.S. at plus 3 percent net of the accelerated U.S. store closures we discussed last quarter,” said Scott Maw, executive vice president and chief financial officer for Starbucks, during a fourth-quarter investor call.

The America’s segment includes the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

On a wider scale, Starbucks is also planning for growth on the global level. Starbucks forecasted that 2,100 net new stores would open globally through the end of its 2019 fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30, 2019.

If all the stores planned were to open, Starbucks’ portfolio would grow to more than 31,000 stores globally.

Pure partners and Starbucks were contacted for this story but neither had returned communications before the publication of this story.

