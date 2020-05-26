99°F
Contactless lawn care available in Pahrump

Staff Report
May 26, 2020 - 3:24 pm
 

A contactless solution that enables lawn care services during the COVID-19 pandemic is now available in Pahrump.

Homeowners can use Lawn Love to remotely schedule, manage and pay for lawn care services. Lawn Love generates quotes using satellite imaging technology to map the size of a lawn. If customers want to go ahead with the service at that price, they are automatically paired with a local, experienced contractor.

Once the service is complete, users can pay with a credit card through the Lawn Love platform, removing the need for any social interaction between a homeowner and the lawn care provider.

“Our system has removed any of the face-to-face interaction that is typically required between a lawn care provider and homeowner when providing estimates or picking up payments,” Lawn Love founder and CEO Jeremy Yamaguchi said.

With the grass growing season coming into full swing, it is essential that lawn care workers can get out there and do their job.

Many lawn care providers in the area are pushing to continue operations following COVID-19 related shutdowns, but they must adhere to social distancing guidelines and regulations.

Lawn Love has partnered with a number of lawn care businesses in the Pahrump area and is providing them with the resources needed to continue to operate while adhering to social distancing regulations.

“The average lawn care company in Pahrump lacks the resources to modernize their business models to adhere to social distancing regulations,” Yamaguchi said. “By working with Lawn Love, these local lawn care professionals can get out there, do a good service in the community and continue making money for their business and their families.”

Lawn Love says that they are committed to helping their lawn care partners and local homeowners stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re proud to safely provide an essential service to the local Pahrump communities,” Yamaguchi said.

For more information on how COVID-19 affects lawn care visit lawnlove.com/lawn-care-and-coronavirus

THE LATEST
Screenshot of the Nevada Health Link website In response to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s March 12 Em ...
Nevada Health Link enrolls 6,000 during special period
Staff Report

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange announced Tuesday that Nevada Health Link enrolled 6,017 Nevadans during its limited-time Exceptional Circumstance Special Enrollment Period that ended May 15.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
April report shows Nevada’s unemployment rate near 30%
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced Friday that its April 2020 economic report showed employment in Nevada is down 244,800 jobs over the month with unemployment up to 28.2 percent.

Getty Images The IRS has placed a special emphasis on partnering with new organizations that w ...
IRS expands outreach about Economic Impact Payments
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Internal Revenue Service announced Friday the availability of additional material for partner groups sharing information related to Economic Impact Payments, including a new toolkit in Spanish and a variety of other print and visual items.

District court updates protocols
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

As the COVID-19 situation continues to change, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada on Monday issued an update on its procedures to reduce density, maximize distancing and to protect the health and safety of the public and its employees.

Getty Images Telehealth uses technology such as mobile phones or computers to deliver health ca ...
USDA makes changes to increase use of telehealth
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced service changes to increase the use of telehealth in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sheriff's Office reopened for day-to-day busi ...
Nye sheriff’s office reopens
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After the closure of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office was announced back in March, the agency reopened for day-to-day business on May 11, with a few caveats, as stated in a video news release.

Nevada Arts Council photo The nearly $400,000 in grants will be awarded to nonprofit arts organ ...
Arts council to distribute CARES Act grant money
Staff Report

The Nevada Arts Council has received CARES Act funding from the National Endowment for the Arts to help save jobs in the arts sector and keep the doors open to the thousands of organizations that add value to America’s economy and the creative life of our communities.

Getty Images The AHCA/NCAL on Wednesday released a state-by-state breakdown of the estimated co ...
Nursing home group CEO cites high cost of COVID-19 testing
Staff Report

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended testing all nursing home staff for COVID-19 weekly, but a breakdown of the estimated cost for testing them once is exorbitant, said Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of the American Health Care Association and the National Center of Assisted Living.