Contactless lawn care available in Pahrump

A contactless solution that enables lawn care services during the COVID-19 pandemic is now available in Pahrump.

A contactless solution that enables lawn care services during the COVID-19 pandemic is now available in Pahrump.

Homeowners can use Lawn Love to remotely schedule, manage and pay for lawn care services. Lawn Love generates quotes using satellite imaging technology to map the size of a lawn. If customers want to go ahead with the service at that price, they are automatically paired with a local, experienced contractor.

Once the service is complete, users can pay with a credit card through the Lawn Love platform, removing the need for any social interaction between a homeowner and the lawn care provider.

“Our system has removed any of the face-to-face interaction that is typically required between a lawn care provider and homeowner when providing estimates or picking up payments,” Lawn Love founder and CEO Jeremy Yamaguchi said.

With the grass growing season coming into full swing, it is essential that lawn care workers can get out there and do their job.

Many lawn care providers in the area are pushing to continue operations following COVID-19 related shutdowns, but they must adhere to social distancing guidelines and regulations.

Lawn Love has partnered with a number of lawn care businesses in the Pahrump area and is providing them with the resources needed to continue to operate while adhering to social distancing regulations.

“The average lawn care company in Pahrump lacks the resources to modernize their business models to adhere to social distancing regulations,” Yamaguchi said. “By working with Lawn Love, these local lawn care professionals can get out there, do a good service in the community and continue making money for their business and their families.”

Lawn Love says that they are committed to helping their lawn care partners and local homeowners stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re proud to safely provide an essential service to the local Pahrump communities,” Yamaguchi said.

For more information on how COVID-19 affects lawn care visit lawnlove.com/lawn-care-and-coronavirus