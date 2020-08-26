102°F
Continued unemployment claims fall to lowests level since April

Staff Report
August 26, 2020 - 2:18 pm
 

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 10,938 for the week ending Aug. 15, down 6,817 claims, compared to last week’s total of 17,755 claims.

Through the week ending Aug. 15, there have been 653,510 initial claims filed in 2020, 631,858 of which have been filed since the week ending March 14.

Continued claims, the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, fell significantly to 240,346, a decrease from the previous week of 95,622 claims, or 28.5%. This is the fewest continued claims since the report week ending April 18 when there were 231,618 claims filed.

Nevada’s insured unemployment rate, which is the ratio of continued claims in a week to the total number of jobs covered by the unemployment insurance system, fell by 6.9 percentage points to 17.3%. It should be noted that the calculation of the insured unemployment rate is different from that of the state’s total unemployment rate.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for the self-employed, 1099 contract workers and gig workers saw 12,356 initial claims filed in the week ending Aug. 15, a decrease of 250, or 2.0%, from last week’s total of 12,606. This is the fewest PUA initial claims filed in a week since the start of the program. Through the week ending Aug. 15, 410,065 PUA initial claims have been filed.

PUA continued claims totaled 109,617 in the week ending Aug. 15, a decline of 18,109 from the previous week’s revised total of 127,726. Weekly PUA continued claims are now reported by the benefit week claimed. This follows the reporting procedure for regular continued claims and allows us to understand the number of unemployed workers filing weekly for PUA benefits.

Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 19,798 claims filed in the week, an increase of 1,780 claims from a week ago.

Nevada’s State Extended Benefit program, which provides up to 20 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular unemployment benefits and PEUC program benefits, saw 1,477 claims filed in the week, an increase of 373 claims from a week ago.

Nationally, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted regular initial claims was 1,106,000 an increase of 135,000 claims from the previous week’s revised level of 971,000.

The national insured unemployment rate for the week ending Aug. 8 was 10.2 percent, a decrease of 0.4 percentage points from the previous week’s revised rate. The national rate is reported with a one-week lag.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Paraglider James “Kiwi” Johnston (Oroc), did not comple ...
Rescue teams searching for missing paraglider
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The search is on for a paraglider pilot who went missing while on a flight in north-central Nevada.

 
Trump pardons former Nevada bank robber Jon Ponder
By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

President Donald Trump Tuesday issued a pardon to former bank robber and Hope for Prisoners founder Jon D. Ponder, just as Ponder was preparing to speak on the second night of the Republican convention.

UNLV Medicine certified medical assistants and Nevada National Guard members test curbside for ...
Nevada sees lowest increase in COVID-19 cases in more than 2 months
By Mike Brunker Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Data posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website show 253 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths over the preceding day,

Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak.
State leaders give COVID-19 update
Staff Report

Nevada’s cases of COVID-19 increased by 409 Monday, bringing the state’s total to 66,010, Gov. Steve Sisolak, COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia peek said during a teleconference with the media.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Marco Torres is facing an open murder char ...
Murder suspect bound over to district court in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The murder case against Marco Torres cleared an important hurdle after the Nye County District Attorney’s Office managed to obtain an open murder charge, along with several other charges, bound over following a preliminary hearing in Pahrump Justice Court this month.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bars in all areas of Nye County outside of Pahrump are perm ...
Nye County officials have positive tone over rural bars reopening
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

“Nye County is happy to announce that the county’s request to reopen bars, pubs, taverns, breweries, distilleries, and wineries in rural areas of the county (everywhere but Pahrump) was unanimously approved by the state’s COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force pursuant to the attached action plan.”

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Parents are seen escorting their students to the first day o ...
2020-2021 school year kicks off in Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Bright and early on the morning of Monday, Aug. 24, students and parents from around Nye County awoke to ready themselves and their children for the start of a brand new school year.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Many Pahrump DMV customers are decrying the long wait times ...
Pahrump DMV patrons rail against long wait times
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Aside from taking along important documents you’ll need in order to perform a DMV transaction in Pahrump, those who have already endured the experience as of late, suggest you may want to bring along some “patience” as well.

USDA website This survey is part of the president’s management agenda. It requires high-impac ...
New survey will measure areas for improvement
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a new annual survey of farmers, ranchers and private forestland owners which will help the USDA understand what it is doing well and where improvements are needed, specifically at the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service and Risk Management Agency.

The Mizpah Hotel is seen in Tonopah in October 2018. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @c ...
Rural Nevada’s tourism attractions see boost from pandemic
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Out-of-town attractions have found new audiences from cities, new revenue sources and different strategies to survive the grip of the coronavirus pandemic.