Continued unemployment claims see significant drop

Staff Report
March 5, 2021 - 1:59 am
 
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center in Las Vegas.
Continued unemployment claims saw the first sizable decline this year during the week ending Feb. 20, according to finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, totaled 71,634, a decrease of 5,676, or 7.3%, from the previous week’s total of 77,310.

Initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 7,509, up 131 claims, or 1.8%, compared to the previous week’s total of 7,378 claims. Through the week ending Feb. 20, there have been a total of 858,978 initial claims filed since the week ending March 14, 2020.

Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which provides benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 56,507 claims filed in the week, a decline of 2,941 claims from last week’s total of 59,448. The passage of HR 133, Continued Assistance Act, 2021, updated the number of available benefit weeks for the PEUC program. Originally 13 weeks, starting the week ending Jan. 2, claimants may be eligible for up to an additional 11 weeks of PEUC in certain circumstances.

Nevada’s State Extended Benefit program currently provides up to 20 weeks of benefits to individuals in regular UI who have exhausted both their regular and PEUC program benefits. Nevada saw 76,143 claims filed in the week, an increase of 2,244 claims from a week ago.

The insured unemployment rate for the regular UI program, which is the ratio of regular continued claims in a week to the total number of jobs covered by the unemployment insurance system, fell to 5.4% from the previous week’s rate of 5.8%.

Including claimants in the benefit extension programs, the rate, more appropriately called the extended insured unemployment rate, was 15.4%. It should be noted that the calculation of the insured unemployment rate is different from that of the state’s total unemployment rate.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides benefits for self-employed, 1099 contract workers and gig workers, saw 6,413 initial claims filed in the week ending Feb. 20, a decline of 6,019 claims, or 48.4%, from last week’s total of 12,432. Initial applications for the PUA program continue to be highly variable because of ongoing high levels of fraudulent applications.

Through the week ending Feb. 20, there have been a total of 1,086,957 PUA initial claims filed.

There were 89,282 PUA continued claims filed in the week ending Feb. 20, a decrease of 16,331 claims, or 15.5%, from the previous week’s revised total of 105,613.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from 2019 shows two youngsters with the East ...
Easter Curbside event in the works for Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In just over four weeks’ time, Easter will be upon the community and in the Pahrump Valley, that means the Pahrump Holiday Task Force is hard at work preparing for its annual event in celebration of the occasion.

Getty Images Nye County will begin accepting applications for its COVID Relief Program on March 17.
Nye County COVID Relief Program Policy adopted, applications to be available March 17
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Last month, Nye County commissioners held an in-depth discussion regarding the county’s newest program to help address the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial strain that both business owners and residents have been experiencing. Because of that, the Nye County COVID Relief Program, with all of the details nailed down, and the policy that will guide that program as it unfolds has now been approved.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Dozens of drivers and passengers lined up along Floyd Street ...
Dozens line up for vaccinations
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Last month’s severe winter storm in the Midwest and eastern parts of the country delayed shipments of COVID-19 vaccines to western states, including Nevada.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows Pahrump pool lifeguard applican ...
Lifeguards, cashiers sought for 2021 Pahrump pool season
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The sizzling, scorching heat of summertime may still be several months off, but the town of Pahrump is already in the midst of the recruitment process for the much-anticipated reopening of the Pahrump Community Pool and is seeking qualified applicants to fill both lifeguard and cashiers positions.

Getty Images Over 100 NNSS employees were selected to receive the Department of Energy’s Sec ...
NNSS receives highest honors
Staff Report

Employees at the Nevada National Security Site were awarded the highest internal honors.

(From left) Attorney Lisa Rasmussen, attorney Kristina Wildeveld, Fred Steese and others listen ...
Steese deemed innocent, granted $1.35M for wrongful conviction
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced that the Eighth Judicial District Court granted Frederick Steese a Certificate of Innocence and court approval for an award of $1.35 million from the state of Nevada as compensation for the 18 years Steese spent in prison following his wrongful conviction.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Sen. Marilyn Dondero Loop, D-Las Vegas, during a Judiciary ...
Plan would use pandemic stimulus funds for enhanced summer school
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Democratic state lawmakers will propose using federal pandemic stimulus to bolster summer school programs to help students recover from a year of learning lost to pandemic restrictions.