News

Coronavirus positivity rate declines again in Nevada

By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 2, 2021 - 6:26 pm
 
K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Touro University Physician Assistant student Aanchal Shahani gives Josh Cyriacks of Henderson a COVID-19 vaccine at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, May 24, 2021.

Nevada’s two-week coronavirus test positivity rate continued to decrease on Wednesday, one day after reaching its lowest point in nearly a year.

The state’s positivity rate decreased by 0.1 percentage points on Wednesday, reaching 3.7 percent, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. The rate is now at the lowest point since it dipped to 3.5 percent on June 13, 2020 state data shows.

Nevada also reported 419 new coronavirus cases and three additional deaths on Wednesday, according to data posted to the state’s coronavirus’ website.

Totals in the state rose to 324,681 cases and 5,593 deaths since the pandemic began.

All of the deaths recorded Wednesday occurred in Clark County, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District.

The new cases reported Wednesday continued to be higher than the moving 14-day average of daily reported cases, which dropped significantly from 212 to 116. Deaths were also lower than the moving average of two fatalities recorded daily during that same time period.

State officials have said that it is normal for daily figures to be higher than the moving averages due to delayed reports and redistributed data. State and county health agencies redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

As of Wednesday’s report, there are 226 people in Nevada hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, which is 14 more than the day prior, according to state data.

Clark County on Wednesday reported 349 new coronavirus cases, according to the county’s coronavirus website.

Cumulative totals rose to 251,809 cases and 4,413 deaths.

The county’s positivity rate also decreased by 0.1 percentage points, matching the state’s average at 3.7 percent.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

