Coronavirus relief funding available for UNR students

The University of Nevada, Reno, reminded students that it has a one-time limited allocation of funds designed to assist degree-seeking students in need because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its disruption to campus operations.

When Congress passed the coronavirus relief bill, it provided money to colleges to give back to degree-seeking students in need. UNR received $7.1 million as part of this funding and is working to inform students how to apply for these funds.

“We appreciate the federal government’s recognition of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in your lives and in providing funding to our students,” said Tim Wolfe, director of financial aid at UNR.

Students who have completed the 2019-20 Free Application for Federal Student Aid on file with the university have already demonstrated basic eligibility to apply for COVID-19 assistance. Students who do not have a 2019-20 FAFSA on file are encouraged to submit one immediately.

To request assistance, eligible students should complete an online request form. If a student submits a request for assistance and but does not have an FAFSA on file, the request will be held until the university receives a successfully completed FAFSA. The request for assistance will be considered according to the date of receipt of the form. Funds will be allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Since receiving the $7.1 million in CARES Act funding in late April, the University has awarded 7,000 students a total of $2.8 million,” Wolfe said. “We want students to know there is still money available, and we are still accepting funding applications.”

Wolfe added that there are emergency funds from other sources for international and undocumented students that are not eligible for the coronavirus relief funding. These funds can be requested from the dean of students and through the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships.

Questions may be directed to Tim Wolfe in the financial aid office at finaid@unr.edu.