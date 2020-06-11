72°F
Coronavirus relief funding available for UNR students

Staff Report
June 11, 2020 - 4:12 pm
 

The University of Nevada, Reno, reminded students that it has a one-time limited allocation of funds designed to assist degree-seeking students in need because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its disruption to campus operations.

When Congress passed the coronavirus relief bill, it provided money to colleges to give back to degree-seeking students in need. UNR received $7.1 million as part of this funding and is working to inform students how to apply for these funds.

“We appreciate the federal government’s recognition of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in your lives and in providing funding to our students,” said Tim Wolfe, director of financial aid at UNR.

Students who have completed the 2019-20 Free Application for Federal Student Aid on file with the university have already demonstrated basic eligibility to apply for COVID-19 assistance. Students who do not have a 2019-20 FAFSA on file are encouraged to submit one immediately.

To request assistance, eligible students should complete an online request form. If a student submits a request for assistance and but does not have an FAFSA on file, the request will be held until the university receives a successfully completed FAFSA. The request for assistance will be considered according to the date of receipt of the form. Funds will be allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Since receiving the $7.1 million in CARES Act funding in late April, the University has awarded 7,000 students a total of $2.8 million,” Wolfe said. “We want students to know there is still money available, and we are still accepting funding applications.”

Wolfe added that there are emergency funds from other sources for international and undocumented students that are not eligible for the coronavirus relief funding. These funds can be requested from the dean of students and through the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships.

Questions may be directed to Tim Wolfe in the financial aid office at finaid@unr.edu.

THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The surface rupture mapped by the University of Nevada, Ren ...
UNR lab tracks 6,500 aftershocks from quake
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Two weeks after the magnitude-6.5 Monte Cristo earthquake woke Nevada, the Nevada Seismological Lab said it has tracked 6,500 aftershocks, including four at magnitude-5.0 or greater.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken Monday, June 8, this photo shows a man turning in his ...
2020 Primary results continue to roll in
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Results for the 2020 primary election are steadily rolling in, with the latest update on the local races provided by Nye County at 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, June 11 and updates from many other counties, which will help determine state and federal races, following within the hour.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck demonstrates a Clar ...
Mild uptick in positive tests draws cautionary response
Staff Report

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday that the state’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases and reminds Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus.

Screenshot of the Nevada Health Link website Consumers who recently lost a job or had a change ...
Exchange reminds Nevadans how events affect enrollment
Staff Report

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, Nevada’s state agency that helps individuals secure budget-appropriate health coverage through Nevada Health Link, reminds uninsured Nevadans they may qualify for a special enrollment period if they have a qualifying life event, allowing them to enroll anytime during the year outside of the normal open enrollment window.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A motorhome was destroyed during a fire on the 3400 block of ...
Late morning fire destroys motorhome
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue crews, along with Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies, responded to a motorhome fire along the 3400 block of Winery Road just after 9:15 a.m. on June 8th.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak talks shortfall with state employees
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday notified state employees of proposed plans to address the projected Fiscal Year 2021 budget shortfall.

Getty Images According to federal and state land management officials, Nevada is facing an elev ...
Land agencies announce statewide fire restrictions
Staff Writer

As the weather warms up and Nevadans spend more time outdoors, land managers are encouraging residents to recreate safely and responsibly to help prevent wildfires, protect lives and property and preserve our precious natural wonders.

Getty Images Nevada was awarded $654,640 for the Crisis Counseling Immediate Services Program ...
FEMA grant will support COVID-19 crisis counseling
Staff Report

Nevada will be deploying 35 crisis counselors statewide to support those coping with the effects of COVID-19 through a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Nancy Whipperman/Pahrump Valley Times The Tonopah Army Air Field is on the list of Nevada's 11 ...
Nye County Courthouse No. 2 on endangered list
Staff Report

From downtown Las Vegas to the state’s wilderness, Nevada’s history is in danger, and Preserve Nevada, Nevada’s oldest statewide historic preservation organization, has named its 11 Most Endangered Places in Nevada for 2020.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nora Bond of Pahrump was awarded a $2,500 scholarship from ...
Pahrump resident awarded $2,500 WGU scholarship
Staff Report

Nora Bond of Pahrump was awarded a $2,500 scholarship from Western Governors University Nevada to help her pursue a master’s degree in educational leadership from the online nonprofit university.