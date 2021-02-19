38°F
News

Cortez Masto bill would aid training for in-demand jobs

Staff Report
February 18, 2021 - 5:28 pm
 
Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks at an event ...
Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks at an event to promote early voting at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., reintroduced legislation to promote education and training — including registered apprenticeship programs — for workers in in-demand industries. The Working On Rewarding and Keeping Employees Resilient Act will ensure employees have access to good-paying careers in skilled jobs throughout Nevada and the nation.

“The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the need to diversify Nevada’s economy and ensure that all interested Nevadans have access to the training and support they need to find and keep good-paying, 21st-century jobs,” Cortez Masto said. “My legislation to promote STEM education, support registered apprenticeships and expand opportunities for job training and retraining will help working families harness the power of Nevada’s innovative technology sector.

“Through my Innovation State Initiative, I’ll continue to support efforts to help the Silver State build the inclusive, successful workforce of the future.”

The WORKER Act would invest in the skills needed for Nevadans to keep up with 21st-century workforce demands by expanding programs in engineering at elementary and secondary schools and by awarding grants to local educational agencies to support, develop and implement formal and informal engineering education programs.

The WORKER Act also would expand the promotion of registered apprentice programs by the Department of Labor, including through outreach to underrepresented populations, young people and veterans; promote collaboration with postsecondary institutions to encourage apprenticeships, including allowing academic credit for apprenticeship programs; coordinate unemployment programs with career counseling, job search assistance, training assistance and income support services to better help unemployed workers find a job; create a training stipend program to support dislocated workers completing short-term training in in-demand industry sectors and create a stipend for dislocated workers to ensure their transportation and child care costs can be covered while they retrain for new jobs.

