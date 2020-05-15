80°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Cortez Masto, Rosen back measure to protect voting

Staff Report
May 14, 2020 - 5:07 pm
 

Nevada’s U.S. senators, Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, have cosponsored legislation introduced by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, and Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, that would ensure upcoming elections are accessible, secure and safe by expanding early in-person voting and no-excuse absentee vote-by-mail to all states.

The legislation comes following announcements by numerous states that they are postponing presidential, state and local primaries amid coronavirus disruptions.

“We’ve already seen the coronavirus pandemic disrupt primary elections across the country, and it’s past time that Congress provide states with the resources they need to avoid any further election delays and implement safe alternatives to in-person voting on Election Day,” the senators said. “Expanded early voting and vote-by-mail programs have proven to be both effective and accurate and will ensure that Nevadans, and citizens across the country, can take precautions to protect their health and safety without sacrificing their chance to participate in our democracy.”

The senators said that the lack of voting options in many states and sufficient emergency ballot procedures can leave voters disenfranchised. COVID-19, hurricanes and wildfires are recent examples of the damage and disruption that public health emergencies and natural disasters can cause.

To avoid spreading the coronavirus, election officials must reduce the number of people voting in person at any given time by allowing for early voting, and for as many people as possible to vote from their homes using vote-by-mail.

Emergencies and disasters can have a lasting impact as polling places deal with flooding, lack of power or other unsafe conditions. The Natural Disaster and Emergency Ballot Act represents a common-sense solution to ensuring the 2020 elections, and future elections, are “resilient to emergencies” and that we are protecting voters and poll workers.

The bill specifically would ensure that voters in all states have 20 days of early in-person voting and no-excuse absentee vote-by-mail and require states to begin processing early and absentee voters 14 days before Election Day to avoid delays in counting votes on Election Day.

It would guarantee that all voter registration applications submitted by mail or online 21 days prior to election day are deemed valid while allowing states to set a deadline closer to Election Day, and it would require states and jurisdictions to establish a publicly available contingency plan to enable eligible Americans to vote in the case of an emergency and establish an initiative to improve the safety of voters and poll workers and recruit poll workers from high schools and colleges as well as from other state and local government offices.

Moreover, the Natural Disaster and Emergency Ballot Act would provide the option of online requests for absentee ballots and require states to accept requests received five days prior to an election while allowing states to set a deadline closer to Election Day. It would guarantee that absentee ballots postmarked or signed before the close of the polls on Election Day and received within 10 days of the election are counted.

Other provisions of the bill would ensure states provide self-sealing envelopes with prepaid postage for all voters who request a voter registration application, absentee ballot application or an absentee ballot; require states to offer downloadable and printable absentee ballots under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act; protect the rights and safety of Native American voters by allowing tribes to designate ballot pickup and drop-off locations and not requiring residential addresses for election mail; and reimburse states for costs such as absentee ballots and prepaid postage, purchasing ballot scanners and absentee ballot drop boxes and other measures to ensure the security of voting at home or by mail.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A screen shot taken of the Nevada unemployment website on ...
Pandemic Unemployment claims can be filed starting Saturday
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevadans eligible for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program can begin filing online Saturday, May 16, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has announced.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant founder BJ Hetrick-Irw ...
Pahrump’s Golden Years contestants surprise pageant founder
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The contestants for the 2020 Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant recently made a special visit to pageant founder BJ Hetrick-Irwin’s house to bring a smile to her face and let her know that while the pageant may have to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the ladies are ready and willing to forge forth with the annual event just as soon as they are able.

Tim Burke, businessman and freelance columnist for the Pahrump Valley Times
TIM BURKE: Did the stay-at-home order change family dynamics?
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Families have had to adjust to a new reality during the COVID-19 order to stay at home. When schools were closed by Governor Sisolak, schools and schoolteachers moved to a “Learning at a Distance” program that allows students to continue their classes remotely.

Jackpots, including the Powerball jackpot, are on display at the Lotto Store at Primm just insi ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, May 13 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $28 million.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times From right to left are Nye County Commissioners Donna Cox, D ...
Nye County to follow state’s reopening plans
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In recent weeks, Nye County commissioners had been discussing the possibility of reopening the county on their own terms but that action is now unnecessary, as the governor has issued a plan for reopening the state and many businesses are slowly getting back to work.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Confessed murder suspect Dakota Saldivar accepted a guilty p ...
Murder suspect accepts guilty plea agreement
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After initially deciding to face a trial on charges relating to the murder of his mother, defendant Dakota Saldivar went before Nye County Fifth District Court Judge Kimberly Wanker for a change of plea hearing on Tuesday, May 12.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner John Koenig in attendance at ...
Fight For Nevada holds second rally in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Fight For Nevada, the group striving to recall Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, held its Freedom March this past Saturday, drawing together dozens of disgruntled residents for a demonstration of protest against continued COVID-19 restrictions on the public and businesses as well as any other action they feel infringes upon their constitutional rights.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Work search requirement will continue to be waived
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Unemployment insurance filers will continue to be afforded the work search waiver until further notice, Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced today. The move aligns with current guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Neighbors join John and Janet Porn, pictured at left, for a ...
Local residents take to ‘dancing in the streets’
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

“You have to be creative during times like this until we can come a little bit closer,” said Pahrump resident Janet Porn, late last month when she organized a neighborhood “street dance” amid the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times No injuries were reported after a car struck the Healthcare ...
One transported to trauma after shooting
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

An apparent act of road rage led to a shooting just before 5:30 p.m. last week.