News

Corvus finds multiple vein systems at Lynnda Strip

Staff Report
November 27, 2020 - 12:16 am
 
Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal-file Open pit area of the Barrick Bullfrog Gold Mine as ...
Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal-file Open pit area of the Barrick Bullfrog Gold Mine as shown in an undated file photo. Barrick Gold completed mining of the Bullfrog Mine in 1999.
David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Corvus Gold is one of three companies actively doing gold exploration in the Beatty area.
David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Corvus Gold is one of three companies actively doing gold exploration in the Beatty area.

Corvus Gold Inc. announced recently it has received additional results from its new Lynnda Strip discovery east and west of the previously announced discovery hole.

The new oxide, vein intersections are within broad zones of lower-grade disseminated mineralization highlighted by an Upper Zone vein in hole ML20-170 and a Lower Zone vein in hole ML20-166. These thick zones of mineralization continue to display a gold system thickness of 150-200 meters that all end in mineralization indicating additional potential at depth.

The higher-grade vein systems at Lynnda Strip are associated with gray quartz stockwork systems that best develop along moderately west-dipping north-south structural zones and reactively flat, east-dipping stratigraphic contact related zones. These veins appear related to subsidiary, structural zones in the hanging wall of large displacement, north-south trending major faults and are surrounded by broad zones of disseminated lower-grade oxide gold mineralization.

Corvus believes that ongoing core drilling at Lynnda Strip has shown the system could extend an addition 100 meters below the initial RC drill holes announced to date with oxidation that could be excess of 500 meters deep.

The dimensions of the Lynnda Strip system is in excess of 500 meters east-west and is displaying a system thickness that could be in excess of 200 meters. As like other systems in the Bullfrog District that are related to North-South trending structural zones, the potential strike extent could be multiples of the currently known width.

Corvus believes that this system could be very large and currently appears to be a higher-grade heap-leach open pit deposit. Corvus’ strategic land position will allow it to assess the width of this north-south trending system which initially will target an approximate 1-kilometer-long fence assessing three major structural zones: Lynnda Strip, South Merlin and Owl Creek, which is the north extension of Mother Lode zone.

“These new results from Lynnda Strip along with the deep extension of the gold system that we see in the ongoing core drilling program is outlining a large new discovery of a deeply oxidized heap leach deposit,” Corvus President and CEO Jeffrey Pontius said. “Corvus’ continued assessment and definition of its size and quality will be a major interest driver for the district.

“The Lynnda Strip target is blind, under nonmineralized cover, resembling all major discoveries made in the district to date and reinforces the exploration potential of this area. When looked at in the context of other western Nevada major, volcanic related gold systems like Round Mountain and Comstock, we could be just scratching the surface of the potential of this re-emerging Nevada Gold District.”

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This Angel Tree angel, hung inside the local Bank of Americ ...
Angel Trees out in Pahrump community
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Thanksgiving has come and gone and the Christmas season is officially upon the community, bringing with it the opportunity for residents to help spread a little holiday cheer by participating in the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

Because of early holiday deadlines at the Pahrump Valley Times, winning lottery numbers for the Wednesday night drawing of the California Super Lotto were not available but will be published in the Wednesday Dec. 2 issue with the results of Saturday night’s Super Lotto.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times One of the best things about Thanksgiving is ...
Turkey divan makes Thanksgiving leftovers divine
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

One of the best things about the Thanksgiving holiday is enjoying the wonderful leftovers. Now, I don’t know about your post-turkey-day turkey, but mine usually has no legs, or thighs but lots of leftover breast. If that happens to your turkey too, then you’re going to love this week’s recipe, Turkey Divan. We’ve got turkey, broccoli and mushrooms smothered in a cheesy creamy sauce, topped with crunchy, buttery breadcrumbs to make a classic casserole.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Crews with Valley Electric Association are seen erecting the ...
Pahrump’s Community Christmas Tree Lighting to be held virtually
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Thanksgiving festivities are at an end and the community is now turning its attention to the Christmas season, which for the town of Pahrump always includes the placement and lighting of the enormous Community Christmas Tree.

The Nye County Courthouse in Pahrump is home to Pahrump Justice Court, which has changed its op ...
COVID surge leads to adjustments in Pahrump Justice Court operations
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to swell in the Silver State, Pahrump Justice Court is taking action now to curb any potential spread of the disease in its courts, which were shut down for two weeks earlier this year after an employee tested positive for the virus.

Photo provided by Nye County Sheriff's Office Cole Engelson, 38, was convicted of first degree ...
Murder suspect convicted in jury trial
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The man arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of a child more than three years ago, was found guilty following a jury trial this week.

Getty Images Another round would not only “help families meet basic needs” but also “boo ...
Economists urge Congress to approve more relief checks
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

With stimulus negotiations stalled and millions about to lose unemployment benefits, 127 economists pressed Congress to send Americans a second round of stimulus checks.

Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Students walking around campus at UNLV, in Las Vegas ...
Social Mobility Index shows solid improvement by UNLV
Staff Report

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create economic uncertainty, UNLV is working to advance the social mobility of its students, a new ranking of higher education institutions finds.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Captain Anthony Barnes with Cox’s David Diers, with $100 ...
Salvation Army receives money, turkeys from Cox
Staff Report

Cox Communications recently presented $100,000 and 100 frozen turkeys to the Salvation Army to help the nonprofit provide support to Southern Nevada families in need.