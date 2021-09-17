County opens applications for financial analysts to work on ARPA grants

Last week, the Nye County Commission gave the green light to the Nye County Finance Department to hire two new staff members who will focus on assisting with the administration of the $9 million the county is receiving in American Rescue Plan Act funding and the application process for those hoping to fill one of those positions was officially opened on Friday, Sept. 10.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A majority of Nye County's departments, including the finance department which is looking to hire two new financial analysts, operate out of the Nye County Government Center, located at 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Development Services Center is home to Nye County Planning and Nye County Public Works, both of which are looking to fill vacancies within their departments.

Last week, the Nye County Commission gave the green light to the Nye County Finance Department to hire two new staff members who will focus on assisting with the administration of the $9 million the county is receiving in American Rescue Plan Act funding and the application process for those hoping to fill one of those positions was officially opened on Friday, Sept. 10.

As detailed in the notice posted to the county website, the two financial grants analysts will work under the county grant administrator to prepare and monitor grants activities. They will need to be able to administer and maintain a variety of accounts and financial records, as well as provide budgetary forecasts, detailed and complex reports and modifications, along with performing a variety of technical tasks.

The grants analyst pay rate is $22.18 per hour, plus benefits and application process for these positions will close in less than a week, on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m.

In addition to hiring two new grant analysts, Nye County is looking to fill vacancies in a variety of other departments.

Nye County Public Works is in need of a heavy equipment mechanic for the Tonopah area with the pay ranging between $20.64 per hour and $27.16 per hour, plus benefits. This position has been available for quite some time, having been posted on July 15. The application process will remain open until the position is filled.

Public works is also looking to hire a road maintenance worker level II/III for its northern district. Those who qualify as a road maintenance worker level II can expect pay in the amount of $17.32 per hour, plus benefits and those who qualify as a level III worker would receive $18.91 per hour, plus benefits. This position was also posted July 15 and will remain open until filled.

A sanitation, utility and maintenance worker for the Gabbs area is also needed in the public works department. This position comes with an hourly pay rate of $18.08 but does not provide benefits. It was posted on June 23 and applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

For the Pahrump and Beatty Justice Courts, there is an opportunity open for a court reporter. The pay rate for this position is $28.30 per hour. Posted on Aug. 14, this job has no application deadline and will also remain open until filled.

Nye County Administration in Tonopah is seeking an administrative secretary, which comes with a pay rate of $21.21 per hour, plus benefits. This position was posted on Sept. 8 and applications will be accepted until Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m.

The Nye County Planning Department is searching for an assistant planning director, which offers a pay rate of $40.79 per hour, plus benefits. This position has been open for applications since July 26 but the window to submit an application is closing, with the deadline being at Friday, Sept. 24 at 5 p.m.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has three open positions at this time, all of which are currently pending approval. Their status as “pending” should not discourage people from applying however, with a member of Nye County Human Resources telling the Pahrump Valley Times, “This simply means that the position is still going through the budget approval process. There are certain key employees throughout the county that review and approve positions. Nearly every time these positions do get approved. It is very rare that they don’t.”

Nye County Sheriff’s Office positions include one for a deputy sheriff, category I or III, a second for a Pahrump area dispatcher and a third for a food service worker for Tonopah.

No salary information was provided for the deputy sheriff position but the dispatcher position pays $20.30 per hour and the food services worker position pays $16.28 per hour, plus benefits.

Applications for the deputy sheriff position will be accepted until Friday, Oct. 1. The deadline to submit for the dispatcher position is Tuesday, Sept. 21. Those interested in the food services worker position have until Friday, Sept. 24 to submit an application.

Full descriptions of each of the open positions, including job responsibilities, qualifications and special requirements, can be found online at www.NyeCounty.net by clicking on the “Employment” link at the bottom of the page. Instructions for submitting an applications are contained in each individual employment opportunity posting.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com