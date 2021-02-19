39°F
County outlines procedure for COVID-19 vaccinations

Staff Report
February 19, 2021 - 3:08 pm
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times On Wednesday, Dec. 30, area tier-1 health care workers received the first of two COVID-19 vaccines at Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Station One, where more than 100 individuals received the shot.

Nye County on Friday announced 14 new cases of COVID-19, with nine in Pahrump, three in Smoky Valley and one each in Amargosa Valley and Tonopah.

Nye Emergency Management and its partners are booking appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations through a new online system. The self-appointment COVID-19 vaccination calendar can be found at https://booking.appointy.com/snyecovid

New dates will be added when vaccine quantities are known, as severe weather has been delaying delivery of vaccination shipments this week.

Overall, there have been 2,752 confirmed cases of COVID-19 positives countywide since the first reported case in March.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services launched a vaccination call center to answer questions and assist those who might need help making an appointment. The call center has staff that speak English and Spanish and can access the language line for other languages as needed.

The call center is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m., seven days a week and can be reached at 1-800-401-0946. The county’s 775-751-6313 number now connects to this number. The latest vaccination information is available on NVCOVIDFighter.org.

Nye County will promote the vaccine when it becomes more widely available to the public later this year. Please sign up to receive county press releases under Notify Me on the website.

There is drive-up testing in Pahrump at 7-9 p.m. Monday and 7-9 a.m. Wednesday and Friday and in Tonopah and other areas of the county by appointment. Those coming for a test should bring identification and an insurance card, but those without insurance still will receive a test. Residents should stay in their vehicle.

Economic Development Strategy survey for Nye and Esmeralda open til Feb. 24
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

There is little doubt about the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on local economies, all across the globe as well as right here in Nevada, and with this in mind, Nye and Esmeralda counties are in the process of updating an important document that helps drive the direction each county takes in terms of its economic development.

Pahrump garbage rate increase re-approved
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In December of last year, Nye County commissioners approved a rate increase request from Pahrump Valley Disposal and the cost of garbage collection in the Pahrump Valley was set to rise but just three weeks later, the board was forced to rescind that action due to a procedural error. Now, with proper procedure having been followed, the commission has re-approved that rate increase request and residents will see a 19.19% rise in their trash bill.

Kellogg Park development continues in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For decades it was nothing more than a concept, a vision for the future, but since 2019, development of Kellogg Park on the south side of Pahrump has proceeded in earnest.

Study backs use of AHS at Rhyolite-Ridge project
Staff Report

Ioneer Ltd. announced a new study shows the viability of an autonomous haul system at the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Esmeralda County.

Golden plans cashless gaming options
Staff Report

Golden Entertainment, Inc., the owner of several gaming operations, including in Pahrump, is bringing cashless gaming options to its casino properties with the initial rollout planned in Las Vegas.

Multiple positions open at Spring Mountain job fair
Staff Report

Spring Mountain Motor Resort & Country Club will be holding an outdoor job fair 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. Reservations will not be needed for applicants to meet with department managers. Strict COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask and social distancing, will be enforced.

Katherine Stocks
State Supreme Court hires Stocks as top administrator
Staff Report

The Nevada Supreme Court announced Tuesday that Katherine Stocks has been appointed as the director of the Administrative Office of the Courts and state court administrator for the Nevada Supreme Court.

Major addition to Goldwell Museum
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The newest addition to Goldwell Open Air Museum at Rhyolite is a steel sculpture called “Portone,” by accomplished artist Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya.

Exchange Club conversion underway
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Ford backs proposed rule on banking discrimination
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Tuesday joined a coalition of 23 attorneys general in a comment letter supporting the Federal Reserve’s proposed rule to strengthen regulations under the Community Reinvestment Act.