County outlines procedure for COVID-19 vaccinations

Nye County on Friday announced 14 new cases of COVID-19, with nine in Pahrump, three in Smoky Valley and one each in Amargosa Valley and Tonopah.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times On Wednesday, Dec. 30, area tier-1 health care workers received the first of two COVID-19 vaccines at Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Station One, where more than 100 individuals received the shot.

Nye Emergency Management and its partners are booking appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations through a new online system. The self-appointment COVID-19 vaccination calendar can be found at https://booking.appointy.com/snyecovid

New dates will be added when vaccine quantities are known, as severe weather has been delaying delivery of vaccination shipments this week.

Overall, there have been 2,752 confirmed cases of COVID-19 positives countywide since the first reported case in March.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services launched a vaccination call center to answer questions and assist those who might need help making an appointment. The call center has staff that speak English and Spanish and can access the language line for other languages as needed.

The call center is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m., seven days a week and can be reached at 1-800-401-0946. The county’s 775-751-6313 number now connects to this number. The latest vaccination information is available on NVCOVIDFighter.org.

Nye County will promote the vaccine when it becomes more widely available to the public later this year. Please sign up to receive county press releases under Notify Me on the website.

There is drive-up testing in Pahrump at 7-9 p.m. Monday and 7-9 a.m. Wednesday and Friday and in Tonopah and other areas of the county by appointment. Those coming for a test should bring identification and an insurance card, but those without insurance still will receive a test. Residents should stay in their vehicle.