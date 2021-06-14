105°F
Court hearing set for mother charged in Las Vegas with son’s murder

By Glenn Puit Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 14, 2021 - 1:46 pm
 
Samantha Moreno Rodriguez. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
The California woman accused of killing her son and disposing of the body off state Route 160 in Southern Nevada is scheduled for a court appearance Thursday in Colorado, according to online court records.

Clark County prosecutors are seeking to have San Jose resident Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, extradited from Denver to Las Vegas to face a murder charge in the death of her 7-year-old son, Liam Husted.

Liam’s remains were discovered May 28 near the Mountain Springs Trailhead, off the state route between Las Vegas and Pahrump. It took authorities more than a week to confirm the child’s identity as investigators fielded hundreds of tips from across the United States. He was initially referred to as John “Little Zion” Doe.

The boy and his mother were staying at a Las Vegas hotel the day before hikers found his body, police said. Rodriguez was arrested Tuesday in Denver on suspicion of murder — one day after police announced Liam’s identity and declared her a wanted suspect.

Police have not released a suspected motive in the case or the circumstances of Liam’s slaying.

Colorado Judicial Branch online records show that Rodriguez is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday in Denver District Court for what is described as an “advisement hearing.” The hearing will be virtual and is expected to last an hour.

The office of the Colorado state public defender declined to say Monday whether the office is representing Rodriguez. Clark County prosecutors could not immediately be reached Monday for comment.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Fire retardant is present on the western slope of Potosi Mountain while crews battle the Sandy ...
Sandy Valley wildfire west of Las Vegas now 90 percent contained
By Briana Erickson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The wildfire that first broke out Thursday west of Las Vegas is now 90 percent contained, with full containment expected by June 17, officials said Sunday.

Elections worker Robin Wright readies ÒI VotedÓ stickers for mail-in ballot drop off ...
Sisolak signs mail voting, presidential primary bills into law
By Rory Appleton Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed several bills in Las Vegas Friday that will expand voting access, abolish the state’s caucuses and move Nevada into a first-in-the-nation presidential preference primary election in 2024.

In this file photo taken Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, is Sgt. Matthew Elseth with "ghost guns" on ...
Gun rights group sues over law banning ‘ghost guns’
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A Second Amendment rights group has filed a lawsuit challenging Nevada’s recently-passed law that bans the sale, use and ownership of untraceable “ghost guns.”

A wild horse roams public land on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, near Eureka, Nevada. (Ellen Schmidt/L ...
Fearing slaughter of wild horses, lawmakers seek to halt adoption program
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Outraged lawmakers are saying a wild horse adoption program should be halted and an investigation should be conducted following a report that some of the horses were sold to buyers and slaughtered for meat.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Commissioners' Chambers is one of the build ...
Nye County green-lights $7.45 million in energy upgrades through performance contract
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Following three years of gearing up for a large-scale energy conservation project, Nye County has now entered into a performance contract with Siemens Industry, Inc. that aims to provide an array of upgrades and improvements intended to reduce energy costs.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Music Festival took place June 3 through June 6 ...
Pahrump Music Festival declared a huge success
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Whenever an organization ventures into putting on a new community event in Pahrump, the outcome of that new endeavor is always up in the air and it is nearly impossible to say just how things will turn out. However, for organizers of the Pahrump Music Festival, there was never any doubt that this event was going to draw a huge crowd and those expectations were borne out this past weekend.

Getty Images A fundraiser is planned to assist the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater L ...
Charity fundraiser set for Sunday
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As stated on its social media site, the mission of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas is to create and support programs that directly improve the health, education, and well-being of children in communities throughout the country.

Beary Smith
Animal abuse suspect arrested in Nye County
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A man traveling to Pahrump from Reno is facing an animal abuse charge following his arrest on Friday, June 4.