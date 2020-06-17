69°F
COVID-19 could make more eligible for Lifeline

Staff Report
June 16, 2020 - 5:15 pm
 

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s unprecedented impact on the economy and Nevada consumers, the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada, Federal Communications Commission and National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners are partnering to increase awareness of the federal Lifeline program, which helps eligible low-income consumers access affordable broadband and phone services.

A consequence of the pandemic is many consumers eligible for Lifeline for the first time because of financial hardships such as unemployment might be unaware of the program or how to apply for benefits. The FCC recently granted temporary relief to newly unemployed consumers. Specifically, the FCC has eased documentation requirements for those seeking to qualify for Lifeline based on income.

During the current crisis, it is critical that Nevadans have the connectivity they need to stay in touch with family, telecommute, search for jobs, participate in remote learning and telehealth and maintain the social distancing necessary to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Lifeline is a Universal Service Fund program that provides qualifying low-income consumers with monthly discounts on Internet or phone service. Consumers can receive up to $9.25 in federal Lifeline benefits and an additional $3.50 from the Nevada Lifeline fund, for a combined benefit of $12.75 for nontribal consumers. Certain eligible tribal consumers can receive up to $34.25 in federal Lifeline discounts.

Nontribal consumers qualify for Lifeline if they participate in certain, such as Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Federal Public Housing or the Veterans Pension and Survivor’s Benefit; or their household income is at or below 135 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.

Until August 31, 2020, consumers may be eligible to use a submitted application for unemployment benefits to assist in demonstrating eligibility. The Lifeline discount is limited to one benefit per household. More information on program eligibility and how to apply directly through the National Eligibility Verifier, including links to a list of Lifeline providers in Nevada, is available at www.lifelinesupport.org.

Downloadable materials about the Lifeline program are available on the “Community Outreach” page, including “How to Apply” fact sheets in English and Spanish as well as for tribal consumers. For additional Lifeline application support, consumers may contact their provider of telephone or internet service, including wireless providers.

Lifeline is administered by the Universal Service Administrative Company, and information on the National Eligibility Verifier, along with other resources, is available at usac.org/lifeline under COVID-19.

THE LATEST
Getty Images Small business advocates also cautioned against ill-timed regulations and legal ch ...
Business group urges Sisolak to continue digital support
Staff Report

A group of 68 Nevada business leaders led by the Connected Commerce Council on Friday sent a letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak urging continued support for online tools and digital platforms vital to preserving small business activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Nevada System of Higher Education via Twitter)
Regents approve additional 5% NSHE budget reduction
Staff Report

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents approved another 5% budget reduction proposal Friday, June 12, bringing the reduction proposal through fiscal year 2021 to nearly 20%.

Board approves resolution for pardons for marijuana
Board approves resolution for pardons for marijuana
Staff Report

The state Board of Pardons commissioners on Wednesday by unanimous vote passed an amended resolution put forth by member Gov. Steve Sisolak in which those convicted of minor marijuana offenses would be pardoned.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Unemployment claims fall slightly in Nevada
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 10,748 for the week ending June 6, down 589 claims, or 5.2 percent, compared to the previous week’s total of 11,337. This is the sixth consecutive week of declines in regular initial claims.

Courtest of East Ely Railroad Depot Museum A vintage steam engine puffs smoke outside the East ...
Reopenings scheduled for Nevada’s museums
Staff Report

Nevada’s state museums will begin to open their doors later this month, welcoming back visitors to experience the stories and artifacts of the Silver State.

Getty Images The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, better known as CARES, is ...
Nye County to receive CARES Act funds totaling over $8 million
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the state of uncertainty created by the COVID-19 crisis, Nye County has been working to analyze its financial position, with expenses relating to the pandemic, coupled with a loss of income from one of its biggest income sources, consolidated taxes, putting the county in a strained budgetary situation.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Co-organizer Gary Marchinke said he was pleased with the tur ...
Law enforcement rally draws crowd in heart of Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The intersection of Highways 160 and 372 was awash with dozens of area residents waving American flags and holding signs in support of Nye County law enforcement on Monday, June 15th.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Steven Horsford has won the Democratic nomination for Congr ...
Primary winners picture now clearer
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 primary election wrapped up as of June 9 and majority of the ballots have now been counted. Unless there was a large influx of ballots arriving at the clerks’ offices around Nevada by the close of business on Tuesday, which is very doubtful, the results posted as of Monday, June 15 are unlikely to change dramatically, meaning those in the lead as of Monday can reasonably be declared the winners of the 2020 primary election.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Located at 150 South Highway 160, Suite 7, the owners of the ...
Clothing boutique reopens in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The owner of a new business in town is pleased to have reopened after being forced to close down due to the COVID-19 outbreak.