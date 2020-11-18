72°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

COVID-19, flu have several similarities, key differences

Staff Report
November 17, 2020 - 4:21 pm
 
Getty Images COVID-19 and the flu have a similar disease presentation. They both cause respira ...
Getty Images COVID-19 and the flu have a similar disease presentation. They both cause respiratory illness, which presents as a wide range of symptoms, from asymptomatic to a mild to severe illness.

As we head into the colder months, we also head toward flu season. Especially given the impact of COVID-19 this year, reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses, like the flu, is critical. Dr. Laurine Tibaldi, chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare of Nevada, offers some ways to differentiate between the flu and COVID-19.

COVID-19 and the flu have a similar disease presentation. They both cause respiratory illness, which presents as a wide range of symptoms, from asymptomatic to a mild to severe illness. Both viruses are transmitted by contact and droplets. As a result, the same public health measures, such as hand hygiene, social distancing and mask wearing are important actions all can take to prevent infection.

The speed of transmission is an important point of difference between the two viruses. The flu has a shorter average incubation period and a shorter serial interval than COVID-19 virus. The serial interval for COVID-19 virus is estimated to be five or six days, while for the flu, the serial interval is three days. This means that the flu can show symptoms faster than COVID-19.

The CDC confirms that the virus that causes COVID-19 is more contagious than the seasonal flu, with emerging research showing “airborne” transmission is possible. That’s in part why many states and health officials strongly recommend wearing two-layer, tightly fitting cloth masks in public spaces when maintaining at least 6 feet of distance is difficult or impossible.

Those most at risk for the flu are children, pregnant women, elderly and those with underlying medical conditions. For COVID-19, our current understanding is that older age and underlying conditions, such as obesity, diabetes or hypertension, increase the risk for the most severe infection.

The flu usually comes on suddenly. Common symptoms include constant cough, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, body aches, headaches and fatigue.

Common COVID-19 symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, nausea or vomiting.

The seasonal flu and COVID-19 do share some overlapping symptoms, so people might need to be tested to confirm a proper diagnosis.

One of the best ways to help protect yourself and reduce your chances of getting the flu is to get the vaccine. People are highly encouraged to get their flu shots this year because the flu and COVID-19 together have the potential to overwhelm medical providers. Even those who normally do not get a flu shot are strongly encouraged to get one this year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, everyone who is at least 6 months of age should get a flu vaccine unless they have an underlying condition where it’s not advised.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County and town of Pahrump offices located at 2100 E. Wa ...
Nye flagged for COVID, certain county and town offices temporarily closed
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With COVID-19 infections again on the rise, Nye County has been flagged by the state of Nevada’s COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force for four straight weeks and the local situation is set to be reviewed once more during the state task force’s next meeting, scheduled for tomorrow, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times The results of the 2020 general election in Nye County have n ...
Nye County election results certified
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The canvass of the results of the general election in Nye County is an agenda item that is generally “open and shut” with no discussion necessary but with the staggering amount of contention over this year’s election and numerous allegations of fraud and vote tampering, the item turned into a lengthy discussion that lasted nearly an hour during the Nye County Commission’s Monday, Nov. 16 meeting.

Nevada Humanities Salon Series Two journalists, Sheri Fink and Eli Saslow, will hold a Zoom pr ...
Presentation of COVID-19’s uneven impact on communities planned
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Humanities will present a virtual discussion about the uneven impact that COVID-19 has had on American communities with two journalists, Sheri Fink and Eli Saslow. The pair will conduct this via Zoom on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, from 12- 1 p.m.

Getty Images Ford joined a coalition of 20 states and the District of Columbia in defense of t ...
Ford joins coalition backing ACA before Supreme Court
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Tuesday, Nov. 10 issued a statement on the Affordable Care Act ahead of oral arguments before the United States Supreme Court in the health care repeal case, California v. Texas. Ford joined a coalition of 20 states and the District of Columbia in defense of the ACA, including the law’s protections for people with pre-existing conditions, public health investments and Medicaid expansion, among other provisions.

Getty Images More than 34 million people have diabetes in the U.S. There are many things that ...
Diabetes is a manageable disease
Staff Report

An estimated 34.2 million people have diabetes in the United States, making it one of the most common chronic conditions with about 10.5% of the U.S. population diagnosed.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website Through ...
DETR reports PUA claims drop after two-week spike
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

For the week ending Nov. 7, initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 7,556, down 602 claims, or 7.4%, compared to last week’s total of 8,158 claims, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Guests leave Caesars Palace hotel and casino on the ...
Inventors of virus-capturing filter system win Lee Prize
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A promise of pure air might sound too good to be true, but an innovation from University of Nevada, Las Vegas students could make guests feel safe enough to return to hotels and entertainment venues, a challenge that the hospitality industry has faced since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On Friday, Oct. 23, fire crews responded to a structure fir ...
Two pets die in structure fire
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A series of fires, it appears, dominated the responses for Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews, as of late.

Getty Images An Amargosa Valley company, New Tech Products of Amargosa Valley, was the chosen ...
Amargosa Valley firm wins rural pitch contest
Staff Report

New Tech Products of Amargosa Valley won the first Rural Nevada Startup Pitch Competition held earlier this month.