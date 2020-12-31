36°F
News

COVID-19 test positivity rate still more than 20%

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
December 30, 2020 - 4:45 pm
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Signs are placed to help direct traffic as residents arrive for COVID-19 testing at Serenity Health, where testing will resume on Monday, Jan. 4.

Nevada Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services was joined Wednesday by Dr. Mark Pandori, the state’s chief of testing, to provide the daily update on the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Wednesday, Nevada had logged 222,594 cases, with the 14-day rolling average of daily cases at 1,654. The state has completed 2,068,519 molecular tests since the beginning of the pandemic, and the 14-day positivity rate over the past 14 days is 20.1%.

Currently, there are 1,988 patients hospitalized in Nevada with COVID-19, 1830 confirmed and 158 suspected.

Since COVID began in the state, a total of 45,111 cases have been identified as a result of contact tracing efforts statewide, representing 20.3% of the cases reported to date. There have been a total of 314,626 downloads of the COVID Trace app.

So far, 153 cases had the app at the time of their diagnosis, with 97 related exposure notifications sent as a result of those cases.

Pandori said Nevada will begin utilizing new equipment, and additional staff have been trained for the new year, allowing for greater testing capacity.

Preliminary data suggests that while the B117 variant of the virus might spread and infect more readily, but it appears to not cause more severe illness, Pandori added, noting the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine is not expected to be compromised.

THE LATEST
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak responds to passing, signing of COVID relief law
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday issued a statement after President Trump signed into law the bipartisan appropriations and coronavirus relief deal reached by Congress last week.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times After 12 years on the board representing District 1, Nye Co ...
Outgoing Nye County Commissioners bid the board farewell
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The year 2020 is only a day from becoming a thing of the past and with just a few days remaining in their terms as representatives of the people of Nye County, commissioners John Koenig and Lorinda Wichman are both preparing to officially step down from their positions and bid the board a fond farewell.

Getty Images
Congressman-elect from Louisiana dies of COVID
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the life of an incoming member of Congress from Louisiana.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
DETR awaits rules for implementing benefits
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on Monday issued a statement regarding the Continued Assistance Act’s unemployment provisions.

Courtesy Pahrump Valley Times founder Milton (Milt) Bozanic, on right, at the September 1974 o ...
Times roars into its ‘golden era’
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Times reached a ‘golden’ milestone in December; ringing in the month, and soon a new year, though the countdown to 2021 won’t bring an end to the beginning of the publication’s notable 50-year anniversary.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty Seniors Inc. holds an open house i ...
Seniors thank donors, volunteers
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Beatty Seniors, Inc., the new nonprofit that has taken over operation of the Beatty Senior Center, held an open house and dinner Dec. 17 to thank the volunteers and donors who have helped them get their start.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal In Death Valley National Park, the park received 1,740,9 ...
Study: Park service units bring $316 million to state
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The four National Park Service units in or partly in Nevada generate $316 million for the state’s economy, according to a report by Outdoorsy.

Getty Images Over the years, the Walker Lane Gold belt has seen exploration activity from majo ...
Canadian-based company enters agreement on Nevada mine
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Navy Resources Corp., a Canada-based exploration company, entered into an agreement with Nevada Select Royalty Inc., a subsidiary of Ely Gold Royalties Inc., that will allow it to purchase the Weepah Project, along the Walker Lane Gold belt in the major Nevada mining district.

Getty Images Friday Health Plans partners with the Hometown Health medical provider network acr ...
Employers can fund accounts that let individuals pick plans
Staff Report

Friday Health Plans, a health insurance carrier based in Denver that has joined the Nevada Health Link online marketplace, presents options for businesses of any size, including Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement plans.

Getty Images It is important to note that under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, taxpayers cannot cl ...
IRS lowers standard mileage rate to 56 cents
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service on Dec. 22 issued the 2021 optional standard mileage rates used to calculate the deductible costs of operating an automobile for business, charitable, medical or moving purposes.