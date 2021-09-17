90°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Covid-19 vaccinations on rise for higher education employees

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
September 17, 2021 - 3:32 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Great Basin College had a rate of 66.1% for its 398 employ ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Great Basin College had a rate of 66.1% for its 398 employees across Nevada—equating to 263 vaccinated employees and 135 who are not, according to system’s Wednesday report.

The rate of employees getting vaccinated for COVID-19 within the Nevada System Higher Education has been on the rise in recent weeks.

For NSHE’s 23,883 employees, over 18,000, or 75%, have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the system announced on Wednesday.

“I am extremely proud of everyone who has chosen to get vaccinated,” said Chancellor Melody Rose. “This effort will go a long way in making our campuses safe for our students and colleagues.”

The percentage of vaccinated employees increased 35% since percentage rates were first reported the previous week, the system said in its release.

Great Basin College had a rate of 66.1% for its 398 employees across Nevada—equating to 263 vaccinated employees and 135 who are not, according to system’s Wednesday report.

Jennifer Sprout, Great Basin College executive director, institutional advancement and communications, said in an email that the rate encompassed all of GBC’s campuses, including Pahrump, “for those employees considered to be fully vaccinated.”

“The vaccination rates are constantly changing based upon new hires, employees who are being considered fully vaccinated, etc.,” Sprout said. “Fully vaccinated is considered to be two weeks after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or single-dose Johnson &Johnson.”

As of Sept. 15, the GBC’s Pahrump campus had a vaccination rate of 69.2% among its employees, according to Sprout.

Six of NSHE’s eight campuses reported over 70% vaccination rates. Including GBC, Western Nevada College also had vaccination rates lower than that (65.2%) as of Wednesday among its employees.

NSHE saw its rates of vaccinations among employees rise from 56.1% the previous week to the now 75.6% among its “academic and administrative faculty, classified staff, graduate assistants, student workers and others,” a release from the system stated.

NSHE gave several reasons for the recent increase: an uptick in the number of employees being vaccinated; updating the state’s WEBIZ by NSHE and institutions; “clarifying a discrepancy in the total employee count, which originally added 81 volunteers, contingent workers, and independent contractors, who are not directly paid by NSHE”; and the state Board of Health’s decision to require all NSHE students to get vaccinated prior to the spring semester.

“We have seen tremendous gains by all of our institutions, and I want to thank NSHE’s presidents and their teams for all their hard work in supporting vaccination efforts and updating the state database,” Chancellor Rose said.

Rose is confident about continued growth in NSHE’s vaccination rates.

“I remain confident that NSHE employees recognize the importance of the vaccination and I believe we will see continued growth in our vaccination rates in the coming weeks,” Rose said. “The science and data have consistently shown that receiving the COVID-19 vaccines continues to be the surest, safest, and most effective way to end the pandemic, and to keep Nevada learning.”

Last week, Chancellor Rose was authorized by the Board of Regents to develop a COVID-19 vaccine policy for all NSHE employees. The Board of Regents is scheduled to have a special meeting on Sept. 30 to discuss and possibly act on the proposed policy.

“I continue to encourage every NSHE employee and student to get the vaccine as quickly as possible, not only for the health and well-being of yourself and your family, but also for your colleagues and students,” Chancellor Rose said.

The COVID-19 vaccinations rates for NSHE employees will be updated weekly on NSHE’s website at nshe.nevada.edu

Contact Editor Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Mount Charleston Lodge ‘lost’ to early morning fire
By Glenn Puit Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The A-frame building that has long been a favored escape from the heat for Las Vegas locals replaced the previous lodge, which was destroyed by fire in 1961.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief and Nye County Emergenc ...
20th Anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks marked in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It was an emotional morning at the First Responders Reflection Area in Pahrump when members of the Rotary Club of the Pahrump Valley and the local community gathered together in remembrance of one of the most tragic moments in American history, the terrorist attacks that had the entire country frozen with horror on Sept. 11, 2001.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Recovers Listening Tour will stop in Pahrump on T ...
Nevada Recovers Listening Tour coming to Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Early last month, the Nevada governor’s office and Nevada treasurer’s office kicked off the Nevada Recovers Listening Tour, a 75-day calendar of trips to communities all across the Silver State geared toward gathering public input on how the state can best use the billions of dollars that are pouring into its coffers as a result of the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act, better known as the ARPA.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal) Officials with the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System are urging ...
VA encouraging veterans to get an annual flu shot
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As the autumn season arrives next week, officials at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System are encouraging all veterans to get their vaccination for the influenza virus.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Sheriff's deputies and fire crews were summoned to a two-veh ...
Crash shuts down the main thoroughfare
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

One person was transported to Desert View Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 14, following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Pahrump Valley Boulevard and Bourbon Street.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A majority of Nye County's departments, including the financ ...
County opens applications for financial analysts to work on ARPA grants
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Last week, the Nye County Commission gave the green light to the Nye County Finance Department to hire two new staff members who will focus on assisting with the administration of the $9 million the county is receiving in American Rescue Plan Act funding and the application process for those hoping to fill one of those positions was officially opened on Friday, Sept. 10.

Teresa Martin/Tonopah Times-Bonanza The Nye County Courthouse in Tonopah is located at 101 Rada ...
Tonopah Courthouse improvements slated
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Courthouse in Tonopah will very soon be seeing some long-awaited renovations that will provide a variety of improvements to the existing facility, with Sparks-based company Reyman Brothers Construction, Inc. awarded the approximately $321,000 contract during the Nye County Commission’s most recent meeting.