News

COVID test positivity rate goes under 19% in Nevada

Staff Report
January 28, 2021 - 4:11 pm
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A health care worker with Serenity Health is seen at the sit ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A health care worker with Serenity Health is seen at the site where area residents can go to get tested for COVID-19.

Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity rate over the past 14 days dipped to 18.6% Wednesday, said state COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Candice McDaniel, health bureau chief for the Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness at the daily COVID update.

As of Wednesday, Nevada has logged 273,873 cases, with the 14-day rolling average of daily cases being 1,144. The state has completed a total of 2,445,386 molecular tests since the beginning of COVID-19, and the Nevada Hospital Associate reports there are 1,400 COVID-19 hospitalizations (1,307 confirmed; 93 suspected).

As of Tuesday, 194,930 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and reported to NV WebIZ. The federal government announced that day many states will be seeing an increase in allocation numbers for both Moderna and Pfizer. So far, the ordering system has shown the increase available for Moderna and are awaiting the system to update with the increased ordering ability for Pfizer.

The federal government said that states should be able to see allocations for up to three weeks at a time. This aligns with state calls for more predictability from the federal government, but the change is not yet reflected in the order system.

The state and counties are closely tracking when people are due for second doses and ordering each week exactly the number of second doses needed for both the Moderna and the Pfizer product. These second doses are allocated and earmarked for Nevada and are sitting on the shelves waiting for us to order them.

For Nevada, Cage and McDaniel said, it makes much more sense to have Moderna and Pfizer handle the storage for those second doses until the state is ready to order and use them. With second doses stored with the developers, there are fewer concerns with temperature excursions and other handling issues.

Also Tuesday, the state got verbal confirmation that states can begin to repurpose doses allocated to the federal pharmacy partners if they are not needed in that effort.

The long-term care and skilled nursing facilities will continue to vaccinate residents and staff held within the 670 identified facilities and uphold the structure of three offered visits. The state will continue to ensure that all the vulnerable populations living in these facilities are accounted for and that doses are available, but repurposing doses will help the state provide more doses to the senior and work force populations as part of the state’s playbook.

Information on county-by-county pharmacy participation and how to make an appointment is available on NVCOVIDFighter.org.

Special enrollment period opened to buy insurance
Staff Report

Heather Korbulic, executive director of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, on Thursday issued a statement in support of President Joe Biden’s special enrollment period to encourage Americans to purchase health insurance plans from their respective exchange marketplaces.

State’s ACT scores show slight increase over 2019
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s 2020 public high school graduating seniors marked a slight increase over 2019 in ACT composite scores, with the average composite score increasing from 17.7 to 17.8, bucking the national trend where composite scores fell for the third year in a row.

Silver State exchange enrolls 81,903 in health insurance
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange enrolled 81,903 Nevadans during the 2020 health insurance open enrollment period, connecting tens of thousands of Nevadans statewide to Affordable Care Act-compliant health plans. These enrollment figures exceed 2019’s enrollment figures by 4,493, a 5.8% increase.

Safety regulations approved for convention services workers
Staff Report

The Division of Industrial Relations on Tuesday announced updates to Section 618 of the Nevada Administrative Code related to occupational safety and health training requirements for workers in the convention services industry. The updated regulations provide guidance and details on the statutory requirements found in Nevada Revised Statute Sections 618.9920 – 618.9931.

Initiative aims to incorporate youth into future of rural US
Staff Report

A new initiative aims to empower young people to use stories and digital technologies to learn about the future of rural America, document local history and foster important discussions about their community’s future, leading to opportunities for local youth to become storytellers on behalf of their community.

Nye County probing possible utility purchase
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is probing the possibility of purchasing Desert Utilities Inc., the smallest of the valley’s three local utility companies, addressing an item to authorize staff to conduct a “due diligence” investigation and review of the company’s operations and assets during its Wednesday, Jan. 20 meeting.

Pahrump courthouse sees tragic week in January
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump courthouse lost two people in January that worked within its walls. Bailiff Gerald “Bear” Smith died on Jan. 18 at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas due to COVID-19 related complications, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Winter weather leaves Pahrump blanketed in snow
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump awoke to something of a winter wonderland on Tuesday, with a blanket of snow covering everything from homes and cars to mailboxes and trees, creating a shimmering white landscape, and the resultant fog banks rolled quietly through neighborhoods, obscuring the usually clear view of the valley’s surrounding mountain ranges.