COVID vaccinations begin at Inspirations Senior Living

Residents and associates at Inspirations Senior Living were provided the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a recent clinic.

Based upon recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, residents and associates of senior living communities could be within the first priority group to benefit from the vaccine provided through the Emergency Use Authorization of the Food and Drug Administration.

Grace Management, which manages Inspirations Senior Living, has partnered with CVS/Omnicare Pharmacy and Walgreens to provide COVID-19 vaccines for all current residents and associates on-site at each community. The state of Nevada retains discretion to determine vaccine distribution, but our proactive partnership for administration of the COVID-19 vaccine has allowed Inspirations to participate.

“We are heartened by the inclusion of senior living residents and associates within the first priority of other health care personnel for the COVID-19 vaccine and grateful for our partnerships for providing clinics for administering the vaccine,” said Misty Polley, Grace Management’s national director of clinical operations.

The vaccine has been provided at no charge to residents and associates through the government’s “Operation Warp Speed” budget. It is not required to get but is strongly encouraged for all at the senior living community to receive it to further protect themselves, their loved ones and the greater community.

“The vaccine is an important tool to enable senior living communities to ease restrictions as well as to help stop the pandemic for all of us,” said Patty Luessenhop, senior vice president of operations for Grace Management. “The COVID-19 vaccine is an exciting beacon of hope for our entire country, and the prioritization of senior living provides even greater encouragement.”