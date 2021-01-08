36°F
COVID vaccinations begin at Inspirations Senior Living

Staff Report
January 7, 2021 - 4:29 pm
 
Inspirations Senior Living Danielle Tuck, Business Office Manager (L), and Janessa Becker, Executive Director (R).
Inspirations Senior Living Jeri Williams
Inspirations Senior Living Roberta Thompson

Residents and associates at Inspirations Senior Living were provided the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a recent clinic.

Based upon recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, residents and associates of senior living communities could be within the first priority group to benefit from the vaccine provided through the Emergency Use Authorization of the Food and Drug Administration.

Grace Management, which manages Inspirations Senior Living, has partnered with CVS/Omnicare Pharmacy and Walgreens to provide COVID-19 vaccines for all current residents and associates on-site at each community. The state of Nevada retains discretion to determine vaccine distribution, but our proactive partnership for administration of the COVID-19 vaccine has allowed Inspirations to participate.

“We are heartened by the inclusion of senior living residents and associates within the first priority of other health care personnel for the COVID-19 vaccine and grateful for our partnerships for providing clinics for administering the vaccine,” said Misty Polley, Grace Management’s national director of clinical operations.

The vaccine has been provided at no charge to residents and associates through the government’s “Operation Warp Speed” budget. It is not required to get but is strongly encouraged for all at the senior living community to receive it to further protect themselves, their loved ones and the greater community.

“The vaccine is an important tool to enable senior living communities to ease restrictions as well as to help stop the pandemic for all of us,” said Patty Luessenhop, senior vice president of operations for Grace Management. “The COVID-19 vaccine is an exciting beacon of hope for our entire country, and the prioritization of senior living provides even greater encouragement.”

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner Debra Strickland was elected as cha ...
Strickland picked as new Nye County Commission chair
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s a new year and a new board, with two incoming Nye County commissioners officially taking up their posts on the board for their first meeting on Jan. 4.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump residents will now pay 19% more for garbage collecti ...
Garbage collection rates rise in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Garbage collection rates in the town of Pahrump are increasing by approximately 19%, of a rate adjustment request from Pahrump Valley Disposal following the approval by the Nye County Commission, sitting as the governing board for the town.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times With a strong emphasis on wildlife, Reflections Healthcare's ...
Reflections Healthcare using art to help heal
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Along with employing lifesaving medical procedures in his practice, the owner of Pahrump’s Reflections Healthcare is actually using, of all things, artwork to help his patients get back on the road to good health.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Nathan Adelson Hospice in Pahrump at 2270 E. Commercial Dri ...
Nathan Adelson Hospice joins new partnership
Staff Report

Nathan Adelson Hospice announced Monday it has joined forces with six of the nation’s largest nonprofit advanced illness providers to form Advanced Illness Partners and participate in a new model of care from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation.

Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal The IRS office in Las Vegas as shown in a 2016 file photo.
IRS reminds employers to file W-2 forms on time
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service on Monday reminded employers that they must file Form W-2 and other wage statements by Feb. 1 to avoid penalties and help the IRS prevent fraud.

Getty Images For the third consecutive quarter, respondents most frequently ranked the loss of ...
Survey: Small business owners see long road to recovery
Staff Report

With COVID-19 cases surging and a new wave of restrictions looming, challenges persist for small business owners according to data from the Q4 Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business Index. While the index score rose 12 points for the second straight quarter, overall optimism levels remain just over half of what they were in late 2019.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Diamond HMA on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, near Eureka, ...
BLM concludes wild horse gather at Fish Creek HMA
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Bureau of Land Management Battle Mountain District, Mount Lewis Field Office on Jan. 3 concluded the 2020 Fish Creek Wild Horse Gather on the Fish Creek Herd Management Area near Eureka. Approximately 105 wild horses remain within the complex.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times A pickup truck waits Friday to carry new Beatty High School g ...
Nye graduation rate ranks second lowest in Nevada
Staff Report

Nye County’s high school graduation rate of 77.27% was the second lowest in the state according to data released earlier this month by the Nevada Department of Education.