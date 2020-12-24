42°F
COVID vaccinations begin in Inyo County

Staff Report
December 24, 2020 - 1:42 pm
 

Cameron Winston, an ER nurse, received the first dose of the much-awaited Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination at Northern Inyo Healthcare District.

Inyo County and NIHD stress said all available vaccine will be offered to health care workers, including nonclinical personnel, and first responders within the 1A tier of the California Department of Public Health Allocation Guidelines. Should there be leftover doses, they will be offered to 1B individuals as defined and prioritized by the California Department of Public Health.

Under those guidelines, those eligible for the 1A tier vaccination include, as it is written, “persons at risk of exposure to SARS-CoV-2 through their work in any role in direct health care or long-term care settings. This population includes persons at direct risk of exposure in their non-clinical roles, such as, but not limited to, environmental services, patient transport or interpretation.”

In addition, the first 100-dose shipment of the second FDA-approved vaccine from Moderna arrived Tuesday at NIHD, with subsequent shipments from Pfizer in two to four weeks. The initial Pfizer shipment was shared between Inyo and Mono counties, with Inyo receiving 615 doses and Mono receiving 360 doses.

Santa tracker live
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

CARES Act includes new tax benefits for charitable giving
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers, both individual and corporate, that the CARES Act included four temporary tax changes that are designed to help people and businesses who give to charity this year.

Extra planning needed for winter recreation
Staff Report

Minimal snowfall is expected in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area over the upcoming holidays, and there likely will not be enough to safely support sledding, snowshoeing or other typical winter activities.

Two local agencies receive $500 grants
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Two local agencies received some much needed financial support from the Home Depot Foundation this week.

Curbside Community Christmas Dinner set for Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The month of December is almost at a close and Christmas is right around the corner, which means it is once again time for the Community Christmas Dinner.

New unemployment claims up slightly since last week
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for Unemployment Insurance totaled 9,027, up 244 claims, or 2.8%, compared to the previous week’s total of 8,783 claims for the week ending Dec. 12.

ANGELICA PULIDO-HULL: Taking care of the shifting needs of Pahrump consumers during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic
By Angelica Pulido-Hull Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

While understanding how customers are reacting to conditions around them is always critical to small business owners, the COVID-19 pandemic make assessing these conditions and the subsequent reactions more difficult and more important than ever in Pahrump. Looking at recent research and insights to help better understand these conditions is as important as ever to make smart business decisions.