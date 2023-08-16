‘Cowboys and Aliens’ is theme for 58th annual Pahrump Fall Festival

The Fall Festival is hands-down the biggest event the year for the town of Pahrump and there are now just five weeks left until the 58th annual event, meaning both preparations and excitement are ramping up.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Fall Festival always attracts large crowds and vendors hoping to sell their wares at the event need to get their applications in by Friday.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Tickets for the Fall Festival carnival at $35 per all-day wristband or $150 for a mega passes, totaling five wristbands.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Tickets for the rodeo which accompanies the Pahrump Fall Festival are $10 per person, per night.

Carnival, rodeo, vendors

For those planning to attend the festival as a guest, general admission is free but there is a cost for both the carnival and the rodeo, tickets for which are currently on sale.

Patrons are once again able to buy their tickets in advance but as staff with the town and county are warning, they should only do so through official sources.

“We encourage the purchase of rodeo and carnival passes through the website and official locations. Use caution when purchasing through third-party sources,” the town’s website emphasizes.

Carnival tickets are $35 per all-day wrist band, which is valid for a single day. Families and large groups can get in on $25 discount, however, by purchasing the mega pass, which includes five wristbands for $150.

The rodeo to be held in conjunction with the Pahrump Fall Festival is scheduled for both Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22 and 23, with the cost of attendance $10 per person, per night.

Both carnival and rodeo tickets are available online at https://pahrump.saffire.com/tickets and can be purchased in-person at the Nye County Finance Office, 2101 E. Calvada Blvd. #200 in the Calvada Eye, or at the Pahrump Tourism Office, 400 N. Highway 160, across from the Home Depot.

As for those hoping to cash in on the crowds of thousands of residents and visitors, the deadline for vendor applications and payments is only two days away. All vendor applications must be submitted, along with photos, trailer length, seller’s permit and health permit, if applicable, along with payment and insurance information are due no later than Friday, Aug. 18.

More information and vendor applications are available online at www.PahrumpNV.org

Fall Festival Parade

As always, the Fall Festival is set to include the annual parade, which will begin its procession down the highway at 9 a.m. the Saturday of the festival.

The theme of the 2023 Fall Festival is Cowboys and Aliens, an apt theme for a community located in the West and within a few dozen miles of Area 51. Anyone wishing to participate in the Fall Festival parade will want to keep this theme in mind when readying their entries, with the opportunity to compete in the judged category for just $40 per entry. Non-judged entries are also encouraged and come with a $25 fee.

The deadline to enter is 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18. Applications should be submitted to the Kiwanis Club, c/o Salvation Army, 240 Dahlia Street or mailed directly to Reva Braun at 5770 S. Corrine Street, Pahrump, NV, 89048 with reference on the memo line of the check “Fall Festival Parade”. All checks must be made payable to the town of Pahrump.

Parade entrants also have the opportunity to sponsor their own banner in the procession for $125. Additional details on banner sponsorship can be obtained by calling Braun at 775-727-0911.

The 58th Annual Pahrump Fall Festival will take place Thursday, Sept. 21 through Sunday, Sept. 24 at Petrack Park.

For a full breakdown of the hours of operation and the entertainment schedule, visit www.pahrumpnv.gov

For more information contact Courtney Kennedy with the town of Pahrump at 775-727-2825.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com