Coyote fatally struck by vehicle at Death Valley

A coyote that habitually approached cars died after being struck by a vehicle on Artists Drive in Death Valley National Park on Nov. 26.

National Park Service A few days before this coyote was accidentally killed by a vehicle, it was photographed approaching a car window.

National Park Service Park rangers educate visitors not to feed coyotes or other wildlife, Death Valley National Park said in a news release.

This adult female coyote was just the most recent casualty of human-coyote interactions in the park, Death Valley National Park said in its news release.

Park rangers educate visitors not to feed coyotes or other wildlife. Park rangers prefer to educate people who illegally feed park wildlife, but do occasionally issue citations.

With 1,700,000 annual visitors, educating all of them is difficult. After just a few people feed a coyote, it learns to associate food with roads, cars, and people.

Educating the coyotes is also difficult. Park rangers hazed the Artists Drive coyote with loud noises and by throwing rocks in its direction (without hitting it). Rangers are still regularly hazing another coyote that is stopping traffic near the junction of California Highway 190 and Badwater Road.

“A fed animal is a dead animal,” Chief Ranger Rob Wissinger said. “Coyotes are smart. They know how to look pathetic and trick people into feeding them. But if they get accustomed to getting food from humans, they can become dangerous to pets and humans.”