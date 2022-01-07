Crash in roundabout sends 1 to hospital
The driver who struck a light pole was traveling westbound on Highway 372 near Blagg Road.
One person was transported to Desert View Hospital after failing to negotiate the roundabout at Highway 372 and Blagg Road, just after noon on Thursday, Jan. 6.
The driver, who struck a light pole, was traveling westbound on the highway, according to an eyewitness identified as Taneka Wynne, who said she was headed eastbound on the highway when the crash occurred.
“She just hit the pole, so we went through the roundabout and stopped to make sure she was OK,” Wynne said. “She looked very startled, upset and she was crying. I was really scared and nervous and I just wanted to see if she was OK. She wasn’t even going that fast.”
After assessing the driver’s condition, medics transported the driver to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.
The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.
Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes.