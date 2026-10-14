Create Credit Union opens in Pahrump

The new location in Nye County’s largest community is the credit union’s first branch beyond Clark County.

The new Create Credit Union branch in Pahrump features a co-op ATM for withdrawals and even a CoinStar Machine that members can utilize without a fee. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

“I live here plus, my other staff members, we all live here. So we all want to support our community a lot,” said Pahrump Branch Manager Sherri A. Haldorson. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Clark County Credit Union rebranded as Create Credit Union earlier this year. The new location in Pahrump is the credit union's first branch outside of Clark County. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Create Credit Union has opened a new branch in Pahrump, marking its first location outside of Clark County.

“When Clark County Credit Union rebranded as Create Credit Union, part of the reason for that was to remove confusion about who can join, but also to expand outside of Clark County,” Pahrump Branch Manager Sherri A. Haldorson told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We had a lot of residents coming from Beatty and Amargosa Valley, they wanted a local branch and we wanted to serve our community here.”

The recently opened credit union held its grand opening last week on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Many notables attended such as Congressman Steven Horsford and Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Jenney Sartin.

“We had a lot of well-known people come out and support us, along with the community … So it was really exciting,” Haldorson said about last week’s grand opening.

Haldorson, a Pahrump local, who also volunteers with various organizations in the community, brings over 35 years of banking experience to the new location in Nye County.

“I live here plus my other staff members, we all live here. So we all want to support our community a lot,” Haldorson added.

Create Credit Union is full-service, offering various products such as checking and saving accounts, but also useful resources like a CoinStar Machine that members can use without a fee.

“Plus, we give them the option of either seeing a teller on the teller line, or we have kiosks in the branch where you can come in and do self-service like deposits, withdrawals, transfers and actually get cashier checks up to a certain limit through the kiosk,” Haldorson explained. “So we give our members the option to either see a live person or they can use a self-service option.”

Haldorson also highlighted the Pahrump branch’s co-op ATM for withdrawals, which can be used by members and nonmembers alike.

“So we’re serving, members and non-members for withdrawals. Co-ops don’t charge a fee for withdrawals,” Haldorson elaborated.

Haldorson said Create Credit Union wants to help in the community and become a part of Pahrump.

“We gave school supplies before we even opened to J.G. Johnson school. We sponsored the rodeo plus the fall festival,” Haldorson explained. “Then we were a sponsor for the Pahrump football team. So we started before we even had the branch open and we’re looking to continue to do great events throughout the community.”

Create Credit Union in Pahrump is located at 70 S. Highway 160, Suite 108. The branch is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information about Create Credit Union, the member application process and means for qualifying, visit createcu.org.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com