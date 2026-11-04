Small businesses, big impact

The Saddle West Showroom, which was recently remodeled, was packed with local businesses for the annual Home Show Business Showcase, where hundreds of residents stopped in to learn more about the area's small businesses. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Southern Nye County Search and Rescue is invited to the Over the Hump Saver Home Show Business Showcase each year to help raise awareness of the organization's mission and Saddle West Hotel, Casino and RV Resort presents them with a donation check. This year, the donation totaled $500. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The 6th Annual Over the Hump Saver Home Show Business Showcase took place Saturday, October 24 inside the Saddle West Showroom, where dozens of businesses were set up for a day of connecting with the community and potential new customers. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Discovering the wide array of products and services available right here in the Pahrump Valley, without the need to travel over the hill into Las Vegas, can prove challenging. But for the small businesses that call this town home, the annual Home Show Business Showcase offers a prime opportunity to get their names out there.

Hosted Saturday, October 24 inside the Saddle West Showroom, the 6th Annual Home Show Business Showcase is put on each year by Over the Hump Saver and Real Estate Guide, with publisher Daniel Grevich excited to provide a platform to help area entrepreneurs connect with potential customers and increase the reach of their brands.

Over the course of the four-hour event, hundreds of residents made their way through the Home Show and the dozens of businesses were kept fairly busy by the steady stream of attendees.

“The Home Show went well,” Grevich told the Pahrump Valley Times afterward. “We had 39 vendors and the first two hours were very strong. Then we saw a dip as folks wanted to head to other events – we were sharing the same time slot with the alien convention at the Nugget, a political event at the Calvada Eye and PDOP’s Pumpkins Days. It wasn’t our largest event, but it was decent and the vendors were happy with the turnout.”

In addition to being able to meet and chat with the owners and operators of some of Pahrump’s small businesses, Home Show attendees were treated to drawings for free prizes, which took place every 15 minutes throughout the show, and around 300 goodie bags were handed out, too, ensuring everyone who came through went home with something.

“We gave out lots of gifts,” Grevich detailed. “Probably over a dozen Starbucks gift cards from Rise Internet and Tangerine Office Machines, dozens of cleaning products from Mark’s Service Center, programmable digital thermostats from JonAire, two Keurig coffee machines from Nathan Adelson Hospice, bread from D’s Sweet Creations, Smith’s gift cards from Hear Now, gifts from Lighthouse Gift Show and Cup of Magic, gift certificates for Todd’s Carpet Cleaning and PHD Motors and so many, many more! D’s Sweet Creations’ bread was a huge hit this year, along with O’ Happy Bread.”

The Home Show also gives a valuable organization, Southern Nye County Search and Rescue, the chance to meet with members of the public each year, helping raise awareness of its mission and the need for local support.

“Search and Rescue is a nonprofit that provides such an important service to our community and they get no government funding,” Grevich remarked, noting that he is thrilled to give the group a boost by inviting them to the Home Show. “They rely on local businesses and the public for funding. I am a proud honorary member and do my best to help them in any way I can.”

Saddle West stands behind Southern Nye County Search and Rescue, as well, presenting the group with a donation check every year during the Home Show. This year, the donation came to $500 and the nonprofit expressed its gratitude for both Grevich and Saddle West in a social media post shortly after the event.

“What an incredible weekend for SNCSAR! On Saturday, October 24, our team was proud to participate in the Over the Hump business event at the Saddle West resort. It was wonderful to connect with the community, showcase the important work we do and meet so many fantastic local small businesses from around the Pahrump area,” the nonprofit posted. “A massive thank-you to Saddle West for their generous $500 donation to support our mission. Community partnerships like this truly mean the world to us.”

As for Grevich, he had some appreciation of his own to spread around.

“Thank you to Robin and the Pahrump Valley Times for the wonderful preview story, thanks to Saddle West for providing the newly remodeled showroom and of course, thanks to all of our wonderful readers and the 150-plus businesses that advertise with us,” Grevich concluded. “The small businesses of Pahrump help make our small town the vibrant community it is. We ask everyone to please read local, shop local and support local!”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com