PHOTOS: Pahrump streets transform for trunk-or-treats

Many local businesses and organizations celebrated with Halloween activities last weekend.

A substantial line of people was present at the Smith’s Food and Drug trunk-or-treat event on Saturday, Oct. 31. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill hands out candy at the Smith’s Food and Drug trunk-or-treat event on Saturday, Oct. 31. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The trunk-or-treat event at Smith’s Food and Drug on Saturday, Oct. 31, was a popular location for many. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Long lines were found at Pretty Petite Boutique and Sagecut Studios' trunk-or-treat events on Friday, Oct. 30. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

This Pahrump youngster brought a cool ride to the trunk-or-treat events on Friday, Oct. 30, in the plaza with Shenanigans Pub, Independent Medical Group and Pahrump Family Medical. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Most of the cars at Pahrump Family Medical's trunk-or-treat event on Friday, Oct. 30, were made up of its staff members. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Jacob Boehm (right) with his daughter on Friday, Oct. 30, in the plaza containing Shenanigans Pub, Independent Medical Group and Pahrump Family Medical's trunk-or-treat events. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Local attorney Arlette Newvine dressed up as Lady Justice at Top Dog Real Estate's trunk-or-treat event on Friday, Oct. 30. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

“I think that being present for the community is very important to our company, and this was something that kind of started off to be a big thing last year,” said Top Dog Real Estate broker-owner Tasha Douglas. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

A Payless Mini Storage & U-Haul and Sky’s Cards' first ever trunk-or-treat event on Friday, Oct. 30, saw a large turnout. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Sky’s Cards owner Erik Lindquist (left) hands out candy and a Pokémon card to this purple dinosaur at his trunk-or-treat event on Friday, Oct. 30. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

During the last few days of October, many Pahrump families headed outside to collect candy across town. Here’s a glimpse into some of the trunk-or-treat locations that took place in Nye County’s largest community over the weekend.

A Payless Mini Storage & U-Haul and Sky’s Cards

In the afternoon on Friday, Oct. 30, A Payless Mini Storage & U-Haul and its trading card game focused extension, Sky’s Cards, saw a long line of excited trunk-or-treat participants.

“I just enjoy seeing new faces and meeting new people, so this has been really awesome,” said Sky’s Cards owner Erik Lindquist, while passing out candy and Pokémon cards.

This was A Payless Mini Storage & U-Haul and Sky’s Cards’ first ever trunk-or-treat event.

“It’s a small town, so it’s nice to see everybody come and support,” explained Everardo Aguilar, who had a car set up at A Payless Mini Storage & U-Haul and Sky’s Cards’ parking lot.

Top Dog Real Estate

The whole parking lot at Top Dog Real Estate was filled with approximately 22 cars on Friday evening and multiple bounce houses were set up for its second trunk-or-treat.

“I think that being present for the community is very important to our company, and this was something that kind of started off to be a big thing last year,” Top Dog Real Estate broker-owner Tasha Douglas told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Shenanigans Pub, Independent Medical Group and Pahrump Family Medical

This plaza in Pahrump was bustling on Friday evening with substantial lines of trunk-or-treat participants.

“I’m 28, and so trick-or-treating has not been my thing for a long time. But now I’m back out here, it’s fun to see all the costumes. It’s actually really fun,” parent Jacob Boehm explained.

Many families started at Shenanigans Pub, the business’s fifth trunk-or-treat.

“There’s not a lot for the kids out here,” said Shenanigans Pub owner Brooke Brubaker. “So we always do a bounce house, sometimes two. We have a barbecue truck this year. Shout-out to Smoked Out Barbecue.”

After gathering candy at Shenanigans Pub, Pahrumpians walked over to Independent Medical Group’s first ever trunk-or-treat.

“It’s a big parking lot, so they can hit a lot [of locations] and do it safely,” explained medical assistant Morgan Burke.

Next door was Pahrump Family Medical’s trunk-or-treat, marking its fourth year doing the event. Most of the cars in its parking lot consisted of Pahrump Family Medical staff.

“We try to get our staff involved, especially during the holidays, to give back to the community,” said front desk manager Kylee Thayer.

Central Valley Baptist Church

This local Pahrump church has held a trunk-or-treat event for approximately eight years and once again was set up on Friday night with a handful of cars.

“This is a more open situation that the kids can come and feel a little bit safer,” Central Valley Baptist Church associate pastor Loren Hefner explained on Friday. “You can notice that we don’t have a lot of scary stuff. We just have some stuff that represents the holiday, and I think it’s a better place for the kids to show up and be at.”

Pretty Petite Boutique and Sagecut Studios

Pretty Petite Boutique was well attended for its first trunk-or-treat on Friday evening.

“We’re just trying to give something back to the community,” said Pretty Petite Boutique owner Terrie Goiet. “Let them know we’re here, and we always want to get involved.”

Local barbershop Sagecut Studios, located next to Pretty Petite Boutique, also was holding its first ever trunk-or-treat.

“I love giving back, I love seeing everybody just smiling and just being so happy, so this is great,” Sagecut Studios owner Hana Bowker said.

Wheeler Springs Plaza

This shopping plaza’s parking lot was fully encompassed for a trunk-or-treat event on Friday night. Many local businesses and organizations were present, including Hatchets N Holes, Bikers Against Bullying, Phantom Fireworks, Kanaka Hekili MC So. Nevada, Water Rock Construction, Pahrump Valley Lions Club, D’s Sweet Bread, Rodeo Avenue Soap and Candle Co., The Lyons Den Vintage, Tribe MC, Bikers Against Child Abuse and Master At Arms.

“I just like the kids in a costume and seeing them just happy to get out,” explained Master at Arms Vice President Elisa Friedman.

Smith’s Food and Drug

Another popular trunk-or-treat in town is organized by Smith’s Food and Drug, this year taking place on Halloween night. Several notables and entities were at this event, including Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill, Blue Line Air Conditioning and Plumbing, Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, Gunny’s Air Conditioning and Plumbing and Desert View Hospital.

“We’re happy to be out here. It’s been super busy,” Desert View Hospital Marketing and Outreach Coordinator Ryan Muccio said.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com