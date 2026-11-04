Nye County votes on General Election Day

David Wagner was the first person in line at the Bob Ruud Community Center yesterday morning. Wagner told the Pahrump Valley Times he arrived at 5:30 a.m. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nye County residents check in to vote at the Bob Ruud Community Center yesterday morning. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Decent sized lines were found in the Bob Ruud Community Center yesterday, shortly after polls opened at 7 a.m. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

A poll worker directs in-person General Election Day voters to the line, while another resident drops off a mail ballot. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

This photo shows one of the first batches of in-person General Election Day voters at the Bob Ruud Community Center yesterday. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

General Election Day was Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voters waited outside of the Bob Ruud Community Center to cast their ballots. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

General Election Day was Tuesday, when Americans from coast to coast cast their ballots. Across Nye County, at a handful of polling locations, voters participated in local and statewide elections.

“It’s been amazing,” Nye County Clerk Cori Freidhof told the Pahrump Valley Times on Nov. 3.

A line of approximately 50 people waited outside the Bob Ruud Community Center right before polls opened at 7 a.m., the town’s only voting location on General Election Day.

“We are just hitting hour three and we already have over 800 in-person voters for the whole county, 634 here in Pahrump, so it’s flowing good. Nobody’s waited more than 20 minutes,” Freidhof said at about 11 a.m.

“I’m an American citizen, and I think it’s my duty,” said voter Douglas Elmer.

Nye County’s General Election Day in-person turnout was 1,616 as of 2:40 p.m. yesterday, according to the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office. In-person voting on Primary Election Day earlier this year in Nye County saw a total turnout of 1,532, the secretary of state’s office reported.

“It’s good to see all the voters coming out. Haven’t had really any issues today, so it’s been a really good day,” explained poll worker Isaac Shook.

Nye County’s total in-person voter turnout for 2024’s General Election Day, which featured a presidential race, was 3,548, according to the secretary of state’s office.

“We need change and we need change for the better, for the long term, especially for elders, veterans, homeless and just the state in general and especially our little town. We need good things to happen,” voter Taleda Giallanza told the Pahrump Valley Times.

In terms of offices in Pahrump, two Nye County Commission seats were on the ballot. The race for commissioner, District 4, is composed of Republican nominee Debra Thomas and Anthony Greco of the Independent American Party. The contest for commissioner, District 5, consists of Republican nominee Matt Sadler and nonpartisan Chris Lally.

Yesterday, voters made a choice in this year’s race for Nye County sheriff between incumbent Joe McGill and challenger Dan Pineau, a nonpartisan countywide position.

Numerous partisan Nye County offices were also on the ballot, but were all unopposed Republicans including incumbent Assessor Sheree Stringer, incumbent Treasurer Raelyn Powers, incumbent Recorder Deborah Beatty, incumbent District Attorney Brian Kunzi, public administrator nominee Bill Hockstedler and clerk nominee Kayla Ball.

Two departments of the state’s Fifth Judicial District Court were also up for election. Department 1 featured incumbent Judge Kimberly “Kim” Wanker and Nathan Gent. The Department 2 race was incumbent Judge Robert Lane and Jason Earnest.

Another judicial office on the ballot for Pahrump voters, was the Department B seat in the town’s justice court, pitting Michael Foley and Scott Oakley.

For the District 36 seat in the Nevada Assembly, incumbent Republican and Assembly Minority Leader Gregory Hafen II and Democratic challenger Jon Penn Junejo appeared on the ballot. Incumbent Republican Assemblymen Burt Gurr and Gregory Koenig, who both represent some parts of Nye County, were unopposed.

“Each one is important,” voter Michael Augustine said about this year’s local races. “I’ve been here a long time, and Nevada’s not going in the direction I think it should be,” Augustine added.

Statewide races on this year’s general election ballot included governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, treasurer, controller and attorney general.

Residents throughout Nye County also voted in the contest for U.S. representative of Nevada’s Fourth Congressional District, made up of incumbent Democratic Congressman Steven Horsford, Republican nominee Cody Whipple, Russell Best of the Independent American Party and nonpartisan William Johnson.

Election results are updated at silverstateelection.nv.gov.

Voter turnout and mail ballot statistics can be found at vivid.nv.gov.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com