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17 years of Pumpkin Days — PHOTOS

Pumpkin Days returned to Pahrump last weekend. The event featured a pumpkin patch and many othe ...
Pumpkin Days returned to Pahrump last weekend. The event featured a pumpkin patch and many other fall activities. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
These Pumpkin Days attendees enjoyed the event's train. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
These Pumpkin Days attendees enjoyed the event's train. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Face painting was one of the activities offered at this year's Pumpkin Days. (John Clausen/Pahr ...
Face painting was one of the activities offered at this year's Pumpkin Days. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
The hay pyramid at Pumpkin Days is a favorite of many youngsters. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley ...
The hay pyramid at Pumpkin Days is a favorite of many youngsters. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Mechanical bull rides are always enjoyed by attendees throughout Pumpkin Days. (John Clausen/Pa ...
Mechanical bull rides are always enjoyed by attendees throughout Pumpkin Days. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Two Pumpkin Days attendees enjoy the event's petting zoo. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Two Pumpkin Days attendees enjoy the event's petting zoo. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Plenty of friendly families are always found at Pumpkin Days each year. (John Clausen/Pahrump V ...
Plenty of friendly families are always found at Pumpkin Days each year. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Real axe and plastic axe throwing was available at Pumpkin Days this year. (John Clausen/Pahrum ...
Real axe and plastic axe throwing was available at Pumpkin Days this year. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Stephanie and David Boruchowitz at Pumpkin Days on Oct. 24. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Stephanie and David Boruchowitz at Pumpkin Days on Oct. 24. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
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October 30, 2026 - 5:10 am
 

As the weather cools down in Southern Nevada during the last few months of the year, many Silver State residents head outdoors to enjoy an assortment of autumnal activities. In the Pahrump Valley, Pumpkin Days has been a longtime destination for all things fall.

“We’re excited. I think it’s going to be a great weekend,” Pahrump Disability Outreach Program (PDOP) President David Boruchowitz told the Pahrump Valley Times on the first day of Pumpkin Days this year.

PDOP is the nonprofit organization that holds Pumpkin Days annually. This year’s event, held at Ian Deutch Memorial Park on Oct. 22, 23, 24 and 25 marked its 17th year.

“We’re here a week ahead of time,” Boruchowitz elaborated. “This is not a show up yesterday and set it up, because of that and because of the volunteers and all of the members that are here literally from sunup to sundown for a week, we have an amazing community event that really empowers and encompasses all of what we stand for.”

All of Pumpkin Days’ proceeds help PDOP in the support it provides, such as IEP advocacy, trainings for parents, monthly social events and other community gatherings.

“It’s just seeing all the kids come out and appreciate what we do every year,” PDOP Pumpkin Days volunteer of five years Robert Edwards said when asked about the community’s backing each year.

Pumpkin Days last weekend saw approximately 3,000 people throughout its four-day run. Many families at the event had previously attended before.

“I’ve been coming for a few years now … It’s a good fall event,” explained local parent Devin Beasley.

Las Vegas resident Chris Freeman and his grandchildren returned to Pumpkin Days this year for a third time.

“I grew up in the country,” Freeman told the Pahrump Valley Times. “I want my grandkids to experience that country feel that you don’t get in Vegas. It’s not as crowded. It’s cooler.”

Pumpkin Days featured numerous kinds of entertainment such as a haunted house, straw jump, hay pyramid, mechanical bull rides, hay rides, basketball hoops, face painting, play fire truck, petting zoo, train rides, car smash and both real and plastic axe throwing.

“I think it’s fun,” said Pahrump resident of almost a year and first-time Pumpkin Days attendee Sienna Jackson. “I was actually happy that Pahrump had something going on. I thought we would have to drive into Vegas, but we’re happy that we don’t.”

Other aspects of the event included a spaghetti-eating contest, mechanical bull riding contest, pumpkin patch and the Monster Dash 5K, a costumed run and family walk.

For more information about the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program and its work visit pahrumpdisabilityoutreachprogram.com.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

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