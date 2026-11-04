Water board approves $286k proposal for RIBs design

Once complete, the design will be used to apply for federal grant funds to construct the detention basin(s).

The Pahrump Valley is no stranger to flooding but the Nye County Water District is working on a project to address this issue, utilizing a grant to support the design and engineering of Rapid Infiltration Basins. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

This summer, the Nye County Water District Governing Board selected the firm GCW Inc. for the design and engineering of up to three Rapid Infiltration Basins (RIBs) in the Pahrump Valley and the project recently took another step forward with the approval of a $286,663 contract for said services.

The RIBs project got started in December of 2025 with a grant application to the U.S. Dept. of Interior, Bureau of Reclamation, which was awarded this year in the amount of $295,000. The grant is specific to the design of RIBs only and does not include any construction.

“Upon successful execution of the design, we will then apply with the U.S. Dept. of Interior for construction funds,” Nye County Water District General Manager Dann Weeks reiterated during the water board’s October 13 meeting. “At this time, we are only focused on design.”

Weeks explained that a massive amount of work has gone into the project already, with the water district collaborating with the Nye County public works and finance departments, GCW Inc., BEC Environmental.

“This is the point of no return – and it would not be great for us to not approve this, because you have already approved the grant,” Weeks told the board. “A tremendous amount of work has been done… everybody has gone through extreme contortions to make this happen. It has not been easy but… I have confidence that I can execute this plan, that we can design these detention basins and I have confidence that Tom Bolling and Cody [McKee] in public works have a true desire to see this not just become a dusty design on a shelf but, at some point in the future, for it to become an actual, working detention basin/RIB.”

As detailed by the backup information included with the agenda item, the RIBs project is targeting five potential locations, all of which will be closely reviewed and evaluated before a decision is made regarding which site or sites would work best. The five tentative locations include 5741 Tecopa Street, 5321 Sean Street, 2800 Platense Avenue and the Pahrump Fairgrounds, along with a location at Spring Mountain Motor Resort that has not yet been approved.

“The final location, basin limits, configuration, storage volume and design criteria [will] be confirmed during the project. For scoping purposes, it is assumed that the RIB/detention basin site will be no more than five acres,” a letter from GCW Inc. read. “The exact location and area/acreage of the basin will be confirmed during the project. It is assumed that the basin will not require a spillway (it will be below grade) and will not require the structural design of concrete structures (such as inflow channels, trash racks, headwalls and spillways). It is assumed that the grading, riprap and standard details can be utilized.”

Weeks then touched on the $300,000 in-kind match that the water district must provide, explaining that this cost would be primarily absorbed through the hours put in by water district and county staff, along with any value of the land that is eventually selected.

“However, I need to be in full disclosure to this body. By engaging in this we approved the grant months ago, we engaged in a $300,000 obligation of match. We’re going to do everything we can to do that in-kind,” he stated. “But ultimately, there will be some imposition upon your surplus funding.”

This should not prove problematic, though, as the water district currently has over $1 million in funding available.

“The grant is for [design of] up to three RIBs and that will be based upon the available funding,” Weeks added. “It may be one, it may be two. I don’t think it’ll be three… If we can get two, I’ll be happy.”

Water board member Michael Lach made the motion to approve, which passed with all in favor.

Once a site or sites have been internally selected, GCW Inc. will begin the design process and will make reports to the water board when the design or designs are at 30%, 60% and 90% completion.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com