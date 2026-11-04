Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Hele Mai Productions is bringing aloha, ohana, and island culture to the desert at their “A Hui Hou” Hawaiian festival in Pahrump’s Petrack Park Saturday, Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4

■ Homeschool Bowling every Wednesday this fall for children ages 2 to 18. Bowl two games for $5. Price includes shoe rental. Meet at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center for 1 p.m. start-up. Contact Amber Tumbarello at pahrumphomeschoolgroups@gmail.com for more information. 681 NV-160.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 p.m., 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30, a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Line dancing 6 to 8 p.m., followed by karaoke at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to midnight. 2101 E Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Open Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2163.

KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “Singing is like a celebration of oxygen.” — Bjork

FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin Ave.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Artesian Cellars, 6 p.m., 1731 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

The Lakeview Executive Golf Course has branded their Car and Bike Show “The Veterans Appreciation Show” and scheduled for Saturday, November 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Joe with Lakeview is waiting to hear from you at 775-209-5818.

Hele Mai Productions is bringing more aloha, ohana, and island culture to the desert at their “A Hui Hou” Hawaiian festival in Pahrump’s Petrack Park on Saturday, November 7 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be food, Hawaiian cultural learning, vendors, and Hawaiian entertainment. The Tribe Motorcycle Club will also have a children’s toy drive donation collection site set up to benefit local keiki (kids) this holiday season.

There are a few tickets left for the Cake ‘n Canvas cake decorating class scheduled for Sunday, November 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Artesian Cellars. Cost is $35 per person. Sign up at artesiancellars.com.

The Pahrump Elks Lodge #2796 will be hosting a special Veteran’s Pancake Breakfast free to all veterans with ID cards from 7 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, November 8. The meal will consist of pancakes, applewood smoked bacon, orange juice, and coffee. Non-veterans may dine for $7 per person. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

Free Pahrump Community Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners are on the books for TG Day and Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sign up to volunteer at pahrumpholidaytaskforce.com

Email your upcoming event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com. Include photos from past events when possible.