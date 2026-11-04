Death Valley begins water modernization project

The over $60 million investment aims to improve systems in the park.

“Today’s groundbreaking marks a turning point for Death Valley National Park. For years, park staff have repeatedly repaired these aging pipes and wells, providing emergency service in some of the most extreme conditions in North America,” Death Valley Superintendent Mike Reynolds said in a statement. (National Park Service/nps.gov)

Last month, Death Valley National Park broke ground on the Furnace Creek Water Systems Rehabilitation Project, holding a ceremony on Oct. 21 for the beginning of the new project.

“Today’s groundbreaking marks a turning point for Death Valley National Park. For years, park staff have repeatedly repaired these aging pipes and wells, providing emergency service in some of the most extreme conditions in North America,” Death Valley Superintendent Mike Reynolds said in an Oct. 22 statement. “Thanks to the Legacy Restoration Fund, we can stop patching these critical systems and start rebuilding them. This work will help provide reliable water and sanitation for park visitors, employees, The Oasis at Death Valley and the Timbisha Shoshone Tribe.”

The Furnace Creek Water Systems Rehabilitation Project is a $69.5 million investment, funded through the Legacy Restoration Fund, created by the Great American Outdoors Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump six years ago.

Aging water systems and wastewater infrastructure will be modernized in the three-year project. Deferred maintenance and essential services reliability will also be handled in the project.

The park service said this investment helps surrounding communities that rely on dependable park operations and tourism, citing that in 2024, an estimated $146 million was spent in gateway communities by visitors to Death Valley, supporting about 1,343 local jobs and producing $191 million in total economic output.

Components of the project include the replacement of the water treatment plant building at Cow Creek, the rehabilitation of the water treatment plant at Furnace Creek and upgrading both plants’ shared wastewater treatment facility.

Upgrades to the park’s wastewater treatment ponds, modernization of local sewage lift stations, new water wells being drilled and replacing more than 30 miles of water and sewer pipeline are included in the work.

Several parts of Death Valley’s existing utility systems date back to the 1960s, which the park service describes as well past their intended service life, noting that intense desert conditions have sped up the deterioration of pipelines, valves and other infrastructure.

Failures of utility systems in the last few years have resulted in boil water advisories, periodic outages, temporary campground closures and sewage spills.

The park service stated in an Oct. 22 press release that the project’s construction will be carried out in phases to lessen disruptions to Death Valley’s operations and visitors. Brief, localized water outages and reductions of temporary parking may happen during this construction.

Any service changes or closures will be shared on the Death Valley website at nps.gov/deva.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com