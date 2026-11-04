Initial unofficial election results for Nye County General Election races

The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office released these unofficial tallies at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Nov. 4.

General Election Day took place on Tuesday, Nov. 3. State election officials have released the first batch of unofficial results for local races. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

General Election Day was yesterday, Tuesday, Nov. 3. Below are tallies for local races as of today, Nov. 4, at 10:30 a.m. from the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office. These results are unofficial.

Nye County commissioner, District 4

Debra Thomas, Republican: 70.8 percent

Anthony Greco, Independent American Party: 29.2 percent

Nye County commissioner, District 5

Matt Sadler, Republican: 69.9 percent

Chris Lally, nonpartisan: 30.1 percent

Nye County sheriff

Dan Pineau: 61.9 percent

Joe McGill (incumbent): 38.1 percent

Nye County assessor, unopposed

Sheree Stringer, Republican (incumbent): 100 percent

Nye County clerk, unopposed

Kayla Ball, Republican: 100 percent

Nye County recorder, unopposed

Deborah Beatty, Republican (incumbent): 100 percent

Nye County treasurer, unopposed

Raelyn Powers, Republican (incumbent): 100 percent

Nye County district attorney, unopposed

Brian Kunzi, Republican (incumbent): 100 percent

Nye County public administrator, unopposed

Bill Hockstedler, Republican: 100 percent

Pahrump justice of the peace, department B

Michael Foley: 59 percent

Scott Oakley: 41 percent

Fifth Judicial District Court judge, Department 1

Kimberly “Kim” Wanker (incumbent): 58.9 percent

Nathan Gent: 41.1 percent

Fifth Judicial District Court judge, Department 2

Robert Lane (incumbent): 54.8 percent

Jason Earnest: 45.2 percent

State Assembly, District 33, unopposed

Bert Gurr, Republican (incumbent): 100 percent

State Assembly, District 36

Gregory Hafen II, Republican (incumbent): 55.6 percent

Jon Penn Junejo, Democrat: 44.4 percent

State Assembly, District 38, unopposed

Gregory Koenig, Republican (incumbent): 100 percent

State Senate, District 17

Robin Titus, Republican (incumbent): 69.1 percent

Lynne Ballatore, Democrat: 30.9 percent

U.S. representative in Congress, District 4, counts from all the counties in the district

Steven Horsford, Democrat (incumbent): 60.5 percent

Cody Whipple, Republican: 37.7 percent

Election results are updated at silverstateelection.nv.gov.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com