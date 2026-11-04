Initial unofficial election results for Nye County General Election races
The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office released these unofficial tallies at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Nov. 4.
General Election Day was yesterday, Tuesday, Nov. 3. Below are tallies for local races as of today, Nov. 4, at 10:30 a.m. from the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office. These results are unofficial.
Nye County commissioner, District 4
Debra Thomas, Republican: 70.8 percent
Anthony Greco, Independent American Party: 29.2 percent
Nye County commissioner, District 5
Matt Sadler, Republican: 69.9 percent
Chris Lally, nonpartisan: 30.1 percent
Nye County sheriff
Dan Pineau: 61.9 percent
Joe McGill (incumbent): 38.1 percent
Nye County assessor, unopposed
Sheree Stringer, Republican (incumbent): 100 percent
Nye County clerk, unopposed
Kayla Ball, Republican: 100 percent
Nye County recorder, unopposed
Deborah Beatty, Republican (incumbent): 100 percent
Nye County treasurer, unopposed
Raelyn Powers, Republican (incumbent): 100 percent
Nye County district attorney, unopposed
Brian Kunzi, Republican (incumbent): 100 percent
Nye County public administrator, unopposed
Bill Hockstedler, Republican: 100 percent
Pahrump justice of the peace, department B
Michael Foley: 59 percent
Scott Oakley: 41 percent
Fifth Judicial District Court judge, Department 1
Kimberly “Kim” Wanker (incumbent): 58.9 percent
Nathan Gent: 41.1 percent
Fifth Judicial District Court judge, Department 2
Robert Lane (incumbent): 54.8 percent
Jason Earnest: 45.2 percent
State Assembly, District 33, unopposed
Bert Gurr, Republican (incumbent): 100 percent
State Assembly, District 36
Gregory Hafen II, Republican (incumbent): 55.6 percent
Jon Penn Junejo, Democrat: 44.4 percent
State Assembly, District 38, unopposed
Gregory Koenig, Republican (incumbent): 100 percent
State Senate, District 17
Robin Titus, Republican (incumbent): 69.1 percent
Lynne Ballatore, Democrat: 30.9 percent
U.S. representative in Congress, District 4, counts from all the counties in the district
Steven Horsford, Democrat (incumbent): 60.5 percent
Cody Whipple, Republican: 37.7 percent
Election results are updated at silverstateelection.nv.gov.
Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com