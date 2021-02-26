64°F
Credit union offering free financial education

Staff Report
February 26, 2021 - 9:23 am
 
Getty Images Lessons are aligned with national standards of Common Core Math and Common Core English Language Arts requirements. Compared to other programs on the market, FUNDamentals is free, has up-to-date information and offers specialized content catered to youth.

In an effort to help youth become financially savvy, America First Credit Union is launching FUNDamentals, a customizable, financial literacy program created for kindergarten through 12th grade students and teachers.

“Our goal is to make financial literacy easily accessible to educators and students,” said John B. Lund, president and CEO of America First Credit Union. “FUNDamentals is designed to make learning about finances fun and engaging. By teaching youth about money matters, we can help put them on the path to financial success.”

The program includes various lesson plans for K-fifth and sixth-12th grades covering topic areas that address 10 of the most important critical life skills, including spending, saving, getting a loan and other financial subjects. Each includes engaging animated videos, handouts, presentations, lesson plans, printable certificates and other useful resources to inform students while keeping them entertained.

Lessons are aligned with national standards of Common Core Math and Common Core English Language Arts requirements. Compared to other programs on the market, FUNDamentals is free, has up-to-date information and offers specialized content catered to youth.

“Most financial lit programs cost the schools money, and America First Credit Union’s FUNDamentals program is completely free,” Lund said. “Our program will help school districts save the money they would have spent on financial literacy and instead invest that toward other student needs.”

Understanding that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed education forever, the program, including scheduling virtual guest speakers who can teach the curriculum, can be done online. Teachers can request access to the program by visiting education.americafirst.com. This will allow access to our password-protected FUNDamentals portal. Once access has been granted by credit union staff, school districts and teachers can log into the online portal to use and customize the content.

Those wanting additional financial instruction for students can request a free virtual or in-person visit from a guest speaker by completing the form at education.americafirst.com.

According to Charles Schwab, 63% of Americans want to prioritize financial education. A lack of financial knowledge has severe consequences, including impacting relationships, emotional states, health, lifespan, lifestyle, career and enjoyment of life.

THE LATEST
Rally against desert solar projects planned for Saturday
Staff Report

Basin and Range Watch, a nonprofit organization with the slogan “Defending the Desert,” will hold a live and virtual gathering Saturday to bring attention to large-scale solar projects planned for California and Nevada.

California lottery
No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Feb. 24 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $24 million.

Outdoor recreation survey to help shape future projects in Nevada
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

What should the future of outdoor recreation look like in Nevada? What should dollars earmarked for the purpose be put toward? What kind of projects do Nevadans want to see over the course of the next few years?

Tonopah Liquor Co., where everybody knows your name
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Tiffany and Marc Grigory were reminded of what kind of town their Tonopah Liquor Company serves when they were forced to close the venerable bar during the pandemic.

Pahrump Rotarians provide books to local school children
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

An ongoing program to increase literacy rates among area elementary school children has returned, courtesy of the Pahrump Valley Rotary Club.

Two-vehicle crash jams traffic along Highways 160, 372
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No serious injuries were reported following a two-vehicle collision along southbound Highway 160, just before 12:30 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 22nd.

Nye County 4-H robotics team earns prestigious awards
By Landon Ingersoll Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Awkward Silence, Southern Nye County 4-H’s competitive robotics team, took home two first-place awards at the first ever virtual FIRST Tech Challenge Southern Nevada League Championship competition this week.

HOPE Run retaining virtual format for 2021
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With spring just a few weeks away and temperatures beginning to warm in the Pahrump Valley, residents’ minds are undoubtedly turning to the delights of the outdoors and what better way to get out and get active than with the NyE Communities Coalition’s annual HOPE Run?

State Engineer prevails in Pahrump water order case
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After 15 months of anxiously awaiting the outcome of the appeal on Pahrump Water Order #1293A, local property and business owners are gritting their teeth in frustration and disappointment, with the Nevada Supreme Court ultimately ruling in favor of the appellant, the Nevada State Engineer’s Office.

Nye County creating COVID Relief Program
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nye County had received $8.49 million from the federal government last year, through the CARES Act, with the stipulation that the money was to be spent by the end of 2020.