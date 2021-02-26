Credit union offering free financial education

In an effort to help youth become financially savvy, America First Credit Union is launching FUNDamentals, a customizable, financial literacy program created for kindergarten through 12th grade students and teachers.

“Our goal is to make financial literacy easily accessible to educators and students,” said John B. Lund, president and CEO of America First Credit Union. “FUNDamentals is designed to make learning about finances fun and engaging. By teaching youth about money matters, we can help put them on the path to financial success.”

The program includes various lesson plans for K-fifth and sixth-12th grades covering topic areas that address 10 of the most important critical life skills, including spending, saving, getting a loan and other financial subjects. Each includes engaging animated videos, handouts, presentations, lesson plans, printable certificates and other useful resources to inform students while keeping them entertained.

Lessons are aligned with national standards of Common Core Math and Common Core English Language Arts requirements. Compared to other programs on the market, FUNDamentals is free, has up-to-date information and offers specialized content catered to youth.

“Most financial lit programs cost the schools money, and America First Credit Union’s FUNDamentals program is completely free,” Lund said. “Our program will help school districts save the money they would have spent on financial literacy and instead invest that toward other student needs.”

Understanding that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed education forever, the program, including scheduling virtual guest speakers who can teach the curriculum, can be done online. Teachers can request access to the program by visiting education.americafirst.com. This will allow access to our password-protected FUNDamentals portal. Once access has been granted by credit union staff, school districts and teachers can log into the online portal to use and customize the content.

Those wanting additional financial instruction for students can request a free virtual or in-person visit from a guest speaker by completing the form at education.americafirst.com.

According to Charles Schwab, 63% of Americans want to prioritize financial education. A lack of financial knowledge has severe consequences, including impacting relationships, emotional states, health, lifespan, lifestyle, career and enjoyment of life.