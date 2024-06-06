106°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Crews met ‘challenging conditions’ in fire that damaged home

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
More Stories
Death Valley worker dies in crash
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times This week, the Nye County Commission voted 3-2 to dissolve th ...
Nye County dissolves Risk Management department
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Taco Fest made its return to the valley this mon ...
GALLERY: Pahrump treated to a tasty Taco Fest
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Shannon Arimura is asking for donations of the listed items ...
Want to help local children celebrate with Birthday Boxes? Here’s how
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
June 6, 2024 - 2:36 pm
 

A stubborn structure fire, along with challenging conditions, severely damaged a home and destroyed property along Steptoe Street on Sunday afternoon, June 2.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that crews were initially dispatched to the area for a possible brush fire running along a fence line at approximately 4:20 p.m.

Home encircled by flames

“Crews arrived to find heavy fire conditions on division “C”, which is the rear of the house, Lewis said. “It was initially a single-wide manufactured dwelling with several additions and there was heavy fire conditions showing with extension and exposures on each side of the house, along with the rear, onto the next property.”

Nearby water sources utilized

Lewis also noted that once crews connected to fire hydrants, they commenced with what’s known as a “defensive exterior objective.”

Additionally, Lewis noted that the property was found to have an overabundance of personal property stored on both the outside and the interior of the house, which was heavily fortified.

Veritable fortress

“Crews had a difficult time accessing the property and once they did, they were met with an overabundance of personal property stored on the fire grounds so crews were unable to gain full access onto it, as well as the home.”

As a result, Lewis said crews were forced to deploy large master streams and hand lines to protect the exposures and eventually placed the fire under control, which took approximately two hours.

A very long day and night

“Crews continued to monitor and mop up due to the heavy heavy fire load throughout the night,” he said. “They managed to clear the scene at approximately 6 a.m., the next morning. There were no life safety issues and nobody was home at the time of the fire. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, or on X: @pvtimes

THE LATEST
Death Valley worker dies in crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. — A gofundme account has been established for the family of a Death Valley National Park employee who died following a vehicle crash there late last month.

(double-click to edit) Local party pledges continued support for Trump after felony convictions ...
Nye GOP Chairman: ‘A sad day in America’
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

In the wake of former President Donald Trump’s felony conviction, members of the Nye County Republican Party are standing by the 45th president, according to party chairman Leo Blundo.