53°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Crews rescue man from mine shaft

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
March 27, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

A man who plunged down a mine shaft last Friday evening, March 20, is recovering from his ordeal.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said crews were dispatched to Inyo County in the area of Tecopa for a mutual aid assignment at approximately 11 p.m., for an elderly male who reportedly fell nearly 100 feet down the six-foot-wide shaft.

“As crews arrived, we assigned our Car-3 Medic Unit and we were going to send in our heavy rescue, but it was determined that the heavy rescue apparatus would not be able to navigate the roads leading up to the mine shaft,” Lewis said. “We worked with San Bernardino crews, who arrived approximately three hours after our arrival. Our medical crews continued the assessment of the patient and found that he was alive, but he had fallen approximately 80 feet down the mine shaft.”

Lewis also said that though crews could barely see the man, they were able to determine that he was alive, where they helped to effect the rescue with the San Bernardino crews.

It remains unclear why the unidentified man was wandering around in the area.

“He was with a small group of other men who were just out doing something in the desert,” Lewis said. “They lost track of him and then they subsequently observed his jacket, but there was a delay in getting assistance, because they didn’t know exactly where they were while calling 911.”

After locating and rescuing the man, who was flown to UMC Trauma, Lewis noted that the patient was fortunate to have survived the entire ordeal.

“The best part of it is the fact that he survived not only the fall, but he survived the amount of time that he remained in the shaft while the rescue was effected, and the amount of time waiting for San Bernardino crews for their drive time,” he noted. “But also, he made it out of Trauma within a matter of a few days. He was released this week, so it’s just a great success story.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A Nye County Sheriff's deputy, at left, comforts and plays w ...
Dispute at fast food drive-thru leads to pursuit
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A verbal altercation at the Burger King drive-thru led to a sheriff’s office pursuit along southbound Highway 160 just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 26.

In this image from video, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks on the floor of the Hous ...
House passes $2.2T coronavirus relief package
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The vote came after lawmakers were forced to scramble back to the Capitol when a lone Republican bucked GOP leaders and threatened to force a roll call vote.

Golden Casino Group "Nevada is in for a severe economic stretch because of the governor’s man ...
Nevada needs Las Vegas tourism to survive shutdown
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada is in for a severe economic stretch because of the governor’s mandated closure of non-essential businesses. The closure affects both small business owners and large gaming corporations.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Bob Ruud Community Center was packed on Friday, March 6 ...
4th Annual Veterans Extravaganza in Pahrump sees another successful year
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Ask any of the participants or organizers at the Veterans Extravaganza and you’ll likely end up with the same answer from each of them; it’s all about giving back to the men and women who have donned a U.S. military uniform and dedicated themselves to serving the country, often sacrificing their own personal well-being in order to help protect America and its citizens.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Retired Senior Volunteer Program has been serving elder ...
RSVP shifting gears during Coronavirus outbreak
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In a time when “social distancing” has become the new norm in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, businesses and organizations nationwide are retooling and changing their models in an effort to keep their operations functioning until the country returns to its former status quo.

Getty Images Nevadans will be voting by absentee ballot for the 2020 primary election, set for ...
Nevada’s primary voting to take place by mail
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The coronavirus continues to expands its hold on everyday life in America and not even Nevada’s primary elections are able to escape the overrearching impact.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times The 2020 primary election is set for June 9 and voters in Nev ...
Nye’s 2020 state and federal primary races set
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For the 2020 primary election, Nye County voters will play a part in determining who holds certain state and federal offices, including seats for the U.S House of Representatives District 4, Nevada State Senate District 19, Nevada State Assembly District 32 and Nevada Assembly District 36.

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Most stone fruit such as peaches and apricots ...
In Season: 6 vegetables that can be grown from food scraps
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

You do not need to visit a plant nursery or purchase seeds to grow food for your family. A quick search of your refrigerator or pantry may yield the beginnings of a new garden. Many vegetables can be regrown from food you already have on hand. Here are just a few ideas to get you started.