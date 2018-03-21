Crews respond to crashes, fires in Pahrump region

Two people were hospitalized after two separate vehicle collisions last week.

Two people were hospitalized after two separate vehicle collisions last week.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said crews were dispatched to Highway 372, just east of Linda Street on Thursday, March 15, after a two-car collision occurred at 7:38 p.m.

“Upon arrival, crews found the accident as reported, with entrapment, due to the positioning of the vehicles next to each other,” Lewis said. “One person was removed from a vehicle and transported to the hospital, while a second individual was under the care and custody of Nevada Highway Patrol troopers. All assignments were completed without incident.”

Just days prior, on March 12, emergency crews responded to the intersection of Pahrump Valley Boulevard at Elderberry Street, for a two-car collision at 12:40 p.m.

“As we were responding, we were notified that there was an entrapment, thus the assignment was upgraded to a rescue assignment, adding a rescue apparatus as well as myself,” Lewis said. “Upon arrival, crews found the two-vehicle accident as reported with one patient medically entrapped. A door-pop was performed and that patient was removed and transported to the local hospital.”

Earlier that day, Lewis said crews were dispatched to the area of Highway 160 and Osky Street for car fire just after 5 a.m.

Upon arrival, Lewis said crews found what appeared to be a mechanical failure within the vehicle, where the fire was quickly controlled with no extension and subsequently released back to the owner.

Pahrump fire crews also responded to at least two utility pole fires last week.

Lewis said the first occurred just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 10, along Blagg Road, just south of Basin Avenue.

“Upon arrival, crews found the power pole with fire showing up top,” Lewis noted. “Crews created a safe area where they awaited the arrival of Valley Electric Association crews and that fire was extinguished without incident.”

Roughly a day later, crews responded to a similar circumstance along the 3800 block of South National Avenue at 1:38 p.m.

“Upon arrival, crews found the same conditions as the previous day where they created a safe area and awaited the arrival of crews from Valley Electric Association,” Lewis said. “That electrical fire was extinguished without incident and there were no injuries reported.”

