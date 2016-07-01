Crime Corner, July 1

Cesar Clemente Perez

Chelsea Nichole Schellenberg

Pahrump man arrested with two missing girls

Cesar Clemente Perez was arrested Wednesday and faces numerous felony charges after two missing California minors were found with him.

Detectives with the Nye County Sheriffs Office served a search warrant in the 400 block of West Irene Street and arrested 19-year-old Perez on preliminary charges of sexual assault with a minor child, statutory sexual seduction and lewdness with a child under age 14.

The investigation began earlier during the day with a report of two female juveniles, ages 12 and 14, who had disappeared from Baker, California, and were believed to be in Pahrump with Perez, a local resident. It was learned that Perez had driven to Baker the day before and drove both girls to Pahrump.

They were listed as runaway/missing, but were eventually located at Perezs home on West Irene Street. During interviews of both girls, detectives learned that both girls were furnished with narcotics after which Perez sexually molested them.

During the course of the investigation at the home, detectives discovered corroborating evidence, as well as witness statements.

Perez was interviewed and admitted to various unlawful sexual acts on both girls. He was arrested and booked at Nye County Detention Center on the above charges and held on bail in the amount of $75,000.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this case and are urging anyone with information to contact the Nye County Sheriffs Office at 775-751-7000, attention Detective Sgt. Michael Eisenloffel, or by email at ncso_detectives@co.nye.nv.us

Charges filed in burglary case

Chelsea Nichole Schellenberg and Jacob Aaron Elrod are facing felony burglary charges in connection with a June 17 incident involving two stolen televisions.

The Nye County District Attorneys office filed formal burglary charges on June 21, in addition to theft and attempted obtaining money under false pretenses, both misdemeanors. Elrod faces an additional misdemeanor charge of obtaining money under false pretenses.

Nye County Sheriffs deputies were called to a Pahrump residence on the night of March 31 for a report of missing 40-inch and 32-inch Element TVs. Also missing was $150 cash and a floor jack, according to the deputies arrest report. The combined value, including cash, was placed at $759. According to the victim, Schellenberg called one of the victims on March 31 and invited her to Las Vegas to see a new apartment, according to the report. Unable to make contact with Schellenberg when they arrived, they returned home to find the items missing. They again tried to call the suspect, but the phone was answered by a third party. The third party told police that the suspects had tried to sell him the TVs, but he declined.

The deputies were then able to trace a sale of both TVs to Cash America Super Pawn that same day.