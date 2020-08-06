80°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Crisis prevention on NCSO’s radar

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
August 6, 2020 - 4:52 pm
 

Based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the Crisis Prevention Institute, provides specialized training for professionals who directly intervene in crisis situations.

Late last month, members of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and additional area agencies received the training inside the activities center at NyE Communities Coalition located at 1020 E. Wilson Road.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Adam Tippetts said the Coalition’s Facilities and Transportation Director organized the multiday instruction.

Albert Bass, through the NyE Communities Coalition arranged for the Crisis Prevention Institute to teach this instructor-level course, so everybody that is going through the course today will be certified through the Crisis Prevention Institute as instructors in nonviolent crisis intervention techniques, Tippetts explained. “This is something that has been in the works for a while, so it is not in response to the current events going on around the country. This is actually something that has taken a while to get set up.”

Communication is key

Tippetts also said that the Nye County Sheriff’s Office have over the years, always taught some variation of crisis intervention techniques and multiple components of the CPI class, including communication and de-escalation techniques, when dealing with the public.

“This is just one instructor-level certification course that makes it an all-encompassing package,” he noted. “We have a total of nine students taking this course. Four of them are from the sheriff’s office and the five others are from various other agencies, mostly Child Protective Services, and the Coalition itself. It’s a four-day program and the classes run eight hours each day.”

Additionally, Tippetts noted that actual ‘role-playing’ is also part of the instruction.

“There are also some hands-on techniques for dealing with somebody who is in crisis and is past that point of talking them down, where you have to actually restrain them,” he said. “There is also another angle called the ‘teach back portion’ where we went through the course and we literally teach the techniques back to each other as practice.”

Regarding the overall four-day session, Tippets considered the instruction, ‘critical.’

“This is dire, and it is part of the progression in law enforcement where we are transitioning away from treating a person in crisis as a criminal, but as somebody who needs help,” he said. “With Albert Bass and all he brings to the table through the coalition, we are making this a community-wide project, so that we not only deal with these situations appropriately, but also help people after the fact.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak at a press briefing at the Capitol Mon ...
New COVID-19 cases number 649 in Nevada
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Health Response reported Nevada logged 649 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 52,828.

Getty Images Fall is a great time to plant strawberries. They will have a chance to get establi ...
IN SEASON: The time is now to plan your fall and winter annual vegetable garden
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

It may seem too early to be thinking about our fall and winter garden while we are in the thick of brutal summer temperatures, but cooler weather is just around the corner. By starting seeds indoors now, you can give yourself a head start on the fall and winter garden season.

Mike Dyzak
DPS appoints Dyzak State Fire Marshal Division chief
Staff Report

Nevada Department of Public Safety Director George Togliatti on July 27 appointed Mike Dzyak as chief of the Nevada DPS, State Fire Marshal Division. Dzyak previously served as lieutenant and as acting fire marshal following the retirement of former Chief Bart Chambers.

Getty The PUCN is coordinating a facilitated stakeholder process in conjunction with the Regula ...
PUCN releases second concept paper on rate-making
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) has issued a second concept paper in its rulemaking docket investigating alternative rate-making mechanisms for electric utilities, according to a press release.

Nevada Department of Transportation A "Welcome to Nevada" monument sign similar to the one show ...
NDOT opens online public meeting on I-11
By Thomas Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Transportation has opened an online public meeting on Interstate 11.

Juan Burgos, 21
Five arrested following shooting
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Four Pahrump men were arrested following a shooting late last month.

 
Disgraced Nevada researcher behind Fauci COVID-19 conspiracy theory
By Max Michor Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Dr. Judy Mikovits, who made a splash online in May with an excerpt of her “Plandemic” documentary, is now making waves with a strange COVID-19 theory involving Dr. Anthony Fauci.

David Calvert/Nevada Independent The Assembly on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 during the fifth day of ...
Senate passes revised business liability protections
By Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The state Senate on Wednesday passed an amended bill to give businesses protection from lawsuits over the coronavirus, after an amendment exempted school districts.

The current plan requires decisions to be based on a county’s risk level based on specific cr ...
State announced data-driven COVID-19 mitigation plans
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Health Response team Monday unveiled a new long-term mitigation strategy for the state to help provide predictability and stability moving forward.