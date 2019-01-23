Currency is focus of the mobile app

The Federal Reserve Board this month launched an interactive smartphone and tablet application designed to teach elementary school students about the security and design features of Federal Reserve notes.

The application complements other material available through the Board's Currency Education Program at www.uscurrency.gov

The Federal Reserve Board this month launched an interactive smartphone and tablet application designed to teach elementary school students about the security and design features of Federal Reserve notes.

The application complements other material available through the board’s Currency Education Program at www.uscurrency.gov

Money Adventure is the Board’s first public mobile application. It is available for download on iPhones and iPads, and will launch on Android devices later this year. Once downloaded, the app can be used without Internet access. Educator lesson plans in English and Spanish are available for use with Money Adventure.

The application’s “note front explorer” showcases a virtual $20 note that children can interact with to examine its unique features. The “note back explorer” features a time-traveling game that incorporates augmented reality into learning and allows students to follow “Buck the Time-Traveling Dog” on his quest through the historical events depicted on note backs.

