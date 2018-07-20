D.A.R.E program returns to Nye communities

After four days of fun and games at Petrack Park last week, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program is now off to Amargosa Valley.

D.A.R.E., or Drug Abuse Resistance Education is a nationally recognized law enforcement program, which seeks to prevent the use of controlled drugs, membership in gangs, and violent behavior in youth.

Locally, the program has been in existence for many years throughout parts of Nye County and Pahrump.

Nye County Sheriff’s Deputy John Tolle recently took over the program, designed for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school age youth, after former deputy and organizer Summer Danneker moved out of state last year.

“It’s been great all this week even though it’s been a little hot,” Tolle said. “We are getting into some water games today to get the kids cooled off. We started on Monday, July 9 and we finished here in Pahrump on Thursday, July 12. Beatty, Tonopah, Duckwater, and Round Mountain have already completed their programs. Today we have about 20 kids taking part in the Pahrump program.”

As there are no fees or cost to participate in the program, Tolle said parents simply go to the venue on the day of the events and sign their kids up.

“We provide lunches for the kids and the program runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m,” Tolle said. “The vast majority of the events are team-building games. The kids get to work together as a team, and they wear different colored shirts which represents the team that they are on. We are doing all kinds of sports and team-building exercises. It gets them out of the house and gets them active. We also have a lot of great volunteers who are participating as well.”

Additionally, Tolle said he’s hoping to expand on the program next year.

“I am working with the sheriff for a whole new program that I would like to see last throughout the summer,” he said. “It will also involve outside sports and the kids will be able to do things at the sheriff’s office, such as learning about gathering evidence and fingerprinting. It will be a lot of fun and very educational.”

The D.A.R.E. program begins in Amargosa Valley on Monday, July 23, through Thursday, July 26, at the community center, located at 821 E. Amargosa Farm Road.

To pre-register, log on to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office website and click on the “Summer Games,” link.

Those who have questions may contact Sheriff’s Lt. David Boruchowitz at 775-751-4234 or via email at sheriff@co.nye.nv.us

