76°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

DA files complaint over misuse of co-op funds

Staff Report
June 18, 2020 - 12:50 pm
 

The Nye County District Attorney’s Office has filed a criminal complaint against four former board members of the Private Well Owners Cooperative, charging them with offenses including felony embezzlement and felony grand larceny, in connection with the secret diversion of co-op funds to the 2018 political campaign for County Commission of then-board member Dwight Lilly.

Lilly, John Bosta, Thomas Adams and Wade Hinden are all facing multiple felony and gross misdemeanor charges.

“It’s always a bad thing when people entrust their money for something so important to them and the people they are counting on abuse that trust,” District Attorney Chris Arabia said. “Sometimes there isn’t enough evidence in these types of cases to move forward with a criminal prosecution, but this time there is sufficient evidence, so here we are.”

The defendants are charged with taking $3,069.25 of co-op funds and giving the money to Lilly to help his campaign while falsely claiming that the money was reimbursement for expenses incurred by Lilly on behalf of the co-op. Lilly allegedly prepared a phony invoice, and the defendants presented the $3,069.25 expense to the co-op membership as though it were a legitimate reimbursement expense.

On June 12, 2018, Mr. Lilly finished third in a four-person primary race to represent District 5 on the Nye County Commission.

The five-count complaint includes one count of embezzlement, one count of grand larceny and one count of obtaining money by false pretenses, all felonies, and conspiracy to commit embezzlement and conspiracy to commit grand larceny, both gross misdemeanors.

“I promised the people of Nye County my best efforts to deal with corruption, and although it’s a slow and difficult process, moving forward on a case like this is a definite sign of progress,” Arabia said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Mark Seligman, regional VP and general manager of ...
Pahrump casinos reopen for business
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

By the looks of its parking lot, it appears that operations at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel Casino are slowly, but surely, returning to normal, albeit with a few modifications, according to Regional Vice President and General Manager Mark Seligman of Golden Casino Group.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times When choosing a peach or nectarine, the nose ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Show Dad that you think he’s a real peach
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

This weekend we celebrate all the great fathers and father figures in our lives. One way to let them know how much we appreciate them is to make a fabulous dessert that’s just peachy! Or nectarine-y. Your choice.

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Convalescent plasma is the liquid part of blood ...
Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients treats veterans
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is partnering with Vitalant Blood Services in encouraging recovered COVID-19 patients to donate convalescent plasma. These much-needed plasma units could save lives of local veterans who might be fighting against the virus in the future.

Newest batch of CASAs sworn in
Newest batch of CASAs sworn in
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

There is a silver lining in nearly everything and for Pioneer Territory Court Appointed Special Advocates, the silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic is the realization that conducting its advocate training courses online is not only quite easy, it has the potential to boost the overall success of the organization as a whole. As a result, the organization is now planning to shift its operations so that all of its training courses going forward are conducted virtually.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck demonstrates a Clar ...
Experts say Nevada still in ‘first wave’ of coronavirus cases
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When asked about the record numbers of new cases of the coronavirus in Clark County and Nevada, some national and local health authorities agreed on a few key points.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Beatty Town Advisory Board holds its f ...
Beatty board kicks the can
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When Beatty Town Advisory Board Chairman Dick Gardner said that tabling a funding request from Beatty Seniors Inc. looked like “kicking the can down the road,” Marty Campbell, president of the organization, said, “That’s OK. You’re not kicking it very far.”

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Amaranth is an excellent forage crop for chic ...
In Season: Amaranth is the perfect grain for our desert region
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

There has been a trend in recent years toward eating less gluten and more ancient grains. I cannot speak to the health benefits of eating this type of diet, but I can tell you that there is an ancient grain that grows very well in our desert climate and poor soils.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Local fire crews responded to a multiple structure fire alo ...
Multiple structures destroyed by fire
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to a number of fires throughout the valley last week.